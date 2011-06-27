2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-250 Super Duty Diesel
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$79,260*
Total Cash Price
$82,702
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,768*
Total Cash Price
$73,841
F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,875*
Total Cash Price
$93,778
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,829*
Total Cash Price
$98,947
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,922*
Total Cash Price
$88,609
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$105,444*
Total Cash Price
$110,023
F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,875*
Total Cash Price
$93,778
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,845*
Total Cash Price
$81,225
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,599*
Total Cash Price
$76,795
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$101,198*
Total Cash Price
$105,593
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,260*
Total Cash Price
$82,702
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,460*
Total Cash Price
$92,301
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$98,368*
Total Cash Price
$102,639
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,768*
Total Cash Price
$73,841
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,845*
Total Cash Price
$81,225
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,998*
Total Cash Price
$95,993
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,968*
Total Cash Price
$83,440
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,121*
Total Cash Price
$98,209
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,676*
Total Cash Price
$84,179
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$105,444*
Total Cash Price
$110,023
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,768*
Total Cash Price
$73,841
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,014*
Total Cash Price
$78,271
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,660*
Total Cash Price
$101,901
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,506*
Total Cash Price
$87,132
F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,783*
Total Cash Price
$104,116
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$104,029*
Total Cash Price
$108,546
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,845*
Total Cash Price
$81,225
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,337*
Total Cash Price
$90,086
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,306*
Total Cash Price
$77,533
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,260*
Total Cash Price
$82,702
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,137*
Total Cash Price
$80,487
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,460*
Total Cash Price
$92,301
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,337*
Total Cash Price
$90,086
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,768*
Total Cash Price
$73,841
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,183*
Total Cash Price
$75,318
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$101,198*
Total Cash Price
$105,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,090
|$1,129
|$5,274
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,221
|$1,189
|$5,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,378
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,584
|Financing
|$4,448
|$3,577
|$2,648
|$1,656
|$599
|$12,928
|Depreciation
|$20,598
|$4,599
|$4,352
|$5,107
|$4,833
|$39,489
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,064
|$12,186
|$11,181
|$12,949
|$10,880
|$79,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,983
|$1,062
|$4,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,016
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,200
|Financing
|$3,971
|$3,194
|$2,364
|$1,479
|$535
|$11,543
|Depreciation
|$18,391
|$4,106
|$3,886
|$4,560
|$4,315
|$35,258
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,629
|$10,880
|$9,983
|$11,562
|$9,714
|$70,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,280
|$5,980
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,518
|$1,349
|$5,710
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,830
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,064
|Financing
|$5,043
|$4,056
|$3,002
|$1,878
|$679
|$14,660
|Depreciation
|$23,357
|$5,215
|$4,935
|$5,791
|$5,480
|$44,778
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,359
|$13,818
|$12,678
|$14,684
|$12,337
|$89,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,261
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$515
|$773
|$657
|$2,657
|$1,423
|$6,025
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$466
|$683
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,041
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$4,288
|Financing
|$5,321
|$4,280
|$3,168
|$1,982
|$717
|$15,468
|Depreciation
|$24,644
|$5,502
|$5,207
|$6,110
|$5,782
|$47,246
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,363
|$14,579
|$13,377
|$15,493
|$13,017
|$94,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$1,210
|$5,651
|Maintenance
|$461
|$692
|$588
|$2,380
|$1,274
|$5,395
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$418
