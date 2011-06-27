  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 1990 F-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Wheel base133.0 in.
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
