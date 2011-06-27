  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2018 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,060
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,060
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
High Capacity Trailer Tow Packageyes
XLT Value Packageyes
9900 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,060
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,060
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,060
SYNC 3yes
Navigation Systemyes
110V/400W Outletyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Carpet Deleteyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,060
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Front head room40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,060
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Bed Matyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Spare Tire and Wheelyes
Front Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Rear Wheel Well Lineryes
LED Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boardsyes
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera Systemyes
Front and Rear Wheel Well Linersyes
Black Molded Hood Deflectoryes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
LED Box Lightingyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Bed Rampsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Defrost w/Fixed Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Curb weight5683 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload4150 lbs.
Angle of departure19.8 degrees
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.9 in.
EPA interior volume76.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,060
partial wheel coversyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,060
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles