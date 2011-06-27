Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
High Capacity Trailer Tow Packageyes
9900 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Platinum Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Premium Vinyl Flooringyes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
massagingyes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroofyes
Bed Matyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Wheel Locksyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
LT275/65R20E All-Season Tiresyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Bed Rampsyes
LED Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Front and Rear Wheel Well Linersyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity17600 lbs.
Curb weight6695 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Angle of approach18.4 degrees
Height81.3 in.
Maximum payload3130 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Dark Marsala, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
