2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,320
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|34.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Torque
|430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|3 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Package
|+$1,655
|Camper Package
|+$160
|Heavy Service Front Suspension Package
|+$125
|9900 lbs. GVWR Package
|yes
|XLT Premium Package
|+$2,995
|High Capacity Trailer Tow Package
|+$1,130
|XLT Value Package
|+$1,480
|F-250 Trailer Tow High Capacity w/Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System Package and Pro Trailer Backup Assist
|+$2,785
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System
|+$500
|Power Adjustable Gas and Brake Pedals (Fleet)
|+$120
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|+$250
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$130
|Upfitter Switches
|+$165
|Vehicle Safe By Console Vault
|+$330
|Carpet Delete
|+-$50
|Navigation System
|+$570
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Bed Mat
|+$150
|Gooseneck Hitch Kit
|+$250
|Bed Step
|+$325
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Drop-In Bedliner
|+$350
|Tailgate Step
|+$375
|Stowable Loading Ramps
|+$695
|ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner
|+$595
|Defrost w/Fixed Glass
|+$60
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|+$405
|Black Molded Hood Deflector
|+$130
|PowerScope Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors
|+$280
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
|+$500
|6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boards
|+$740
|LED Box Lighting
|+$60
|LED Roof Clearance Lights
|+$95
|360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)
|+$725
|360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet)
|+$675
|Halogen Fog Lamps
|+$130
|6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boards (Fleet)
|+$445
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,695
|Front & Rear Wheel Well Liners
|+$325
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$995
|Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$525
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$45
|Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|+$130
|Rear Wheel Well Liners
|+$180
|Front Wheel Well Liners
|+$180
|6" Angular Chrome Step Bars
|+$695
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|17.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|19.6 degrees
|Curb weight
|5952 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|79.3 in.
|Length
|238.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|3880 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|15200 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|105.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|80.0 in.
|Wheel base
|148.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|LT275/65R E tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
