2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-250 Super Duty Diesel

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

True Cost to Own

$79,260*

Total Cash Price

$82,702

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

True Cost to Own

$70,768*

Total Cash Price

$73,841

F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$89,875*

Total Cash Price

$93,778

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,829*

Total Cash Price

$98,947

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,922*

Total Cash Price

$88,609

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$105,444*

Total Cash Price

$110,023

F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$89,875*

Total Cash Price

$93,778

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,845*

Total Cash Price

$81,225

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,599*

Total Cash Price

$76,795

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$101,198*

Total Cash Price

$105,593

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,260*

Total Cash Price

$82,702

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,460*

Total Cash Price

$92,301

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$98,368*

Total Cash Price

$102,639

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,768*

Total Cash Price

$73,841

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,845*

Total Cash Price

$81,225

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,998*

Total Cash Price

$95,993

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,968*

Total Cash Price

$83,440

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,121*

Total Cash Price

$98,209

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,676*

Total Cash Price

$84,179

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$105,444*

Total Cash Price

$110,023

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,768*

Total Cash Price

$73,841

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,014*

Total Cash Price

$78,271

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,660*

Total Cash Price

$101,901

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,506*

Total Cash Price

$87,132

F-250 Super Duty SuperCab

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$99,783*

Total Cash Price

$104,116

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$104,029*

Total Cash Price

$108,546

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,845*

Total Cash Price

$81,225

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,337*

Total Cash Price

$90,086

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,306*

Total Cash Price

$77,533

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,260*

Total Cash Price

$82,702

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,137*

Total Cash Price

$80,487

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,460*

Total Cash Price

$92,301

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,337*

Total Cash Price

$90,086

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,768*

Total Cash Price

$73,841

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,183*

Total Cash Price

$75,318

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$101,198*

Total Cash Price

$105,593

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,018$1,054$1,090$1,129$5,274
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,221$1,189$5,036
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,378$52$52$52$52$3,584
Financing$4,448$3,577$2,648$1,656$599$12,928
Depreciation$20,598$4,599$4,352$5,107$4,833$39,489
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$32,064$12,186$11,181$12,949$10,880$79,260

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$909$941$973$1,008$4,709
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,983$1,062$4,496
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$3,016$46$46$46$46$3,200
Financing$3,971$3,194$2,364$1,479$535$11,543
Depreciation$18,391$4,106$3,886$4,560$4,315$35,258
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$28,629$10,880$9,983$11,562$9,714$70,768

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,154$1,195$1,236$1,280$5,980
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,518$1,349$5,710
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,830$58$58$58$58$4,064
Financing$5,043$4,056$3,002$1,878$679$14,660
Depreciation$23,357$5,215$4,935$5,791$5,480$44,778
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$36,359$13,818$12,678$14,684$12,337$89,875

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,177$1,218$1,261$1,304$1,351$6,310
Maintenance$515$773$657$2,657$1,423$6,025
Repairs$0$0$196$466$683$1,345
Taxes & Fees$4,041$62$62$62$62$4,288
Financing$5,321$4,280$3,168$1,982$717$15,468
Depreciation$24,644$5,502$5,207$6,110$5,782$47,246
Fuel$2,665$2,744$2,827$2,912$2,999$14,148
True Cost to Own®$38,363$14,579$13,377$15,493$13,017$94,829

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,054$1,091$1,129$1,168$1,210$5,651
Maintenance$461$692$588$2,380$1,274$5,395
Repairs$0$0$175$418$612$1,205
Taxes & Fees$3,619$55$55$55$55$3,840
Financing$4,765$3,833$2,837$1,775$642$13,852
Depreciation$22,069$4,927$4,663$5,472$5,178$42,310
Fuel$2,387$2,458$2,532$2,608$2,686$12,670
True Cost to Own®$34,355$13,056$11,980$13,874$11,657$84,922

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,354$1,402$1,450$1,502$7,016
Maintenance$572$860$730$2,955$1,582$6,699
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$4,494$69$69$69$69$4,768
Financing$5,917$4,759$3,522$2,204$797$17,199
Depreciation$27,403$6,118$5,790$6,794$6,429$52,534
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$42,657$16,211$14,875$17,227$14,474$105,444

