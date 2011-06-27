Used 1990 Ford F-250 XL Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|145 hp @ 3400 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.3 in.
|Measurements
|Wheel base
|133.0 in.
|Length
|210.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10000 lbs.
|Width
|79.0 in.
Related Used 1990 Ford F-250 XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles