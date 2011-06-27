2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch Features & Specs
|Overview
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|48.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Torque
|430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Tow Technology Bundle
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Package
|yes
|High Capacity Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Heavy Service Suspension Package
|yes
|LED Lighting Package
|yes
|9900 lbs. GVWR Package
|yes
|Camper Package
|yes
|King Ranch Ultimate Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Premium Vinyl Flooring
|yes
|Vehicle Safe By Console Vault
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|Upfitter Switches
|yes
|Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Panoramic Moonroof
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|yes
|ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boards
|yes
|Power Running Boards
|yes
|Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|yes
|Front Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|Tool/Cargo Box By Delta (Fleet)
|yes
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|yes
|Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|Stowable Loading Ramps
|yes
|5th Wheel Hitch Kit
|yes
|Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|LED Roof Clearance Lights
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|Gooseneck Hitch Kit
|yes
|Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System
|yes
|Front and Rear Wheel Well Liners
|yes
|Black Molded Hood Deflector
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Angle of departure
|18.4 degrees
|Length
|266.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|18000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6291 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Angle of approach
|18.1 degrees
|Height
|78.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|3540 lbs.
|Wheel base
|176.0 in.
|Width
|80.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|LT275/65R E tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,610
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020