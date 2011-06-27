Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-250 Super Duty Diesel
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,732*
Total Cash Price
$60,592
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,695*
Total Cash Price
$82,149
F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,230*
Total Cash Price
$69,914
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,443*
Total Cash Price
$86,810
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,075*
Total Cash Price
$65,836
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,946*
Total Cash Price
$77,488
F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,385*
Total Cash Price
$73,993
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,294*
Total Cash Price
$64,088
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,256*
Total Cash Price
$85,645
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,882*
Total Cash Price
$83,315
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,540*
Total Cash Price
$78,071
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,481*
Total Cash Price
$65,253
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,417*
Total Cash Price
$71,080
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,326*
Total Cash Price
$61,175
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,358*
Total Cash Price
$58,262
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,481*
Total Cash Price
$65,253
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,198*
Total Cash Price
$72,828
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,481*
Total Cash Price
$65,253
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,668*
Total Cash Price
$66,419
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,443*
Total Cash Price
$86,810
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,358*
Total Cash Price
$58,262
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,914*
Total Cash Price
$80,402
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,358*
Total Cash Price
$58,262
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,545*
Total Cash Price
$59,427
F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,385*
Total Cash Price
$73,993
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,294*
Total Cash Price
$64,088
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,198*
Total Cash Price
$72,828
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,508*
Total Cash Price
$80,984
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,358*
Total Cash Price
$58,262
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,294*
Total Cash Price
$64,088
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,165*
Total Cash Price
$75,741
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,700*
Total Cash Price
$63,506
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,919*
Total Cash Price
$61,758
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,417*
Total Cash Price
$71,080
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,042*
Total Cash Price
$68,749
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,882*
Total Cash Price
$83,315
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$4,846
|Maintenance
|$593
|$1,565
|$1,873
|$1,088
|$1,478
|$6,597
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,203
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,395
|Financing
|$3,258
|$2,621
|$1,940
|$1,214
|$439
|$9,471
|Depreciation
|$10,048
|$4,053
|$3,632
|$3,343
|$3,090
|$24,165
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,230
|$11,702
|$11,161
|$9,540
|$9,099
|$61,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$6,571
|Maintenance
|$804
|$2,122
|$2,539
|$1,475
|$2,004
|$8,944
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,343
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,602
|Financing
|$4,418
|$3,553
|$2,630
|$1,645
|$595
|$12,841
|Depreciation
|$13,623
|$5,495
|$4,924
|$4,532
|$4,189
|$32,763
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,427
|$15,865
|$15,132
|$12,934
|$12,336
|$83,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,592
|Maintenance
|$684
|$1,806
|$2,161
|$1,255
|$1,705
|$7,612
|Repairs
|$168
|$398
|$584
|$682
|$796
|$2,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,696
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,917
|Financing
|$3,760
|$3,024
|$2,238
|$1,400
|$506
|$10,928
|Depreciation
|$11,594
|$4,676
|$4,190
|$3,857
|$3,565
|$27,883
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,342
|$13,502
|$12,878
|$11,008
|$10,499
|$71,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,472
|$6,943
|Maintenance
|$849
|$2,242
|$2,683
|$1,559
|$2,117
|$9,451
|Repairs
|$209
|$495
|$726
|$846
|$988
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,589
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,863
|Financing
|$4,668
|$3,755
|$2,779
|$1,739
|$629
|$13,569
|Depreciation
|$14,396
|$5,807
|$5,203
|$4,789
|$4,427
|$34,622
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,983
|$16,765
|$15,991
|$13,668
|$13,036
|$88,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$5,266
|Maintenance
|$644
|$1,701
|$2,035
|$1,182
|$1,606
|$7,168
|Repairs
|$158
|$375
|$550
|$642
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,480
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,688
|Financing
|$3,540
|$2,848
|$2,107
|$1,319
|$477
|$10,291
|Depreciation
|$10,918
|$4,404
|$3,946
|$3,632
|$3,357
|$26,257
|Fuel
|$2,248
|$2,314
|$2,384
|$2,455
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,981
|$12,715
|$12,127
|$10,365
|$9,886
|$67,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,168
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$758
|$2,002
|$2,395
|$1,391
|$1,890
|$8,436
|Repairs
|$186
|$442
|$648
|$755
|$882
|$2,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,096
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,341
|Financing
|$4,167
|$3,352
|$2,480
|$1,552
|$561
|$12,112
|Depreciation
|$12,850
|$5,183
|$4,644
|$4,275
|$3,951
|$30,904
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,871
|$14,965
|$14,274
|$12,200
|$11,636
|$78,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$724
|$1,911
|$2,287
|$1,328
|$1,805
|$8,056
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,912
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,145
|Financing
|$3,979
|$3,200
|$2,369
|$1,482
|$536
|$11,566
|Depreciation
|$12,271
|$4,949
|$4,435
|$4,082
|$3,773
|$29,510
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,704
|$14,290
|$13,630
|$11,650
|$11,111
|$75,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$627
|$1,656
|$1,981
|$1,151
|$1,563
|$6,977
|Repairs
|$154
|$365
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,388
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,590
|Financing
|$3,446
|$2,772
|$2,052
|$1,284
|$464
|$10,018
|Depreciation
|$10,628
|$4,287
|$3,841
|$3,535
|$3,268
|$25,560
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,397
|$12,377
|$11,805
|$10,090
|$9,624
|$65,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,291
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|Maintenance
|$838
|$2,212
|$2,647
|$1,538
|$2,089
|$9,324
|Repairs
|$206
|$488
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$3,219
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,528
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,798
|Financing
|$4,606
|$3,704
|$2,742
|$1,715
|$620
|$13,387
|Depreciation
|$14,203
|$5,729
|$5,133
|$4,725
|$4,367
|$34,157
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,594
|$16,540
|$15,776
|$13,484
|$12,861
|$87,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$6,664
|Maintenance
|$815
|$2,152
|$2,575
|$1,496
|$2,032
|$9,070
|Repairs
|$200
|$475
|$696
|$812
|$948
|$3,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,404
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,668
|Financing
|$4,480
|$3,604
|$2,667
|$1,669
|$603
|$13,023
|Depreciation
|$13,817
|$5,573
|$4,994
|$4,596
|$4,249
|$33,227
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,816
|$16,090
|$15,347
|$13,117
|$12,511
|$84,882
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$6,244
|Maintenance
|$764
|$2,017
|$2,413
|$1,402
|$1,904
|$8,500
|Repairs
|$188
|$445
|$653
|$761
|$888
|$2,935
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,127
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$4,374
|Financing
|$4,198
|$3,377
|$2,499
|$1,564
|$565
|$12,203
|Depreciation
|$12,947
|$5,222
|$4,679
|$4,307
|$3,981
|$31,136
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,066
|$15,078
|$14,381
|$12,292
|$11,724
|$79,540
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$638
|$1,686
|$2,017
|$1,172
|$1,592
|$7,104
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,450
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,656
|Financing
|$3,509
|$2,822
|$2,089
|$1,307
|$473
|$10,200
|Depreciation
|$10,821
|$4,365
|$3,911
|$3,600
|$3,328
|$26,024
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,786
|$12,602
|$12,020
|$10,274
|$9,799
|$66,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,685
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,836
|$2,197
|$1,276
|$1,734
|$7,738
|Repairs
|$171
|$405
|$594
|$693
|$809
|$2,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,758
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,982
|Financing
|$3,822
|$3,074
|$2,275
|$1,424
|$515
|$11,111
|Depreciation
|$11,788
|$4,754
|$4,260
|$3,921
|$3,625
|$28,348
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,731
|$13,727
|$13,093
|$11,191
|$10,674
|$72,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,893
|Maintenance
|$599
|$1,580
|$1,891
|$1,098
|$1,492
|$6,660
|Repairs
|$147
|$349
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$2,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,234
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,427
|Financing
|$3,290
|$2,646
|$1,958
|$1,225
|$443
|$9,562
|Depreciation
|$10,145
|$4,092
|$3,667
|$3,375
|$3,120
|$24,398
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,425
|$11,815
|$11,269
|$9,632
|$9,186
|$62,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$570
|$1,505
|$1,801
|$1,046
|$1,421
|$6,343
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,080
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,264
|Financing
|$3,133
|$2,520
|$1,865
|$1,167
|$422
|$9,107
|Depreciation
