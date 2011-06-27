  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 F-250 Super Duty
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
MSRP Starting at
$34,035
Save as much as $3,586
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Paint issue

Patrick, 07/22/2020
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Truck run asnd drives great. The paint on the bed of the truck had a few issues. Drivers side bed panel between the wheel well and trail gate, there is a little area where the paint did not cover. You can see the green primer. It stands against the dark blue paint. The passenger side bed panel behind the rear door is a touch mark. These issuses came from factory because these issues have been covered by clear coat. The other issue is the Fx4 sticker has bubbles under it. Yes, maybe I am harsh but if a customer can spot these items, why Ford quality checker?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars