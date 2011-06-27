  1. Home
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,675
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Valves16
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Package +$1,655
Camper Package +$160
Heavy Service Front Suspension Package +$125
9900 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
XLT Value Package +$1,340
High Capacity Trailer Tow Package +$1,130
Heavy Service Suspension Package For Pickup Box Delete (Fleet) +$125
F-250 Trailer Tow High Capacity w/Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System Package and Pro Trailer Backup Assist +$2,785
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
5 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System +$500
Power Adjustable Gas and Brake Pedals (Fleet) +$120
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater +$250
All-Weather Floor Mats +$130
Upfitter Switches +$165
Vehicle Safe By Console Vault +$330
Carpet Delete +-$50
Navigation System +$570
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Exterior Options
5th Wheel Hitch Kit +$1,095
Bed Mat +$150
Gooseneck Hitch Kit +$250
Bed Step +$325
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Drop-In Bedliner +$350
Tailgate Step +$375
Stowable Loading Ramps +$695
Spare Tire and Wheel +$295
ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Defrost w/Fixed Glass +$60
Black Molded Hood Deflector +$130
PowerScope Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors +$280
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package +$500
LED Box Lighting +$60
LED Roof Clearance Lights +$95
Pickup Box Delete +-$625
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$725
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$675
Halogen Fog Lamps +$130
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boards (Fleet) +$320
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Front & Rear Wheel Well Liners +$325
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps +$130
Rear Wheel Well Liners +$180
Front Wheel Well Liners +$180
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.1 degrees
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Curb weight5677 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height78.9 in.
Length231.8 in.
Maximum payload4160 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity15200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors105.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors80.0 in.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
