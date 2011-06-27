  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Cost to Own

2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own

More about the 2019 F-250 Super Duty

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-250 Super Duty Diesel

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,195*

Total Cash Price

$86,255

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

True Cost to Own

$90,279*

Total Cash Price

$88,292

F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,390*

Total Cash Price

$74,709

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,723*

Total Cash Price

$82,859

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$103,473*

Total Cash Price

$101,196

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$95,834*

Total Cash Price

$93,725

F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,195*

Total Cash Price

$86,255

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,390*

Total Cash Price

$74,709

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,223*

Total Cash Price

$70,634

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,917*

Total Cash Price

$95,763

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$102,084*

Total Cash Price

$99,838

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,056*

Total Cash Price

$91,009

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,778*

Total Cash Price

$76,067

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$96,529*

Total Cash Price

$94,405

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,778*

Total Cash Price

$76,067

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,806*

Total Cash Price

$84,896

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$103,473*

Total Cash Price

$101,196

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,445*

Total Cash Price

$67,917

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,473*

Total Cash Price

$76,746

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,362*

Total Cash Price

$90,330

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,612*

Total Cash Price

$71,992

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,445*

Total Cash Price

$67,917

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,445*

Total Cash Price

$67,917

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,834*

Total Cash Price

$69,275

F-250 Super Duty SuperCab

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$99,306*

Total Cash Price

$97,121

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,806*

Total Cash Price

$84,896

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,334*

Total Cash Price

$81,500

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,917*

Total Cash Price

$71,313

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,445*

Total Cash Price

$67,917

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,390*

Total Cash Price

$74,709

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,695*

Total Cash Price

$74,030

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,778*

Total Cash Price

$76,067

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,167*

Total Cash Price

$77,425

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,723*

Total Cash Price

$82,859

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,945*

Total Cash Price

$80,142

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$99,306*

Total Cash Price

$97,121

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,154$1,195$1,236$1,280$5,980
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,518$1,349$5,710
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,556$58$58$58$58$3,790
Financing$4,639$3,730$2,761$1,728$625$13,484
Depreciation$24,700$4,831$4,572$5,364$5,080$44,548
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$37,024$13,108$12,074$14,107$11,882$88,195

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,141$1,182$1,223$1,265$1,310$6,122
Maintenance$499$750$637$2,578$1,381$5,845
Repairs$0$0$190$452$663$1,305
Taxes & Fees$3,640$60$60$60$60$3,879
Financing$4,749$3,818$2,826$1,769$640$13,802
Depreciation$25,284$4,945$4,680$5,491$5,200$45,600
Fuel$2,586$2,662$2,743$2,825$2,909$13,725
True Cost to Own®$37,899$13,417$12,359$14,440$12,163$90,279

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$1,000$1,035$1,070$1,109$5,180
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,181$1,168$4,946
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,080$51$51$51$51$3,282
Financing$4,018$3,231$2,391$1,497$541$11,679
Depreciation$21,394$4,184$3,960$4,646$4,400$38,585
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$32,068$11,353$10,458$12,219$10,292$76,390

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,109$1,148$1,187$1,230$5,745
Maintenance$468$704$598$2,419$1,296$5,485
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,416$56$56$56$56$3,640
Financing$4,457$3,583$2,652$1,660$600$12,953
Depreciation$23,728$4,641$4,392$5,153$4,880$42,794
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$35,567$12,592$11,599$13,552$11,414$84,723

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,354$1,402$1,450$1,502$7,016
Maintenance$572$860$730$2,955$1,582$6,699
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$4,172$69$69$69$69$4,446
Financing$5,443$4,376$3,239$2,028$733$15,819
Depreciation$28,979$5,668$5,364$6,294$5,960$52,265
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$43,438$15,378$14,165$16,551$13,940$103,473

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,212$1,254$1,299$1,343$1,391$6,498
Maintenance$530$796$676$2,737$1,466$6,204
Repairs$0$0$201$480$704$1,386
Taxes & Fees$3,864$63$63$63$63$4,118
Financing$5,041$4,053$3,000$1,878$679$14,651
Depreciation$26,840$5,250$4,968$5,829$5,520$48,406
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$40,231$14,243$13,120$15,329$12,911$95,834