|$9,662
|$3,897
|$3,492
|$3,214
|$2,971
|$23,236
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,452
|$11,252
|$10,732
|$9,173
|$8,749
|$59,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$638
|$1,686
|$2,017
|$1,172
|$1,592
|$7,104
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,450
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,656
|Financing
|$3,509
|$2,822
|$2,089
|$1,307
|$473
|$10,200
|Depreciation
|$10,821
|$4,365
|$3,911
|$3,600
|$3,328
|$26,024
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,786
|$12,602
|$12,020
|$10,274
|$9,799
|$66,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$713
|$1,881
|$2,251
|$1,308
|$1,776
|$7,929
|Repairs
|$175
|$415
|$609
|$710
|$829
|$2,738
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,850
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,080
|Financing
|$3,916
|$3,150
|$2,331
|$1,459
|$528
|$11,384
|Depreciation
|$12,078
|$4,871
|$4,365
|$4,018
|$3,714
|$29,045
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,315
|$14,065
|$13,415
|$11,466
|$10,936
|$74,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$638
|$1,686
|$2,017
|$1,172
|$1,592
|$7,104
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,450
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,656
|Financing
|$3,509
|$2,822
|$2,089
|$1,307
|$473
|$10,200
|Depreciation
|$10,821
|$4,365
|$3,911
|$3,600
|$3,328
|$26,024
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,786
|$12,602
|$12,020
|$10,274
|$9,799
|$66,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$650
|$1,716
|$2,053
|$1,192
|$1,620
|$7,231
|Repairs
|$160
|$378
|$555
|$648
|$756
|$2,497
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,511
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,721
|Financing
|$3,572
|$2,873
|$2,126
|$1,330
|$481
|$10,382
|Depreciation
|$11,015
|$4,443
|$3,981
|$3,664
|$3,387
|$26,489
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,175
|$12,827
|$12,234
|$10,457
|$9,974
|$67,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,472
|$6,943
|Maintenance
|$849
|$2,242
|$2,683
|$1,559
|$2,117
|$9,451
|Repairs
|$209
|$495
|$726
|$846
|$988
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,589
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,863
|Financing
|$4,668
|$3,755
|$2,779
|$1,739
|$629
|$13,569
|Depreciation
|$14,396
|$5,807
|$5,203
|$4,789
|$4,427
|$34,622
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,983
|$16,765
|$15,991
|$13,668
|$13,036
|$88,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$570
|$1,505
|$1,801
|$1,046
|$1,421
|$6,343
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,080
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,264
|Financing
|$3,133
|$2,520
|$1,865
|$1,167
|$422
|$9,107
|Depreciation
|$9,662
|$3,897
|$3,492
|$3,214
|$2,971
|$23,236
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,452
|$11,252
|$10,732
|$9,173
|$8,749
|$59,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$787
|$2,077
|$2,485
|$1,443
|$1,961
|$8,753
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,250
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,504
|Financing
|$4,324
|$3,478
|$2,574
|$1,610
|$582
|$12,568
|Depreciation
|$13,334
|$5,378
|$4,819
|$4,435
|$4,100
|$32,066
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,844
|$15,528
|$14,810
|$12,659
|$12,074
|$81,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$570
|$1,505
|$1,801
|$1,046
|$1,421
|$6,343
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,080
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,264
|Financing
|$3,133
|$2,520
|$1,865
|$1,167
|$422
|$9,107
|Depreciation
|$9,662
|$3,897
|$3,492
|$3,214
|$2,971
|$23,236
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,452
|$11,252
|$10,732
|$9,173
|$8,749
|$59,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,753
|Maintenance
|$581
|$1,535
|$1,837
|$1,067
|$1,449
|$6,470
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,142
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,329
|Financing
|$3,196
|$2,570
|$1,902
|$1,190
|$430
|$9,289
|Depreciation
|$9,855
|$3,975
|$3,562
|$3,278
|$3,030
|$23,701
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,841
|$11,477
|$10,947
|$9,356
|$8,924
|$60,545
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$724
|$1,911
|$2,287
|$1,328
|$1,805
|$8,056
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,912
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,145
|Financing
|$3,979
|$3,200
|$2,369
|$1,482
|$536
|$11,566
|Depreciation
|$12,271
|$4,949
|$4,435
|$4,082
|$3,773
|$29,510
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,704
|$14,290
|$13,630
|$11,650
|$11,111
|$75,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$627
|$1,656
|$1,981
|$1,151
|$1,563
|$6,977
|Repairs
|$154
|$365
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,388
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,590
|Financing
|$3,446
|$2,772
|$2,052
|$1,284
|$464
|$10,018
|Depreciation
|$10,628
|$4,287
|$3,841
|$3,535
|$3,268
|$25,560
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,397
|$12,377
|$11,805
|$10,090
|$9,624
|$65,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$713
|$1,881
|$2,251
|$1,308
|$1,776
|$7,929