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,154$1,195$1,236$1,280$5,980
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,518$1,349$5,710
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,830$58$58$58$58$4,064
Financing$5,043$4,056$3,002$1,878$679$14,660
Depreciation$23,357$5,215$4,935$5,791$5,480$44,778
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$36,359$13,818$12,678$14,684$12,337$89,875

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$1,000$1,035$1,070$1,109$5,180
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,181$1,168$4,946
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,318$51$51$51$51$3,520
Financing$4,368$3,513$2,600$1,627$589$12,697
Depreciation$20,230$4,517$4,275$5,016$4,747$38,784
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$31,492$11,968$10,981$12,718$10,685$77,845

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$913$945$979$1,012$1,048$4,897
Maintenance$399$600$510$2,062$1,104$4,676
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$3,137$48$48$48$48$3,328
Financing$4,130$3,322$2,459$1,538$556$12,005
Depreciation$19,127$4,270$4,041$4,742$4,488$36,668
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$29,774$11,315$10,382$12,024$10,103$73,599

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,256$1,300$1,346$1,391$1,441$6,734
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,836$1,519$6,429
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,313$66$66$66$66$4,576
Financing$5,679$4,567$3,381$2,115$765$16,506
Depreciation$26,299$5,872$5,557$6,521$6,170$50,419
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$40,939$15,558$14,276$16,534$13,891$101,198

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,018$1,054$1,090$1,129$5,274
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,221$1,189$5,036
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,378$52$52$52$52$3,584
Financing$4,448$3,577$2,648$1,656$599$12,928
Depreciation$20,598$4,599$4,352$5,107$4,833$39,489
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$32,064$12,186$11,181$12,949$10,880$79,260

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,136$1,176$1,216$1,260$5,886
Maintenance$480$721$613$2,479$1,328$5,620
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,770$58$58$58$58$4,000
Financing$4,964$3,993$2,955$1,849$669$14,429
Depreciation$22,989$5,133$4,858$5,700$5,394$44,073
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$35,786$13,600$12,479$14,453$12,143$88,460

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,220$1,264$1,308$1,352$1,401$6,546
Maintenance$534$802$681$2,756$1,476$6,249
Repairs$0$0$203$484$709$1,396
Taxes & Fees$4,192$64$64$64$64$4,448
Financing$5,520$4,440$3,286$2,056$744$16,045
Depreciation$25,563$5,707$5,402$6,338$5,998$49,009
Fuel$2,765$2,847$2,933$3,020$3,111$14,676
True Cost to Own®$39,794$15,123$13,876$16,071$13,502$98,368

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$909$941$973$1,008$4,709
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,983$1,062$4,496
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$3,016$46$46$46$46$3,200
Financing$3,971$3,194$2,364$1,479$535$11,543
Depreciation$18,391$4,106$3,886$4,560$4,315$35,258
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$28,629$10,880$9,983$11,562$9,714$70,768

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$1,000$1,035$1,070$1,109$5,180
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,181$1,168$4,946
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,318$51$51$51$51$3,520
Financing$4,368$3,513$2,600$1,627$589$12,697
Depreciation$20,230$4,517$4,275$5,016$4,747$38,784
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$31,492$11,968$10,981$12,718$10,685$77,845

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,141$1,182$1,223$1,265$1,310$6,122
Maintenance$499$750$637$2,578$1,381$5,845
Repairs$0$0$190$452$663$1,305
Taxes & Fees$3,921$60$60$60$60$4,160
Financing$5,162$4,152$3,073$1,923$696$15,006
Depreciation$23,908$5,338$5,052$5,928$5,610$45,835
Fuel$2,586$2,662$2,743$2,825$2,909$13,725
True Cost to Own®$37,218$14,144$12,978$15,031$12,628$91,998

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$992$1,027$1,063$1,099$1,139$5,321
Maintenance$434$652$554$2,241$1,200$5,080
Repairs$0$0$165$393$576$1,135
Taxes & Fees$3,408$52$52$52$52$3,616
Financing$4,487$3,609$2,671$1,671$605$13,044
Depreciation$20,782$4,640$4,391$5,153$4,876$39,842
Fuel$2,248$2,314$2,384$2,455$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$32,351$12,294$11,281$13,065$10,977$79,968

