2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Deals, Incentives & Rebates
King RanchKing Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Cash Offers(7 available)Show details
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $750 Lender - Expires 09/09/2020
- $750 Select Inventory for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 American Quarter Horse Association for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
F-Series Retail Customer Cash (#13776). Eligible buyers may receive F-Series Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Ford Credit Retail Bonus Customer Cash (#13766). Eligible buyers may receive Ford Credit Retail Bonus Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Select Inventory for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Select Inventory Retail Customer Cash (#13786). Eligible buyers may receive Select Inventory Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 College Student Purchase Program (#37422).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Medical Professionals for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Medical Professionals Bonus Cash (#37636). Valid on select 2019/2020/2021 Ford vehicles excluding Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford Mustang GT350, Ford Mustang GT500. This incentive may not combine with other offers. Non-transferable out of household. Limit one per household. Must redeem using original offer; no duplicates will be accepted. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 09/30/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for complete qualifications and details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 04/15/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
American Quarter Horse Association for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash - $500 Bonus Cash offer exclusively for members of the following US Military Branches: Eligible Customers: - Active Military Personnel in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard - Reservists serving on Active Duty and members of the Delayed Entry/Enlistment Program (DEP) - Veterans within 2 years of separation - Retirees - Spouse/Surviving Spouse and other household members
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Financing(9 available)Show details
- Alternative APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Special APR Financing (#21172). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0% 48 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 60 07/07/2020 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
84 Month APR Financing (#21166). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
7.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 7.9% 84 07/07/2020 09/09/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 36 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 48 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 3.9% 60 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 5.9% 72 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 6.9% 75 07/07/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available