2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-250 Super Duty Diesel
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,195*
Total Cash Price
$86,255
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,279*
Total Cash Price
$88,292
F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,390*
Total Cash Price
$74,709
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,723*
Total Cash Price
$82,859
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$103,473*
Total Cash Price
$101,196
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,834*
Total Cash Price
$93,725
F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,195*
Total Cash Price
$86,255
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,390*
Total Cash Price
$74,709
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,223*
Total Cash Price
$70,634
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,917*
Total Cash Price
$95,763
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$102,084*
Total Cash Price
$99,838
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,056*
Total Cash Price
$91,009
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,778*
Total Cash Price
$76,067
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,529*
Total Cash Price
$94,405
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,778*
Total Cash Price
$76,067
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,806*
Total Cash Price
$84,896
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$103,473*
Total Cash Price
$101,196
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,445*
Total Cash Price
$67,917
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,473*
Total Cash Price
$76,746
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,362*
Total Cash Price
$90,330
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,612*
Total Cash Price
$71,992
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,445*
Total Cash Price
$67,917
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,445*
Total Cash Price
$67,917
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,834*
Total Cash Price
$69,275
F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,306*
Total Cash Price
$97,121
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,806*
Total Cash Price
$84,896
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,334*
Total Cash Price
$81,500
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,917*
Total Cash Price
$71,313
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,445*
Total Cash Price
$67,917
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,390*
Total Cash Price
$74,709
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,695*
Total Cash Price
$74,030
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,778*
Total Cash Price
$76,067
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,167*
Total Cash Price
$77,425
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,723*
Total Cash Price
$82,859
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,945*
Total Cash Price
$80,142
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,306*
Total Cash Price
$97,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,280
|$5,980
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,518
|$1,349
|$5,710
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,556
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,790
|Financing
|$4,639
|$3,730
|$2,761
|$1,728
|$625
|$13,484
|Depreciation
|$24,700
|$4,831
|$4,572
|$5,364
|$5,080
|$44,548
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,024
|$13,108
|$12,074
|$14,107
|$11,882
|$88,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,182
|$1,223
|$1,265
|$1,310
|$6,122
|Maintenance
|$499
|$750
|$637
|$2,578
|$1,381
|$5,845
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$452
|$663
|$1,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,640
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,879
|Financing
|$4,749
|$3,818
|$2,826
|$1,769
|$640
|$13,802
|Depreciation
|$25,284
|$4,945
|$4,680
|$5,491
|$5,200
|$45,600
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,899
|$13,417
|$12,359
|$14,440
|$12,163
|$90,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,109
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,181
|$1,168
|$4,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,080
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,282
|Financing
|$4,018
|$3,231
|$2,391
|$1,497
|$541
|$11,679
|Depreciation
|$21,394
|$4,184
|$3,960
|$4,646
|$4,400
|$38,585
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,068
|$11,353
|$10,458
|$12,219
|$10,292
|$76,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$1,148
|$1,187
|$1,230
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$468
|$704
|$598
|$2,419
|$1,296
|$5,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,416
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,640
|Financing
|$4,457
|$3,583
|$2,652
|$1,660
|$600
|$12,953
|Depreciation
|$23,728
|$4,641
|$4,392
|$5,153
|$4,880
|$42,794
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,567
|$12,592
|$11,599
|$13,552
|$11,414
|$84,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$1,402
|$1,450
|$1,502
|$7,016
|Maintenance
|$572
|$860
|$730
|$2,955
|$1,582
|$6,699
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,172