|Repairs
|$175
|$415
|$609
|$710
|$829
|$2,738
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,850
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,080
|Financing
|$3,916
|$3,150
|$2,331
|$1,459
|$528
|$11,384
|Depreciation
|$12,078
|$4,871
|$4,365
|$4,018
|$3,714
|$29,045
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,315
|$14,065
|$13,415
|$11,466
|$10,936
|$74,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$6,477
|Maintenance
|$792
|$2,092
|$2,503
|$1,454
|$1,975
|$8,817
|Repairs
|$195
|$461
|$677
|$790
|$922
|$3,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,281
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,537
|Financing
|$4,355
|$3,503
|$2,592
|$1,622
|$587
|$12,659
|Depreciation
|$13,430
|$5,417
|$4,854
|$4,467
|$4,130
|$32,298
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,038
|$15,640
|$14,917
|$12,750
|$12,161
|$82,508
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$570
|$1,505
|$1,801
|$1,046
|$1,421
|$6,343
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,080
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,264
|Financing
|$3,133
|$2,520
|$1,865
|$1,167
|$422
|$9,107
|Depreciation
|$9,662
|$3,897
|$3,492
|$3,214
|$2,971
|$23,236
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,452
|$11,252
|$10,732
|$9,173
|$8,749
|$59,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$627
|$1,656
|$1,981
|$1,151
|$1,563
|$6,977
|Repairs
|$154
|$365
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,388
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,590
|Financing
|$3,446
|$2,772
|$2,052
|$1,284
|$464
|$10,018
|Depreciation
|$10,628
|$4,287
|$3,841
|$3,535
|$3,268
|$25,560
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,397
|$12,377
|$11,805
|$10,090
|$9,624
|$65,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$6,058
|Maintenance
|$741
|$1,957
|$2,341
|$1,360
|$1,847
|$8,246
|Repairs
|$182
|$432
|$633
|$738
|$862
|$2,847
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,004
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,243
|Financing
|$4,073
|$3,276
|$2,425
|$1,517
|$549
|$11,839
|Depreciation
|$12,561
|$5,066
|$4,540
|$4,178
|$3,862
|$30,207
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,288
|$14,628
|$13,952
|$11,925
|$11,374
|$77,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$621
|$1,640
|$1,963
|$1,140
|$1,549
|$6,914
|Repairs
|$153
|$362
|$531
|$619
|$723
|$2,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,357
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,558
|Financing
|$3,415
|$2,747
|$2,033
|$1,272
|$460
|$9,927
|Depreciation
|$10,532
|$4,248
|$3,806
|$3,503
|$3,238
|$25,327
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,232
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,439
|$11,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,203
|$12,265
|$11,698
|$9,999
|$9,536
|$64,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$958
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$4,940
|Maintenance
|$604
|$1,595
|$1,909
|$1,109
|$1,506
|$6,724
|Repairs
|$148
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$703
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,265
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,460
|Financing
|$3,321
|$2,671
|$1,977
|$1,237
|$447
|$9,653
|Depreciation
|$10,242
|$4,131
|$3,702
|$3,407
|$3,149
|$24,630
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,303
|$2,372
|$11,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,619
|$11,927
|$11,376
|$9,723
|$9,274
|$62,919
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,685
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,836
|$2,197
|$1,276
|$1,734
|$7,738
|Repairs
|$171
|$405
|$594
|$693
|$809
|$2,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,758
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,982
|Financing
|$3,822
|$3,074
|$2,275
|$1,424
|$515
|$11,111
|Depreciation
|$11,788
|$4,754
|$4,260
|$3,921
|$3,625
|$28,348
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,731
|$13,727
|$13,093
|$11,191
|$10,674
|$72,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,499
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,776
|$2,125
|$1,234
|$1,677
|$7,485
|Repairs
|$165
|$392
|$575
|$670
|$782
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,634
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,852
|Financing
|$3,697
|$2,974
|$2,201
|$1,377
|$498
|$10,746
|Depreciation
|$11,401
|$4,598
|$4,121
|$3,793
|$3,506
|$27,418
|Fuel
|$2,347
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$12,458
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,953
|$13,277
|$12,664
|$10,824
|$10,324
|$70,042
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$6,664
|Maintenance
|$815
|$2,152
|$2,575
|$1,496
|$2,032
|$9,070
|Repairs
|$200
|$475
|$696
|$812
|$948
|$3,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,404
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,668
|Financing
|$4,480
|$3,604
|$2,667
|$1,669
|$603
|$13,023
|Depreciation
|$13,817
|$5,573
|$4,994
|$4,596
|$4,249
|$33,227
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,816
|$16,090
|$15,347
|$13,117
|$12,511
|$84,882
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
