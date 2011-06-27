2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
MSRP Range: $38,540 - $85,285
|MSRP This is the retail price of the vehicle with typically equipped options.
|$40,235
|Edmunds suggests you pay This is the price Edmunds suggests you pay based on hundreds of nearby sales up through August 9th.
|$39,615
What Should I Pay
7 for sale near you
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review
- Diesel V8 generates immense power and torque
- Plenty of payload and tow capacity
- Aluminum body reduces overall weight, improving efficiency
- Spacious cabs offer many convenience and tech options
- Price tag soars with options
- Tall ride height makes it hard to enter without side steps
- Lengthy stopping distance
- 12-inch vertical touchscreen available on Lariat trim and higher
- Minor changes to feature availability and available exterior colors
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty.
Helpful shopping links
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty videos
2020 Ford Tremor vs. Ram Power Wagon Off-Road Drag Race! Who's Got the Best Off-Road HD Truck?
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty, but since the 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
You've watched the comparison video, but with this one we need to answer a simple question: Which is quicker off-road, the Ram Power Wagon or the Ford F-250 Tremor? In this video, Travis Langness and Ryan ZumMallen find out and demonstrate in the process just how much power the Ford Super Duty's turbodiesel has on hand.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $38,540
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 34.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 6 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 385 hp @ 5750 rpm
- Torque: 430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 250.0 in. / Height: 79.3 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 105.9 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 80.0 in.
- Curb Weight: 6050 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Ford F-250 Super Duty a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 F-250 Super Duty both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-250 Super Duty. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty:
- 12-inch vertical touchscreen available on Lariat trim and higher
- Minor changes to feature availability and available exterior colors
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Is the Ford F-250 Super Duty reliable?
To determine whether the Ford F-250 Super Duty is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-250 Super Duty. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-250 Super Duty's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 F-250 Super Duty is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty?
The least-expensive 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is the 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,540.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $85,285
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $50,590
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,085
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,085
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,250
- Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $66,565
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,780
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $50,390
- XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,740
- Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $66,365
- King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,050
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,580
- XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,550
- XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,540
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $85,085
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,880
- XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,340
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,285
What are the different models of Ford F-250 Super Duty?
If you're interested in the Ford F-250 Super Duty, the next question is, which F-250 Super Duty model is right for you? F-250 Super Duty variants include Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of F-250 Super Duty models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 1999
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 1999
- Used Lexus GS 350 2004
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2002
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2004
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2005
- Used Kia Forte 2008
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2010
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2008
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF For Sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 CLS-Class
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class News
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2020
- BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2021 Tundra
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Crossovers
Other models to consider
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2021 Charger
- Dodge Challenger 2020 SRT Hellcat Redeye
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- Dodge Journey 2020
- 2021 Dodge Durango
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 570S
- Aston Martin DB11 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Toyota GR Supra
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Civic
- Acura NSX 2021
- Nissan GT-R 2021
- 2021 911
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Chevrolet Bolt EV 2018 Features Specs
- Acura CL 1998 Features Specs
- Acura CL 1998 Features Specs
- Acura CL 2001 Features Specs
- Acura CL 2002 Sedan Features Specs
Other models
- Used Jeep Renegade in Wyoming, MI
- Used Ford Excursion in Bellingham, WA
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Novi, MI
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Santee, CA
- Used Honda Crosstour in San Ramon, CA
- Used Chevrolet Bolt-Ev in Fullerton, CA
- Used Hyundai Nexo in Rosemead, CA
- Used Dodge Charger in Chicopee, MA
- Used BMW X3-M in Fairfield, CA
- Used Mazda 5 in Sammamish, WA
- Used Audi S4 in Bellflower, CA
- Used Lexus Es-250 in Berwyn, IL
- Used Toyota Rav4-Hybrid in Port Orange, FL
- Used Ferrari 458-Italia in Downey, CA
- Used Ford Five-Hundred in Rowlett, TX
- Used GMC Yukon-Xl in Cranston, RI
- Used Lincoln Nautilus in Vancouver, WA
- Used Ford Shelby-Gt350 in Burnsville, MN
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe in Alameda, CA
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-2500 in Tracy, CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade-Ext in Thousand Oaks, CA
- Used GMC Sierra-2500Hd in Menifee, CA
- Used GMC Canyon in Woodland, CA
- Used Volvo S80 in Livermore, CA
- Used Chevrolet Corvette in Minnetonka, MN
- Used Scion TC in Lewisville, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cla-Class in Conway, AR
- Used Audi A5 in Victorville, CA
- Used BMW 1-Series in Lewisville, TX
- Used BMW X5-Edrive in Glendale, AZ