|$612
|$1,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,619
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,840
|Financing
|$4,765
|$3,833
|$2,837
|$1,775
|$642
|$13,852
|Depreciation
|$22,069
|$4,927
|$4,663
|$5,472
|$5,178
|$42,310
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,355
|$13,056
|$11,980
|$13,874
|$11,657
|$84,922
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$1,402
|$1,450
|$1,502
|$7,016
|Maintenance
|$572
|$860
|$730
|$2,955
|$1,582
|$6,699
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,494
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,768
|Financing
|$5,917
|$4,759
|$3,522
|$2,204
|$797
|$17,199
|Depreciation
|$27,403
|$6,118
|$5,790
|$6,794
|$6,429
|$52,534
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,657
|$16,211
|$14,875
|$17,227
|$14,474
|$105,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,280
|$5,980
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,518
|$1,349
|$5,710
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,830
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,064
|Financing
|$5,043
|$4,056
|$3,002
|$1,878
|$679
|$14,660
|Depreciation
|$23,357
|$5,215
|$4,935
|$5,791
|$5,480
|$44,778
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,359
|$13,818
|$12,678
|$14,684
|$12,337
|$89,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,109
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,181
|$1,168
|$4,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,318
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,520
|Financing
|$4,368
|$3,513
|$2,600
|$1,627
|$589
|$12,697
|Depreciation
|$20,230
|$4,517
|$4,275
|$5,016
|$4,747
|$38,784
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,492
|$11,968
|$10,981
|$12,718
|$10,685
|$77,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$945
|$979
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$4,897
|Maintenance
|$399
|$600
|$510
|$2,062
|$1,104
|$4,676
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,137
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,328
|Financing
|$4,130
|$3,322
|$2,459
|$1,538
|$556
|$12,005
|Depreciation
|$19,127
|$4,270
|$4,041
|$4,742
|$4,488
|$36,668
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,774
|$11,315
|$10,382
|$12,024
|$10,103
|$73,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,300
|$1,346
|$1,391
|$1,441
|$6,734
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,836
|$1,519
|$6,429
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,313
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,576
|Financing
|$5,679
|$4,567
|$3,381
|$2,115
|$765
|$16,506
|Depreciation
|$26,299
|$5,872
|$5,557
|$6,521
|$6,170
|$50,419
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,939
|$15,558
|$14,276
|$16,534
|$13,891
|$101,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,090
|$1,129
|$5,274
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,221
|$1,189
|$5,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,378
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,584
|Financing
|$4,448
|$3,577
|$2,648
|$1,656
|$599
|$12,928
|Depreciation
|$20,598
|$4,599
|$4,352
|$5,107
|$4,833
|$39,489
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,064
|$12,186
|$11,181
|$12,949
|$10,880
|$79,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,216
|$1,260
|$5,886
|Maintenance
|$480
|$721
|$613
|$2,479
|$1,328
|$5,620
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,770
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,000
|Financing
|$4,964
|$3,993
|$2,955
|$1,849
|$669
|$14,429
|Depreciation
|$22,989
|$5,133
|$4,858
|$5,700
|$5,394
|$44,073
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,786
|$13,600
|$12,479
|$14,453
|$12,143
|$88,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,220
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,352
|$1,401
|$6,546
|Maintenance
|$534
|$802
|$681
|$2,756
|$1,476
|$6,249
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$484
|$709
|$1,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,192
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,448
|Financing
|$5,520
|$4,440
|$3,286
|$2,056
|$744
|$16,045
|Depreciation
|$25,563
|$5,707
|$5,402
|$6,338
|$5,998
|$49,009
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,794
|$15,123
|$13,876
|$16,071
|$13,502
|$98,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,983
|$1,062
|$4,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,016
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,200
|Financing
|$3,971
|$3,194
|$2,364
|$1,479
|$535
|$11,543
|Depreciation
|$18,391
|$4,106
|$3,886
|$4,560
|$4,315
|$35,258
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,629
|$10,880
|$9,983
|$11,562
|$9,714
|$70,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,109
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,181
|$1,168
|$4,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,318
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,520
|Financing
|$4,368
|$3,513
|$2,600
|$1,627
|$589
|$12,697
|Depreciation
|$20,230
|$4,517
|$4,275
|$5,016
|$4,747
|$38,784
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,492
|$11,968
|$10,981
|$12,718
|$10,685
|$77,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,182
|$1,223
|$1,265
|$1,310
|$6,122
|Maintenance
|$499
|$750
|$637
|$2,578