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,446
|Financing
|$5,443
|$4,376
|$3,239
|$2,028
|$733
|$15,819
|Depreciation
|$28,979
|$5,668
|$5,364
|$6,294
|$5,960
|$52,265
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,438
|$15,378
|$14,165
|$16,551
|$13,940
|$103,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,212
|$1,254
|$1,299
|$1,343
|$1,391
|$6,498
|Maintenance
|$530
|$796
|$676
|$2,737
|$1,466
|$6,204
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,864
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,118
|Financing
|$5,041
|$4,053
|$3,000
|$1,878
|$679
|$14,651
|Depreciation
|$26,840
|$5,250
|$4,968
|$5,829
|$5,520
|$48,406
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,231
|$14,243
|$13,120
|$15,329
|$12,911
|$95,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,280
|$5,980
|Maintenance
|$488
|$733
|$622
|$2,518
|$1,349
|$5,710
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,556
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,790
|Financing
|$4,639
|$3,730
|$2,761
|$1,728
|$625
|$13,484
|Depreciation
|$24,700
|$4,831
|$4,572
|$5,364
|$5,080
|$44,548
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,024
|$13,108
|$12,074
|$14,107
|$11,882
|$88,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,109
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,181
|$1,168
|$4,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,080
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,282
|Financing
|$4,018
|$3,231
|$2,391
|$1,497
|$541
|$11,679
|Depreciation
|$21,394
|$4,184
|$3,960
|$4,646
|$4,400
|$38,585
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,068
|$11,353
|$10,458
|$12,219
|$10,292
|$76,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$945
|$979
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$4,897
|Maintenance
|$399
|$600
|$510
|$2,062
|$1,104
|$4,676
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,912
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,103
|Financing
|$3,799
|$3,054
|$2,261
|$1,415
|$512
|$11,042
|Depreciation
|$20,227
|$3,956
|$3,744
|$4,393
|$4,160
|$36,480
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,319
|$10,734
|$9,887
|$11,552
|$9,730
|$72,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,282
|$1,327
|$1,372
|$1,421
|$6,640
|Maintenance
|$541
|$814
|$691
|$2,796
|$1,497
|$6,339
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,948
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,207
|Financing
|$5,151
|$4,141
|$3,065
|$1,919
|$694
|$14,970
|Depreciation
|$27,423
|$5,364
|$5,076
|$5,956
|$5,640
|$49,459
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,106
|$14,553
|$13,405
|$15,662
|$13,192
|$97,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,291
|$1,336
|$1,383
|$1,430
|$1,482
|$6,922
|Maintenance
|$564
|$848
|$720
|$2,915
|$1,561
|$6,609
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,116
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,386
|Financing
|$5,370
|$4,317
|$3,196
|$2,001
|$723
|$15,607
|Depreciation
|$28,590
|$5,592
|$5,292
|$6,209
|$5,880
|$51,563
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,855
|$15,172
|$13,975
|$16,329
|$13,753
|$102,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,261
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$515
|$773
|$657
|$2,657
|$1,423
|$6,025
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$466
|$683
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,752
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,999
|Financing
|$4,895
|$3,936
|$2,913
|$1,824
|$659
|$14,227
|Depreciation
|$26,062
|$5,097
|$4,824
|$5,660
|$5,360
|$47,003
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,065
|$13,830
|$12,739
|$14,885
|$12,537
|$93,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,090
|$1,129
|$5,274
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,221
|$1,189
|$5,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,136
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,342
|Financing
|$4,091
|$3,289
|$2,435
|$1,524
|$551
|$11,891
|Depreciation
|$21,783
|$4,260
|$4,032
|$4,731
|$4,480
|$39,286
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,651
|$11,560
|$10,648
|$12,441
|$10,479
|$77,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,220
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,352
|$1,401
|$6,546
|Maintenance
|$534
|$802
|$681
|$2,756
|$1,476
|$6,249
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$484
|$709
|$1,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,892
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,148
|Financing
|$5,078
|$4,082
|$3,022
|$1,892
|$684
|$14,758
|Depreciation
|$27,034
|$5,288
|$5,004
|$5,871
|$5,560
|$48,757
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,523
|$14,346
|$13,215
|$15,440
|$13,005
|$96,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,090
|$1,129
|$5,274
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,221
|$1,189
|$5,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,136
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,342
|Financing
|$4,091
|$3,289
|$2,435
|$1,524
|$551
|$11,891
|Depreciation
|$21,783
|$4,260
|$4,032
|$4,731
|$4,480
|$39,286
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,651
|$11,560
|$10,648
|$12,441
