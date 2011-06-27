Used 1991 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 F-250
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Maximum payload2610.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bahama Blue
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Holly Green
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Special White
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Rangoon Red
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White
  • Bright Red
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