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,168$1,209$1,252$1,294$1,341$6,263
Maintenance$511$767$652$2,637$1,412$5,980
Repairs$0$0$194$463$678$1,335
Taxes & Fees$4,011$61$61$61$61$4,256
Financing$5,281$4,248$3,144$1,967$712$15,352
Depreciation$24,460$5,461$5,168$6,065$5,739$46,893
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,042
True Cost to Own®$38,077$14,470$13,277$15,377$12,920$94,121

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,001$1,036$1,073$1,109$1,149$5,368
Maintenance$438$658$559$2,261$1,211$5,125
Repairs$0$0$166$397$581$1,145
Taxes & Fees$3,438$52$52$52$52$3,648
Financing$4,527$3,641$2,695$1,686$610$13,159
Depreciation$20,966$4,681$4,430$5,198$4,919$40,194
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$32,637$12,403$11,381$13,181$11,074$80,676

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,354$1,402$1,450$1,502$7,016
Maintenance$572$860$730$2,955$1,582$6,699
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$4,494$69$69$69$69$4,768
Financing$5,917$4,759$3,522$2,204$797$17,199
Depreciation$27,403$6,118$5,790$6,794$6,429$52,534
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$42,657$16,211$14,875$17,227$14,474$105,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$35,258

Taxes & Fees

$3,200

Financing

$11,543

Fuel

$10,558

Insurance

$4,709

Repairs

$1,004

Maintenance

$4,496

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$909$941$973$1,008$4,709
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,983$1,062$4,496
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$3,016$46$46$46$46$3,200
Financing$3,971$3,194$2,364$1,479$535$11,543
Depreciation$18,391$4,106$3,886$4,560$4,315$35,258
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$28,629$10,880$9,983$11,562$9,714$70,768

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$964$997$1,031$1,068$4,992
Maintenance$407$612$519$2,102$1,126$4,766
Repairs$0$0$155$369$541$1,064
Taxes & Fees$3,197$49$49$49$49$3,392
Financing$4,209$3,386$2,506$1,568$567$12,236
Depreciation$19,494$4,352$4,119$4,834$4,574$37,373
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,237$2,303$2,372$11,191
True Cost to Own®$30,347$11,533$10,582$12,256$10,297$75,014

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,212$1,254$1,299$1,343$1,391$6,498
Maintenance$530$796$676$2,737$1,466$6,204
Repairs$0$0$201$480$704$1,386
Taxes & Fees$4,162$63$63$63$63$4,416
Financing$5,480$4,408$3,262$2,041$738$15,929
Depreciation$25,380$5,666$5,363$6,293$5,955$48,656
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$39,508$15,014$13,777$15,956$13,405$97,660

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,036$1,073$1,110$1,148$1,189$5,557
Maintenance$453$681$578$2,340$1,253$5,305
Repairs$0$0$172$411$602$1,185
Taxes & Fees$3,559$54$54$54$54$3,776
Financing$4,686$3,769$2,790$1,745$631$13,621
Depreciation$21,701$4,845$4,585$5,381$5,092$41,604
Fuel$2,347$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$12,458
True Cost to Own®$33,782$12,838$11,780$13,643$11,463$83,506

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,282$1,327$1,372$1,421$6,640
Maintenance$541$814$691$2,796$1,497$6,339
Repairs$0$0$206$491$719$1,416
Taxes & Fees$4,253$65$65$65$65$4,512
Financing$5,599$4,504$3,333$2,085$754$16,276
Depreciation$25,931$5,789$5,479$6,430$6,084$49,714
Fuel$2,804$2,888$2,975$3,064$3,156$14,887
True Cost to Own®$40,367$15,341$14,076$16,302$13,697$99,783

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,291$1,336$1,383$1,430$1,482$6,922
Maintenance$564$848$720$2,915$1,561$6,609
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$4,434$68$68$68$68$4,704
Financing$5,837$4,695$3,475$2,174$786$16,968
Depreciation$27,035$6,036$5,712$6,703$6,343$51,829
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$42,085$15,994$14,675$16,996$14,280$104,029