|$1,381
|$5,845
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$452
|$663
|$1,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,921
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,160
|Financing
|$5,162
|$4,152
|$3,073
|$1,923
|$696
|$15,006
|Depreciation
|$23,908
|$5,338
|$5,052
|$5,928
|$5,610
|$45,835
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,218
|$14,144
|$12,978
|$15,031
|$12,628
|$91,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,099
|$1,139
|$5,321
|Maintenance
|$434
|$652
|$554
|$2,241
|$1,200
|$5,080
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$393
|$576
|$1,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,408
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,616
|Financing
|$4,487
|$3,609
|$2,671
|$1,671
|$605
|$13,044
|Depreciation
|$20,782
|$4,640
|$4,391
|$5,153
|$4,876
|$39,842
|Fuel
|$2,248
|$2,314
|$2,384
|$2,455
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,351
|$12,294
|$11,281
|$13,065
|$10,977
|$79,968
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,168
|$1,209
|$1,252
|$1,294
|$1,341
|$6,263
|Maintenance
|$511
|$767
|$652
|$2,637
|$1,412
|$5,980
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$463
|$678
|$1,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,011
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,256
|Financing
|$5,281
|$4,248
|$3,144
|$1,967
|$712
|$15,352
|Depreciation
|$24,460
|$5,461
|$5,168
|$6,065
|$5,739
|$46,893
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,077
|$14,470
|$13,277
|$15,377
|$12,920
|$94,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,109
|$1,149
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$438
|$658
|$559
|$2,261
|$1,211
|$5,125
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$581
|$1,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,438
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,648
|Financing
|$4,527
|$3,641
|$2,695
|$1,686
|$610
|$13,159
|Depreciation
|$20,966
|$4,681
|$4,430
|$5,198
|$4,919
|$40,194
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,637
|$12,403
|$11,381
|$13,181
|$11,074
|$80,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$1,402
|$1,450
|$1,502
|$7,016
|Maintenance
|$572
|$860
|$730
|$2,955
|$1,582
|$6,699
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,494
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,768
|Financing
|$5,917
|$4,759
|$3,522
|$2,204
|$797
|$17,199
|Depreciation
|$27,403
|$6,118
|$5,790
|$6,794
|$6,429
|$52,534
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,657
|$16,211
|$14,875
|$17,227
|$14,474
|$105,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,983
|$1,062
|$4,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,016
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,200
|Financing
|$3,971
|$3,194
|$2,364
|$1,479
|$535
|$11,543
|Depreciation
|$18,391
|$4,106
|$3,886
|$4,560
|$4,315
|$35,258
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,629
|$10,880
|$9,983
|$11,562
|$9,714
|$70,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$964
|$997
|$1,031
|$1,068
|$4,992
|Maintenance
|$407
|$612
|$519
|$2,102
|$1,126
|$4,766
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,197
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,392
|Financing
|$4,209
|$3,386
|$2,506
|$1,568
|$567
|$12,236
|Depreciation
|$19,494
|$4,352
|$4,119
|$4,834
|$4,574
|$37,373
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,303
|$2,372
|$11,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,347
|$11,533
|$10,582
|$12,256
|$10,297
|$75,014
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,212
|$1,254
|$1,299
|$1,343
|$1,391
|$6,498
|Maintenance
|$530
|$796
|$676
|$2,737
|$1,466
|$6,204
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,162
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,416
|Financing
|$5,480
|$4,408
|$3,262
|$2,041
|$738
|$15,929
|Depreciation
|$25,380
|$5,666
|$5,363
|$6,293
|$5,955
|$48,656
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,508
|$15,014
|$13,777
|$15,956
|$13,405
|$97,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$5,557
|Maintenance
|$453
|$681
|$578
|$2,340
|$1,253
|$5,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$172
|$411
|$602
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,559
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,776
|Financing
|$4,686
|$3,769
|$2,790
|$1,745
|$631
|$13,621
|Depreciation
|$21,701
|$4,845
|$4,585
|$5,381
|$5,092
|$41,604
|Fuel
|$2,347
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$12,458
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,782
|$12,838
|$11,780
|$13,643
|$11,463
|$83,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,282
|$1,327
|$1,372
|$1,421
|$6,640
|Maintenance
|$541
|$814
|$691
|$2,796
|$1,497
|$6,339
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,253
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,512
|Financing
|$5,599
|$4,504
|$3,333
|$2,085
|$754
|$16,276
|Depreciation
|$25,931
|$5,789
|$5,479
|$6,430
|$6,084
|$49,714
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,367
|$15,341
|$14,076
|$16,302
|$13,697
|$99,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,291
|$1,336
|$1,383
|$1,430
|$1,482
|$6,922
|Maintenance
|$564
|$848
|$720
|$2,915
|$1,561
|$6,609
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,434
