Used 1991 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Length232.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Maximum payload3670.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Special White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Diamond White
  • Holly Green
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Bahama Blue
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Rangoon Red
  • Smoke Metallic