|$10,479
|$77,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,216
|$1,260
|$5,886
|Maintenance
|$480
|$721
|$613
|$2,479
|$1,328
|$5,620
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,500
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,730
|Financing
|$4,566
|$3,671
|$2,718
|$1,701
|$615
|$13,271
|Depreciation
|$24,311
|$4,755
|$4,500
|$5,280
|$5,000
|$43,846
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,441
|$12,901
|$11,884
|$13,885
|$11,695
|$86,806
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$1,402
|$1,450
|$1,502
|$7,016
|Maintenance
|$572
|$860
|$730
|$2,955
|$1,582
|$6,699
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,172
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,446
|Financing
|$5,443
|$4,376
|$3,239
|$2,028
|$733
|$15,819
|Depreciation
|$28,979
|$5,668
|$5,364
|$6,294
|$5,960
|$52,265
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,438
|$15,378
|$14,165
|$16,551
|$13,940
|$103,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,983
|$1,062
|$4,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,800
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,984
|Financing
|$3,653
|$2,937
|$2,174
|$1,361
|$492
|$10,617
|Depreciation
|$19,449
|$3,804
|$3,600
|$4,224
|$4,000
|$35,077
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,153
|$10,321
|$9,507
|$11,108
|$9,356
|$69,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,099
|$1,139
|$5,321
|Maintenance
|$434
|$652
|$554
|$2,241
|$1,200
|$5,080
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$393
|$576
|$1,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,164
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,372
|Financing
|$4,128
|$3,319
|$2,457
|$1,538
|$556
|$11,997
|Depreciation
|$21,977
|$4,299
|$4,068
|$4,773
|$4,520
|$39,637
|Fuel
|$2,248
|$2,314
|$2,384
|$2,455
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,943
|$11,663
|$10,743
|$12,552
|$10,572
|$78,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,168
|$1,209
|$1,252
|$1,294
|$1,341
|$6,263
|Maintenance
|$511
|$767
|$652
|$2,637
|$1,412
|$5,980
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$463
|$678
|$1,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,724
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,969
|Financing
|$4,858
|$3,906
|$2,891
|$1,810
|$654
|$14,121
|Depreciation
|$25,867
|$5,059
|$4,788
|$5,618
|$5,320
|$46,652
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,773
|$13,727
|$12,644
|$14,774
|$12,443
|$92,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$964
|$997
|$1,031
|$1,068
|$4,992
|Maintenance
|$407
|$612
|$519
|$2,102
|$1,126
|$4,766
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,968
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,163
|Financing
|$3,872
|$3,113
|$2,304
|$1,443
|$522
|$11,254
|Depreciation
|$20,616
|$4,032
|$3,816
|$4,477
|$4,240
|$37,182
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,303
|$2,372
|$11,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,902
|$10,940
|$10,077
|$11,774
|$9,917
|$73,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,983
|$1,062
|$4,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,800
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,984
|Financing
|$3,653
|$2,937
|$2,174
|$1,361
|$492
|$10,617
|Depreciation
|$19,449
|$3,804
|$3,600
|$4,224
|$4,000
|$35,077
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,153
|$10,321
|$9,507
|$11,108
|$9,356
|$69,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,983
|$1,062
|$4,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,800
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,984
|Financing
|$3,653
|$2,937
|$2,174
|$1,361
|$492
|$10,617
|Depreciation
|$19,449
|$3,804
|$3,600
|$4,224
|$4,000
|$35,077
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,153
|$10,321
|$9,507
|$11,108
|$9,356
|$69,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$992
|$1,028
|$4,803
|Maintenance
|$392
|$589
|$500
|$2,023
|$1,083
|$4,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,856
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,044
|Financing
|$3,726
|$2,996
|$2,217
|$1,388
|$502
|$10,829
|Depreciation
|$19,838
|$3,880
|$3,672
|$4,308
|$4,080
|$35,779
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,736
|$10,527
|$9,697
|$11,330
|$9,543
|$70,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,300
|$1,346
|$1,391
|$1,441
|$6,734
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,836
|$1,519
|$6,429
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,004
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,267
|Financing
|$5,224
|$4,200
|$3,109
|$1,946
|$704
|$15,182
|Depreciation
|$27,812
|$5,440
|$5,148
|$6,040
|$5,720
|$50,160
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,689
|$14,759
|$13,595
|$15,884
|$13,379
|$99,306
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,216
|$1,260
|$5,886
|Maintenance
|$480
|$721
|$613
|$2,479
|$1,328
|$5,620
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,500
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,730
|Financing
|$4,566
|$3,671
|$2,718
|$1,701
|$615
|$13,271
|Depreciation
|$24,311
|$4,755
|$4,500
|$5,280
|$5,000
|$43,846
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,441
|$12,901
|$11,884
|$13,885
|$11,695
|$86,806
