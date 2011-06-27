  1. Home
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch Features & Specs

More about the 2019 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,610
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,610
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Tow Technology Bundleyes
Chrome Packageyes
King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Packageyes
High Capacity Trailer Tow Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
LED Lighting Packageyes
9900 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
King Ranch Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,610
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Premium Vinyl Flooringyes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,610
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,610
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Panoramic Moonroofyes
Bed Matyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boardsyes
Power Running Boardsyes
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tool/Cargo Box By Delta (Fleet)yes
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Stowable Loading Rampsyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
LED Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Front and Rear Wheel Well Linersyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Angle of departure18.4 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity18000 lbs.
Curb weight6291 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Height78.0 in.
Maximum payload3540 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Magma Red Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Java, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,610
partial wheel coversyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

