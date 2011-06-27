2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Patrick , 07/22/2020 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Truck run asnd drives great. The paint on the bed of the truck had a few issues. Drivers side bed panel between the wheel well and trail gate, there is a little area where the paint did not cover. You can see the green primer. It stands against the dark blue paint. The passenger side bed panel behind the rear door is a touch mark. These issuses came from factory because these issues have been covered by clear coat. The other issue is the Fx4 sticker has bubbles under it. Yes, maybe I am harsh but if a customer can spot these items, why Ford quality checker?