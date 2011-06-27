  1. Home
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,740
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Valves16
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Packages
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Package +$1,655
XL Decor Package (Fleet) +$220
STX Appearance Package +$1,825
Heavy Service Front Suspension Package +$125
Power Equipment Group +$915
9900 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
High Capacity Trailer Tow Package +$1,130
XL Value Package +$395
FX4 Off-Road Package +$400
Snow Plow/Camper Package +$305
Snow Plow Prep Package +$250
Camper Package +$160
Skid Plate Package +$100
Heavy Service Suspension Package For Pickup Box Delete (Fleet) +$125
F-250 Trailer Tow High Capacity w/Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System Package and Pro Trailer Backup Assist +$2,785
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
SYNC 3 +$450
Upfitter Switches +$165
SiriusXM Satellite Radio +$185
Cruise Control (Fleet) +$235
110V/400W Outlet +$175
Carpet Flooring +$60
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater +$250
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat +$100
Vinyl High Back Bucket Seats (Fleet) +$355
Cloth Front Seats with Mini-Console (Fleet) +$515
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
vinylyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Exterior Options
Bed Mat +$150
Bed Step +$325
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Drop-In Bedliner +$350
Tailgate Step +$375
Stowable Loading Ramps +$695
ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glass +$60
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package +$500
LED Roof Clearance Lights +$95
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$725
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$675
Halogen Fog Lamps +$130
Front & Rear Wheel Well Liners +$325
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps +$130
Rear Wheel Well Liners +$180
Front Wheel Well Liners +$180
LT245/75R17E BSW All-Terrain Tires +$165
5th Wheel Hitch Kit +$1,095
Gooseneck Hitch Kit +$250
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tires +$455
Spare Tire and Wheel +$295
Black Molded Hood Deflector +$130
LED Box Lighting +$60
Pickup Box Delete +-$625
BoxLink Locking Cleats +$75
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boards (Fleet) +$320
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Curb weight6112 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height81.3 in.
Length231.8 in.
Maximum payload3720 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors105.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors80.0 in.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Green Gem (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Earth Gray (Fleet), vinyl
  • Medium Earth Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