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,154$1,195$1,236$1,280$5,980
Maintenance$488$733$622$2,518$1,349$5,710
Repairs$0$0$185$442$648$1,275
Taxes & Fees$3,556$58$58$58$58$3,790
Financing$4,639$3,730$2,761$1,728$625$13,484
Depreciation$24,700$4,831$4,572$5,364$5,080$44,548
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$37,024$13,108$12,074$14,107$11,882$88,195

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$1,000$1,035$1,070$1,109$5,180
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,181$1,168$4,946
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,080$51$51$51$51$3,282
Financing$4,018$3,231$2,391$1,497$541$11,679
Depreciation$21,394$4,184$3,960$4,646$4,400$38,585
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$32,068$11,353$10,458$12,219$10,292$76,390

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$913$945$979$1,012$1,048$4,897
Maintenance$399$600$510$2,062$1,104$4,676
Repairs$0$0$152$362$530$1,044
Taxes & Fees$2,912$48$48$48$48$3,103
Financing$3,799$3,054$2,261$1,415$512$11,042
Depreciation$20,227$3,956$3,744$4,393$4,160$36,480
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$30,319$10,734$9,887$11,552$9,730$72,223

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,282$1,327$1,372$1,421$6,640
Maintenance$541$814$691$2,796$1,497$6,339
Repairs$0$0$206$491$719$1,416
Taxes & Fees$3,948$65$65$65$65$4,207
Financing$5,151$4,141$3,065$1,919$694$14,970
Depreciation$27,423$5,364$5,076$5,956$5,640$49,459
Fuel$2,804$2,888$2,975$3,064$3,156$14,887
True Cost to Own®$41,106$14,553$13,405$15,662$13,192$97,917

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,291$1,336$1,383$1,430$1,482$6,922
Maintenance$564$848$720$2,915$1,561$6,609
Repairs$0$0$215$512$750$1,476
Taxes & Fees$4,116$68$68$68$68$4,386
Financing$5,370$4,317$3,196$2,001$723$15,607
Depreciation$28,590$5,592$5,292$6,209$5,880$51,563
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$42,855$15,172$13,975$16,329$13,753$102,084

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,177$1,218$1,261$1,304$1,351$6,310
Maintenance$515$773$657$2,657$1,423$6,025
Repairs$0$0$196$466$683$1,345
Taxes & Fees$3,752$62$62$62$62$3,999
Financing$4,895$3,936$2,913$1,824$659$14,227
Depreciation$26,062$5,097$4,824$5,660$5,360$47,003
Fuel$2,665$2,744$2,827$2,912$2,999$14,148
True Cost to Own®$39,065$13,830$12,739$14,885$12,537$93,056

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,018$1,054$1,090$1,129$5,274
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,221$1,189$5,036
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,136$52$52$52$52$3,342
Financing$4,091$3,289$2,435$1,524$551$11,891
Depreciation$21,783$4,260$4,032$4,731$4,480$39,286
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$32,651$11,560$10,648$12,441$10,479$77,778

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,220$1,264$1,308$1,352$1,401$6,546
Maintenance$534$802$681$2,756$1,476$6,249
Repairs$0$0$203$484$709$1,396
Taxes & Fees$3,892$64$64$64$64$4,148
Financing$5,078$4,082$3,022$1,892$684$14,758
Depreciation$27,034$5,288$5,004$5,871$5,560$48,757
Fuel$2,765$2,847$2,933$3,020$3,111$14,676
True Cost to Own®$40,523$14,346$13,215$15,440$13,005$96,529

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,018$1,054$1,090$1,129$5,274
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,221$1,189$5,036
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,136$52$52$52$52$3,342
Financing$4,091$3,289$2,435$1,524$551$11,891
Depreciation$21,783$4,260$4,032$4,731$4,480$39,286
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$32,651$11,560$10,648$12,441$10,479$77,778

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,136$1,176$1,216$1,260$5,886
Maintenance$480$721$613$2,479$1,328$5,620
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,500$58$58$58$58$3,730
Financing$4,566$3,671$2,718$1,701$615$13,271
Depreciation$24,311$4,755$4,500$5,280$5,000$43,846
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$36,441$12,901$11,884$13,885$11,695$86,806

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,354$1,402$1,450$1,502$7,016
Maintenance$572$860$730$2,955$1,582$6,699
Repairs$0$0$218$519$760$1,496
Taxes & Fees$4,172$69$69$69$69$4,446
Financing$5,443$4,376$3,239$2,028$733$15,819
Depreciation$28,979$5,668$5,364$6,294$5,960$52,265
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$43,438$15,378$14,165$16,551$13,940$103,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$35,077

