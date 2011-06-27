  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1991 Ford F-250
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford F-250 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 F-250
Overview
See F-250 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Maximum payload2465.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Holly Green
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Rangoon Red
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Bahama Blue
  • Diamond White
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Special White
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
See F-250 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford F-250 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles