Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2018 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,175
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Tow Technology Bundleyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
High Capacity Trailer Tow Packageyes
LED Lighting Packageyes
9900 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Lariat Value Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Navigation Systemyes
Vehicle Safe By Console Vaultyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Carpet Deleteyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
6" Angular Chrome Extended Running Boardsyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
6" Angular Chrome Step Barsyes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Rear Wheel Well Lineryes
LED Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Front and Rear Wheel Well Linersyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
Panoramic Moonroofyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Power Running Boardsyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
LED Box Lightingyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Bed Rampsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Measurements
Angle of departure18.4 degrees
Length266.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity18000 lbs.
Curb weight6291 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Height78.0 in.
Maximum payload3540 lbs.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black/Stone Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