Taxes & Fees

$2,984

Financing

$10,617

Fuel

$10,558

Insurance

$4,709

Repairs

$1,004

Maintenance

$4,496

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$909$941$973$1,008$4,709
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,983$1,062$4,496
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,800$46$46$46$46$2,984
Financing$3,653$2,937$2,174$1,361$492$10,617
Depreciation$19,449$3,804$3,600$4,224$4,000$35,077
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$29,153$10,321$9,507$11,108$9,356$69,445

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$992$1,027$1,063$1,099$1,139$5,321
Maintenance$434$652$554$2,241$1,200$5,080
Repairs$0$0$165$393$576$1,135
Taxes & Fees$3,164$52$52$52$52$3,372
Financing$4,128$3,319$2,457$1,538$556$11,997
Depreciation$21,977$4,299$4,068$4,773$4,520$39,637
Fuel$2,248$2,314$2,384$2,455$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$32,943$11,663$10,743$12,552$10,572$78,473

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,168$1,209$1,252$1,294$1,341$6,263
Maintenance$511$767$652$2,637$1,412$5,980
Repairs$0$0$194$463$678$1,335
Taxes & Fees$3,724$61$61$61$61$3,969
Financing$4,858$3,906$2,891$1,810$654$14,121
Depreciation$25,867$5,059$4,788$5,618$5,320$46,652
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,042
True Cost to Own®$38,773$13,727$12,644$14,774$12,443$92,362

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$964$997$1,031$1,068$4,992
Maintenance$407$612$519$2,102$1,126$4,766
Repairs$0$0$155$369$541$1,064
Taxes & Fees$2,968$49$49$49$49$3,163
Financing$3,872$3,113$2,304$1,443$522$11,254
Depreciation$20,616$4,032$3,816$4,477$4,240$37,182
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,237$2,303$2,372$11,191
True Cost to Own®$30,902$10,940$10,077$11,774$9,917$73,612

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$909$941$973$1,008$4,709
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,983$1,062$4,496
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,800$46$46$46$46$2,984
Financing$3,653$2,937$2,174$1,361$492$10,617
Depreciation$19,449$3,804$3,600$4,224$4,000$35,077
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$29,153$10,321$9,507$11,108$9,356$69,445

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$909$941$973$1,008$4,709
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,983$1,062$4,496
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,800$46$46$46$46$2,984
Financing$3,653$2,937$2,174$1,361$492$10,617
Depreciation$19,449$3,804$3,600$4,224$4,000$35,077
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$29,153$10,321$9,507$11,108$9,356$69,445

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$927$960$992$1,028$4,803
Maintenance$392$589$500$2,023$1,083$4,586
Repairs$0$0$149$355$520$1,024
Taxes & Fees$2,856$47$47$47$47$3,044
Financing$3,726$2,996$2,217$1,388$502$10,829
Depreciation$19,838$3,880$3,672$4,308$4,080$35,779
Fuel$2,029$2,089$2,152$2,216$2,283$10,769
True Cost to Own®$29,736$10,527$9,697$11,330$9,543$70,834

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,256$1,300$1,346$1,391$1,441$6,734
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,836$1,519$6,429
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,004$66$66$66$66$4,267
Financing$5,224$4,200$3,109$1,946$704$15,182
Depreciation$27,812$5,440$5,148$6,040$5,720$50,160
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$41,689$14,759$13,595$15,884$13,379$99,306

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,136$1,176$1,216$1,260$5,886
Maintenance$480$721$613$2,479$1,328$5,620
Repairs$0$0$183$435$638$1,255
Taxes & Fees$3,500$58$58$58$58$3,730
Financing$4,566$3,671$2,718$1,701$615$13,271
Depreciation$24,311$4,755$4,500$5,280$5,000$43,846
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$36,441$12,901$11,884$13,885$11,695$86,806

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,054$1,091$1,129$1,168$1,210$5,651
Maintenance$461$692$588$2,380$1,274$5,395
Repairs$0$0$175$418$612$1,205
Taxes & Fees$3,360$55$55$55$55$3,581
Financing$4,384$3,524$2,609$1,633$590$12,740
Depreciation$23,339$4,565$4,320$5,069$4,800$42,092
Fuel$2,387$2,458$2,532$2,608$2,686$12,670
True Cost to Own®$34,984$12,385$11,408$13,330$11,227$83,334

