Used 1990 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 1990 F-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Wheel base155.0 in.
Length232.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
