Used 1991 Ford F-250 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Maximum payload2610.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Bahama Blue
  • Diamond White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Rangoon Red
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Black
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Holly Green
  • Special White