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$1,210
|$5,651
|Maintenance
|$461
|$692
|$588
|$2,380
|$1,274
|$5,395
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$418
|$612
|$1,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,360
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,581
|Financing
|$4,384
|$3,524
|$2,609
|$1,633
|$590
|$12,740
|Depreciation
|$23,339
|$4,565
|$4,320
|$5,069
|$4,800
|$42,092
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,984
|$12,385
|$11,408
|$13,330
|$11,227
|$83,334
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$403
|$606
|$515
|$2,082
|$1,115
|$4,721
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$536
|$1,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,940
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,133
|Financing
|$3,836
|$3,084
|$2,283
|$1,429
|$517
|$11,148
|Depreciation
|$20,421
|$3,994
|$3,780
|$4,435
|$4,200
|$36,831
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,611
|$10,837
|$9,982
|$11,663
|$9,824
|$72,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$384
|$577
|$490
|$1,983
|$1,062
|$4,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,800
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,984
|Financing
|$3,653
|$2,937
|$2,174
|$1,361
|$492
|$10,617
|Depreciation
|$19,449
|$3,804
|$3,600
|$4,224
|$4,000
|$35,077
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,153
|$10,321
|$9,507
|$11,108
|$9,356
|$69,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,109
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$422
|$635
|$539
|$2,181
|$1,168
|$4,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,080
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,282
|Financing
|$4,018
|$3,231
|$2,391
|$1,497
|$541
|$11,679
|Depreciation
|$21,394
|$4,184
|$3,960
|$4,646
|$4,400
|$38,585
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,068
|$11,353
|$10,458
|$12,219
|$10,292
|$76,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,061
|$1,099
|$5,133
|Maintenance
|$419
|$629
|$534
|$2,161
|$1,158
|$4,901
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$379
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,052
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,253
|Financing
|$3,982
|$3,201
|$2,370
|$1,483
|$536
|$11,573
|Depreciation
|$21,199
|$4,146
|$3,924
|$4,604
|$4,360
|$38,234
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,232
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,439
|$11,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,777
|$11,250
|$10,363
|$12,108
|$10,198
|$75,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,090
|$1,129
|$5,274
|Maintenance
|$430
|$646
|$549
|$2,221
|$1,189
|$5,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,136
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,342
|Financing
|$4,091
|$3,289
|$2,435
|$1,524
|$551
|$11,891
|Depreciation
|$21,783
|$4,260
|$4,032
|$4,731
|$4,480
|$39,286
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,651
|$11,560
|$10,648
|$12,441
|$10,479
|$77,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,109
|$1,149
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$438
|$658
|$559
|$2,261
|$1,211
|$5,125
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$581
|$1,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,192
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,402
|Financing
|$4,164
|$3,348
|$2,478
|$1,552
|$561
|$12,103
|Depreciation
|$22,172
|$4,337
|$4,104
|$4,815
|$4,560
|$39,988
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,234
|$11,766
|$10,838
|$12,663
|$10,666
|$79,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$1,148
|$1,187
|$1,230
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$468
|$704
|$598
|$2,419
|$1,296
|$5,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,416
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,640
|Financing
|$4,457
|$3,583
|$2,652
|$1,660
|$600
|$12,953
|Depreciation
|$23,728
|$4,641
|$4,392
|$5,153
|$4,880
|$42,794
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,567
|$12,592
|$11,599
|$13,552
|$11,414
|$84,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$5,557
|Maintenance
|$453
|$681
|$578
|$2,340
|$1,253
|$5,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$172
|$411
|$602
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,304
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,521
|Financing
|$4,311
|$3,466
|$2,565
|$1,606
|$581
|$12,528
|Depreciation
|$22,950
|$4,489
|$4,248
|$4,984
|$4,720
|$41,391
|Fuel
|$2,347
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$12,458
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,401
|$12,179
|$11,218
|$13,107
|$11,040
|$81,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,300
|$1,346
|$1,391
|$1,441
|$6,734
|Maintenance
|$549
|$825
|$701
|$2,836
|$1,519
|$6,429
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,004
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,267
|Financing
|$5,224
|$4,200
|$3,109
|$1,946
|$704
|$15,182
|Depreciation
|$27,812
|$5,440
|$5,148
|$6,040
|$5,720
|$50,160
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,689
|$14,759
|$13,595
|$15,884
|$13,379
|$99,306
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 F-250 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