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,704
|Financing
|$5,837
|$4,695
|$3,475
|$2,174
|$786
|$16,968
|Depreciation
|$27,035
|$6,036
|$5,712
|$6,703
|$6,343
|$51,829
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,085
|$15,994
|$14,675
|$16,996
|$14,280
|$104,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,109
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,181
|$1,168
|$4,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,318
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,520
|Financing
|$4,368
|$3,513
|$2,600
|$1,627
|$589
|$12,697
|Depreciation
|$20,230
|$4,517
|$4,275
|$5,016
|$4,747
|$38,784
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,492
|$11,968
|$10,981
|$12,718
|$10,685
|$77,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$1,148
|$1,187
|$1,230
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$468
|$704
|$598
|$2,419
|$1,296
|$5,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,680
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,904
|Financing
|$4,845
|$3,897
|$2,884
|$1,804
|$653
|$14,082
|Depreciation
|$22,437
|$5,009
|$4,741
|$5,563
|$5,264
|$43,015
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,927
|$13,274
|$12,179
|$14,106
|$11,851
|$86,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$403
|$606
|$515
|$2,082
|$1,115
|$4,721
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$536
|$1,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,167
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,360
|Financing
|$4,170
|$3,354
|$2,482
|$1,553
|$562
|$12,120
|Depreciation
|$19,311
|$4,311
|$4,080
|$4,788
|$4,531
|$37,021
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,060
|$11,424
|$10,482
|$12,140
|$10,200
|$74,306
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,090
|$1,129
|$5,274
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,221
|$1,189
|$5,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,378
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,584
|Financing
|$4,448
|$3,577
|$2,648
|$1,656
|$599
|$12,928
|Depreciation
|$20,598
|$4,599
|$4,352
|$5,107
|$4,833
|$39,489
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,064
|$12,186
|$11,181
|$12,949
|$10,880
|$79,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,061
|$1,099
|$5,133
|Maintenance
|$419
|$629
|$534
|$2,161
|$1,158
|$4,901
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$379
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,287
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,488
|Financing
|$4,328
|$3,481
|$2,577
|$1,612
|$583
|$12,582
|Depreciation
|$20,046
|$4,476
|$4,236
|$4,970
|$4,703
|$38,431
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,232
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,439
|$11,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,206
|$11,859
|$10,881
|$12,603
|$10,588
|$77,137
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,216
|$1,260
|$5,886
|Maintenance
|$480
|$721
|$613
|$2,479
|$1,328
|$5,620
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,770
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,000
|Financing
|$4,964
|$3,993
|$2,955
|$1,849
|$669
|$14,429
|Depreciation
|$22,989
|$5,133
|$4,858
|$5,700
|$5,394
|$44,073
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,786
|$13,600
|$12,479
|$14,453
|$12,143
|$88,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$1,148
|$1,187
|$1,230
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$468
|$704
|$598
|$2,419
|$1,296
|$5,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,680
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,904
|Financing
|$4,845
|$3,897
|$2,884
|$1,804
|$653
|$14,082
|Depreciation
|$22,437
|$5,009
|$4,741
|$5,563
|$5,264
|$43,015
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,927
|$13,274
|$12,179
|$14,106
|$11,851
|$86,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,983
|$1,062
|$4,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,016
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,200
|Financing
|$3,971
|$3,194
|$2,364
|$1,479
|$535
|$11,543
|Depreciation
|$18,391
|$4,106
|$3,886
|$4,560
|$4,315
|$35,258
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,629
|$10,880
|$9,983
|$11,562
|$9,714
|$70,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$992
|$1,028
|$4,803
|Maintenance
|$392
|$589
|$500
|$2,023
|$1,083
|$4,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,076
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,264
|Financing
|$4,050
|$3,258
|$2,411
|$1,509
|$546
|$11,774
|Depreciation
|$18,759
|$4,188
|$3,964
|$4,651
|$4,401
|$35,963
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,202
|$11,098
|$10,183
|$11,793
|$9,908
|$72,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,300
|$1,346
|$1,391
|$1,441
|$6,734
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,836
|$1,519
|$6,429
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,313
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,576
|Financing
|$5,679
|$4,567
|$3,381
|$2,115
|$765
|$16,506
|Depreciation
|$26,299
|$5,872
|$5,557
|$6,521
|$6,170
|$50,419
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,939
|$15,558
|$14,276
|$16,534
|$13,891
|$101,198
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 F-250 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500