Used 1991 Ford F-250 XL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 F-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Maximum payload2610.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Special White
  • Medium Walnut Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red
  • Deep Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Bright Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Rangoon Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Nimbus Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Currant Red
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue
  • Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wheat Metallic
  • Holly Green
  • Bronze Black Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White
  • Light Sienna Pearl Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
