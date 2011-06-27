  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/323.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base155.0 in.
Length235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
Curb weight4772 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Special White
  • Medium Saddle Pearl Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Rangoon Red
  • Bahama Blue
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