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$1,000$1,035$1,070$1,109$5,180
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,181$1,168$4,946
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,318$51$51$51$51$3,520
Financing$4,368$3,513$2,600$1,627$589$12,697
Depreciation$20,230$4,517$4,275$5,016$4,747$38,784
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$31,492$11,968$10,981$12,718$10,685$77,845

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,109$1,148$1,187$1,230$5,745
Maintenance$468$704$598$2,419$1,296$5,485
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,680$56$56$56$56$3,904
Financing$4,845$3,897$2,884$1,804$653$14,082
Depreciation$22,437$5,009$4,741$5,563$5,264$43,015
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$34,927$13,274$12,179$14,106$11,851$86,337

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$954$988$1,022$1,058$4,944
Maintenance$403$606$515$2,082$1,115$4,721
Repairs$0$0$153$365$536$1,054
Taxes & Fees$3,167$48$48$48$48$3,360
Financing$4,170$3,354$2,482$1,553$562$12,120
Depreciation$19,311$4,311$4,080$4,788$4,531$37,021
Fuel$2,088$2,150$2,216$2,282$2,350$11,086
True Cost to Own®$30,060$11,424$10,482$12,140$10,200$74,306

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,018$1,054$1,090$1,129$5,274
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,221$1,189$5,036
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,378$52$52$52$52$3,584
Financing$4,448$3,577$2,648$1,656$599$12,928
Depreciation$20,598$4,599$4,352$5,107$4,833$39,489
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$32,064$12,186$11,181$12,949$10,880$79,260

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$957$991$1,026$1,061$1,099$5,133
Maintenance$419$629$534$2,161$1,158$4,901
Repairs$0$0$159$379$556$1,094
Taxes & Fees$3,287$50$50$50$50$3,488
Financing$4,328$3,481$2,577$1,612$583$12,582
Depreciation$20,046$4,476$4,236$4,970$4,703$38,431
Fuel$2,168$2,232$2,300$2,369$2,439$11,508
True Cost to Own®$31,206$11,859$10,881$12,603$10,588$77,137

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,136$1,176$1,216$1,260$5,886
Maintenance$480$721$613$2,479$1,328$5,620
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,770$58$58$58$58$4,000
Financing$4,964$3,993$2,955$1,849$669$14,429
Depreciation$22,989$5,133$4,858$5,700$5,394$44,073
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$35,786$13,600$12,479$14,453$12,143$88,460

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,109$1,148$1,187$1,230$5,745
Maintenance$468$704$598$2,419$1,296$5,485
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,680$56$56$56$56$3,904
Financing$4,845$3,897$2,884$1,804$653$14,082
Depreciation$22,437$5,009$4,741$5,563$5,264$43,015
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$34,927$13,274$12,179$14,106$11,851$86,337

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$909$941$973$1,008$4,709
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,983$1,062$4,496
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$3,016$46$46$46$46$3,200
Financing$3,971$3,194$2,364$1,479$535$11,543
Depreciation$18,391$4,106$3,886$4,560$4,315$35,258
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$28,629$10,880$9,983$11,562$9,714$70,768

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$992$1,028$4,803
Maintenance$392$589$500$2,023$1,083$4,586
Repairs$0$0$149$355$520$1,024
Taxes & Fees$3,076$47$47$47$47$3,264
Financing$4,050$3,258$2,411$1,509$546$11,774
Depreciation$18,759$4,188$3,964$4,651$4,401$35,963
Fuel$2,029$2,089$2,152$2,216$2,283$10,769
True Cost to Own®$29,202$11,098$10,183$11,793$9,908$72,183

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2020 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,256$1,300$1,346$1,391$1,441$6,734
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,836$1,519$6,429
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,313$66$66$66$66$4,576
Financing$5,679$4,567$3,381$2,115$765$16,506
Depreciation$26,299$5,872$5,557$6,521$6,170$50,419
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$40,939$15,558$14,276$16,534$13,891$101,198

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Learn about the 2020 F-250 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

