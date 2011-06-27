2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,550
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|manual locking hubs
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|48.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Torque
|430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|3 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Package
|+$1,655
|XL Decor Package (Fleet)
|+$220
|STX Appearance Package
|+$1,825
|Heavy Service Front Suspension Package
|+$125
|Power Equipment Group
|+$1,125
|9900 lbs. GVWR Package
|yes
|High Capacity Trailer Tow Package
|+$1,130
|XL Value Package
|+$395
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|+$400
|Snow Plow/Camper Package
|+$305
|Snow Plow Prep Package
|+$250
|Camper Package
|+$160
|Skid Plate Package
|+$100
|Heavy Service Suspension Package For Pickup Box Delete (Fleet)
|+$125
|F-250 Trailer Tow High Capacity w/Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System Package and Pro Trailer Backup Assist
|+$2,785
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|SYNC 3
|+$450
|Upfitter Switches
|+$165
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|+$185
|Cruise Control (Fleet)
|+$235
|110V/400W Outlet
|+$175
|Carpet Flooring
|+$60
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|+$250
|Vinyl High Back Bucket Seats (Fleet)
|+$355
|Cloth Front Seats with Mini-Console (Fleet)
|+$615
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|vinyl
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Bed Mat
|+$150
|Bed Step
|+$325
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Drop-In Bedliner
|+$350
|Tailgate Step
|+$375
|Stowable Loading Ramps
|+$695
|ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner
|+$595
|Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glass
|+$60
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|+$405
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
|+$500
|LED Roof Clearance Lights
|+$95
|360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)
|+$725
|360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)
|+$675
|Halogen Fog Lamps
|+$130
|Front & Rear Wheel Well Liners
|+$325
|Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$45
|Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|+$130
|Rear Wheel Well Liners
|+$180
|Front Wheel Well Liners
|+$180
|6" Angular Chrome Step Bars
|+$695
|LT245/75R17E BSW All-Terrain Tires
|+$165
|5th Wheel Hitch Kit
|+$1,095
|Gooseneck Hitch Kit
|+$250
|LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tires
|+$455
|Spare Tire and Wheel
|+$295
|Black Molded Hood Deflector
|+$130
|LED Box Lighting
|+$60
|Pickup Box Delete
|+-$625
|BoxLink Locking Cleats
|+$75
|6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boards (Fleet)
|+$445
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,695
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$995
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$525
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|17.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|20.8 degrees
|Curb weight
|6718 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|81.3 in.
|Length
|266.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|3110 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|20000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|105.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|80.0 in.
|Wheel base
|176.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|LT245/75R E tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 2500 2004
- Used Toyota Corolla 1993
- Used Acura NSX 1992
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2014
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2007
- Used Dodge Nitro 2008 For Sale
- Used Lexus GS 350 2000
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2003
- Used BMW M2 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Lexus LC 500H
- 2021 Audi RS Q8
- 2021 Nissan NV200
- 2021 INFINITI Q60
- 2021 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 Ford F-150
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
Other models to consider
- 2022 Kia K5
- 2021 Rio
- 2021 Niro
- 2020 Kia Niro EV
- Kia Telluride 2020
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2021
- 2022 Stinger
- 2020 Kia Sportage
- 2020 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Kia Rio
Research Similar Vehicles
- Volkswagen Tiguan 2021
- 2021 GLE-Class Coupe
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2021 RDX
- 2021 Bronco Sport
- Ford Edge 2021
- Toyota RAV4 Prime 2021
- 2021 XC40
- 2021 Cherokee
- 2021 BMW X3
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Acura RDX News
- 2022 Honda Passport News
- 2022 Nissan Sentra News
- 2022 Volkswagen Atlas News
- 2022 Subaru Ascent News
Recommended
- Ford Fusion 2011 Sedan Features Specs
- Ford Fusion 2013 Sedan Features Specs
- Ford Fusion 2013 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion 2016 Sedan Features Specs
- Ford Fusion 2019 Sedan Features Specs
Other models
- Used Hyundai Kona in Highland, CA
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-2500 in Lorain, OH
- Used Lincoln MKT in Kokomo, IN
- Used Dodge Caravan in Chino, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage-G4 in East Orange, NJ
- Used Mini Cooper in Farmington, MI
- Used Jaguar Xe in Loveland, CO
- Used Lexus LX-470 in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Scion FR-S in Kenosha, WI
- Used Toyota Highlander-Hybrid in Menifee, CA
- Used Lexus LC-500 in Suffolk, VA
- Used Maserati Granturismo-Convertible in Passaic, NJ
- Used Lincoln Nautilus in Lake Elsinore, CA
- Used BMW 6-Series in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used Aston-Martin DBS in Inglewood, CA
- Used Mitsubishi I-Miev in San Clemente, CA
- Used Chevrolet Impala-Limited in Cupertino, CA
- Used Saturn Ion in Skokie, IL
- Used Lexus Es-300H in Citrus Heights, CA
- Used Chevrolet Impala in Loveland, CO
- Used Infiniti Q70 in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cls-Class in Meriden, CT
- Used Toyota Sienna in Paramount, CA
- Used Audi A6 in High Point, NC
- Used Audi S5 in Gastonia, NC
- Used Jaguar F-Pace in San Bernardino, CA
- Used Infiniti G-Convertible in Pasadena, TX
- Used Volkswagen Arteon in Simi Valley, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Evoque in Rialto, CA
- Used Lamborghini Aventador in Federal Way, WA