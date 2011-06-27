  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford F-250 Features & Specs

Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Combined MPG14nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/323.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG14nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l5.8 l5.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 3600 rpm200 hp @ 3600 rpm200 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height70.8 in.70.8 in.no
Wheel base133.0 in.133.0 in.155.0 in.
Length213.3 in.213.3 in.235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