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$954$988$1,022$1,058$4,944
Maintenance$403$606$515$2,082$1,115$4,721
Repairs$0$0$153$365$536$1,054
Taxes & Fees$2,940$48$48$48$48$3,133
Financing$3,836$3,084$2,283$1,429$517$11,148
Depreciation$20,421$3,994$3,780$4,435$4,200$36,831
Fuel$2,088$2,150$2,216$2,282$2,350$11,086
True Cost to Own®$30,611$10,837$9,982$11,663$9,824$72,917

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$909$941$973$1,008$4,709
Maintenance$384$577$490$1,983$1,062$4,496
Repairs$0$0$146$348$510$1,004
Taxes & Fees$2,800$46$46$46$46$2,984
Financing$3,653$2,937$2,174$1,361$492$10,617
Depreciation$19,449$3,804$3,600$4,224$4,000$35,077
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$29,153$10,321$9,507$11,108$9,356$69,445

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$1,000$1,035$1,070$1,109$5,180
Maintenance$422$635$539$2,181$1,168$4,946
Repairs$0$0$161$383$561$1,104
Taxes & Fees$3,080$51$51$51$51$3,282
Financing$4,018$3,231$2,391$1,497$541$11,679
Depreciation$21,394$4,184$3,960$4,646$4,400$38,585
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$32,068$11,353$10,458$12,219$10,292$76,390

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$957$991$1,026$1,061$1,099$5,133
Maintenance$419$629$534$2,161$1,158$4,901
Repairs$0$0$159$379$556$1,094
Taxes & Fees$3,052$50$50$50$50$3,253
Financing$3,982$3,201$2,370$1,483$536$11,573
Depreciation$21,199$4,146$3,924$4,604$4,360$38,234
Fuel$2,168$2,232$2,300$2,369$2,439$11,508
True Cost to Own®$31,777$11,250$10,363$12,108$10,198$75,695

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,018$1,054$1,090$1,129$5,274
Maintenance$430$646$549$2,221$1,189$5,036
Repairs$0$0$164$390$571$1,124
Taxes & Fees$3,136$52$52$52$52$3,342
Financing$4,091$3,289$2,435$1,524$551$11,891
Depreciation$21,783$4,260$4,032$4,731$4,480$39,286
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$32,651$11,560$10,648$12,441$10,479$77,778

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,001$1,036$1,073$1,109$1,149$5,368
Maintenance$438$658$559$2,261$1,211$5,125
Repairs$0$0$166$397$581$1,145
Taxes & Fees$3,192$52$52$52$52$3,402
Financing$4,164$3,348$2,478$1,552$561$12,103
Depreciation$22,172$4,337$4,104$4,815$4,560$39,988
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$33,234$11,766$10,838$12,663$10,666$79,167

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,109$1,148$1,187$1,230$5,745
Maintenance$468$704$598$2,419$1,296$5,485
Repairs$0$0$178$425$622$1,225
Taxes & Fees$3,416$56$56$56$56$3,640
Financing$4,457$3,583$2,652$1,660$600$12,953
Depreciation$23,728$4,641$4,392$5,153$4,880$42,794
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$35,567$12,592$11,599$13,552$11,414$84,723

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,036$1,073$1,110$1,148$1,189$5,557
Maintenance$453$681$578$2,340$1,253$5,305
Repairs$0$0$172$411$602$1,185
Taxes & Fees$3,304$54$54$54$54$3,521
Financing$4,311$3,466$2,565$1,606$581$12,528
Depreciation$22,950$4,489$4,248$4,984$4,720$41,391
Fuel$2,347$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$12,458
True Cost to Own®$34,401$12,179$11,218$13,107$11,040$81,945

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,256$1,300$1,346$1,391$1,441$6,734
Maintenance$549$825$701$2,836$1,519$6,429
Repairs$0$0$209$498$729$1,436
Taxes & Fees$4,004$66$66$66$66$4,267
Financing$5,224$4,200$3,109$1,946$704$15,182
Depreciation$27,812$5,440$5,148$6,040$5,720$50,160
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$41,689$14,759$13,595$15,884$13,379$99,306

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2019 F-250 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars