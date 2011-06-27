  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

F-250 Super Duty Diesel

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,732*

Total Cash Price

$60,592

Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,695*

Total Cash Price

$82,149

F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,230*

Total Cash Price

$69,914

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,443*

Total Cash Price

$86,810

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,075*

Total Cash Price

$65,836

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,946*

Total Cash Price

$77,488

F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,385*

Total Cash Price

$73,993

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,294*

Total Cash Price

$64,088

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,256*

Total Cash Price

$85,645

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,882*

Total Cash Price

$83,315

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,540*

Total Cash Price

$78,071

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,481*

Total Cash Price

$65,253

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,417*

Total Cash Price

$71,080

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,326*

Total Cash Price

$61,175

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,358*

Total Cash Price

$58,262

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,481*

Total Cash Price

$65,253

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,198*

Total Cash Price

$72,828

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,481*

Total Cash Price

$65,253

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,668*

Total Cash Price

$66,419

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,443*

Total Cash Price

$86,810

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,358*

Total Cash Price

$58,262

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,914*

Total Cash Price

$80,402

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,358*

Total Cash Price

$58,262

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,545*

Total Cash Price

$59,427

F-250 Super Duty SuperCab

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,385*

Total Cash Price

$73,993

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,294*

Total Cash Price

$64,088

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,198*

Total Cash Price

$72,828

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,508*

Total Cash Price

$80,984

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,358*

Total Cash Price

$58,262

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,294*

Total Cash Price

$64,088

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,165*

Total Cash Price

$75,741

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,700*

Total Cash Price

$63,506

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,919*

Total Cash Price

$61,758

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,417*

Total Cash Price

$71,080

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,042*

Total Cash Price

$68,749

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,882*

Total Cash Price

$83,315

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$913$940$968$997$1,028$4,846
Maintenance$593$1,565$1,873$1,088$1,478$6,597
Repairs$146$345$506$591$690$2,278
Taxes & Fees$3,203$48$48$48$48$3,395
Financing$3,258$2,621$1,940$1,214$439$9,471
Depreciation$10,048$4,053$3,632$3,343$3,090$24,165
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$20,230$11,702$11,161$9,540$9,099$61,732

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,313$1,352$1,393$6,571
Maintenance$804$2,122$2,539$1,475$2,004$8,944
Repairs$197$468$687$801$935$3,088
Taxes & Fees$4,343$65$65$65$65$4,602
Financing$4,418$3,553$2,630$1,645$595$12,841
Depreciation$13,623$5,495$4,924$4,532$4,189$32,763
Fuel$2,804$2,888$2,975$3,064$3,156$14,887
True Cost to Own®$27,427$15,865$15,132$12,934$12,336$83,695

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,054$1,085$1,117$1,151$1,186$5,592
Maintenance$684$1,806$2,161$1,255$1,705$7,612
Repairs$168$398$584$682$796$2,628
Taxes & Fees$3,696$55$55$55$55$3,917
Financing$3,760$3,024$2,238$1,400$506$10,928
Depreciation$11,594$4,676$4,190$3,857$3,565$27,883
Fuel$2,387$2,458$2,532$2,608$2,686$12,670
True Cost to Own®$23,342$13,502$12,878$11,008$10,499$71,230

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,347$1,387$1,429$1,472$6,943
Maintenance$849$2,242$2,683$1,559$2,117$9,451
Repairs$209$495$726$846$988$3,263
Taxes & Fees$4,589$69$69$69$69$4,863
Financing$4,668$3,755$2,779$1,739$629$13,569
Depreciation$14,396$5,807$5,203$4,789$4,427$34,622
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$28,983$16,765$15,991$13,668$13,036$88,443

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$992$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$5,266
Maintenance$644$1,701$2,035$1,182$1,606$7,168
Repairs$158$375$550$642$749$2,475
Taxes & Fees$3,480$52$52$52$52$3,688
Financing$3,540$2,848$2,107$1,319$477$10,291
Depreciation$10,918$4,404$3,946$3,632$3,357$26,257
Fuel$2,248$2,314$2,384$2,455$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$21,981$12,715$12,127$10,365$9,886$67,075

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,168$1,202$1,238$1,275$1,314$6,198
Maintenance$758$2,002$2,395$1,391$1,890$8,436
Repairs$186$442$648$755$882$2,913
Taxes & Fees$4,096$61$61$61$61$4,341
Financing$4,167$3,352$2,480$1,552$561$12,112
Depreciation$12,850$5,183$4,644$4,275$3,951$30,904
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,042
True Cost to Own®$25,871$14,965$14,274$12,200$11,636$78,946

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$5,918
Maintenance$724$1,911$2,287$1,328$1,805$8,056
Repairs$178$422$618$721$842$2,781
Taxes & Fees$3,912$58$58$58$58$4,145
Financing$3,979$3,200$2,369$1,482$536$11,566
Depreciation$12,271$4,949$4,435$4,082$3,773$29,510
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$24,704$14,290$13,630$11,650$11,111$75,385

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$5,126
Maintenance$627$1,656$1,981$1,151$1,563$6,977
Repairs$154$365$536$625$729$2,409
Taxes & Fees$3,388$51$51$51$51$3,590
Financing$3,446$2,772$2,052$1,284$464$10,018
Depreciation$10,628$4,287$3,841$3,535$3,268$25,560
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$21,397$12,377$11,805$10,090$9,624$65,294

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,291$1,329$1,369$1,410$1,452$6,850
Maintenance$838$2,212$2,647$1,538$2,089$9,324
Repairs$206$488$716$835$975$3,219
Taxes & Fees$4,528$68$68$68$68$4,798
Financing$4,606$3,704$2,742$1,715$620$13,387
Depreciation$14,203$5,729$5,133$4,725$4,367$34,157
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$28,594$16,540$15,776$13,484$12,861$87,256

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,256$1,293$1,331$1,371$1,413$6,664
Maintenance$815$2,152$2,575$1,496$2,032$9,070
Repairs$200$475$696$812$948$3,132
Taxes & Fees$4,404$66$66$66$66$4,668
Financing$4,480$3,604$2,667$1,669$603$13,023
Depreciation$13,817$5,573$4,994$4,596$4,249$33,227
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$27,816$16,090$15,347$13,117$12,511$84,882

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,177$1,211$1,248$1,285$1,324$6,244
Maintenance$764$2,017$2,413$1,402$1,904$8,500
Repairs$188$445$653$761$888$2,935
Taxes & Fees$4,127$62$62$62$62$4,374
Financing$4,198$3,377$2,499$1,564$565$12,203
Depreciation$12,947$5,222$4,679$4,307$3,981$31,136
Fuel$2,665$2,744$2,827$2,912$2,999$14,148
True Cost to Own®$26,066$15,078$14,381$12,292$11,724$79,540

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$638$1,686$2,017$1,172$1,592$7,104
Repairs$157$372$545$636$743$2,453
Taxes & Fees$3,450$52$52$52$52$3,656
Financing$3,509$2,822$2,089$1,307$473$10,200
Depreciation$10,821$4,365$3,911$3,600$3,328$26,024
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$21,786$12,602$12,020$10,274$9,799$66,481

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,103$1,136$1,170$1,205$5,685
Maintenance$695$1,836$2,197$1,276$1,734$7,738
Repairs$171$405$594$693$809$2,672
Taxes & Fees$3,758$56$56$56$56$3,982
Financing$3,822$3,074$2,275$1,424$515$11,111
Depreciation$11,788$4,754$4,260$3,921$3,625$28,348
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$23,731$13,727$13,093$11,191$10,674$72,417

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$949$978$1,007$1,037$4,893
Maintenance$599$1,580$1,891$1,098$1,492$6,660
Repairs$147$349$511$596$696$2,300
Taxes & Fees$3,234$48$48$48$48$3,427
Financing$3,290$2,646$1,958$1,225$443$9,562
Depreciation$10,145$4,092$3,667$3,375$3,120$24,398
Fuel$2,088$2,150$2,216$2,282$2,350$11,086
True Cost to Own®$20,425$11,815$11,269$9,632$9,186$62,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$23,236

Taxes & Fees

$3,264

Financing

$9,107

Fuel

$10,558

Insurance

$4,660

Repairs

$2,190

Maintenance

$6,343

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$570$1,505$1,801$1,046$1,421$6,343
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$3,080$46$46$46$46$3,264
Financing$3,133$2,520$1,865$1,167$422$9,107
Depreciation$9,662$3,897$3,492$3,214$2,971$23,236
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$19,452$11,252$10,732$9,173$8,749$59,358

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$638$1,686$2,017$1,172$1,592$7,104
Repairs$157$372$545$636$743$2,453
Taxes & Fees$3,450$52$52$52$52$3,656
Financing$3,509$2,822$2,089$1,307$473$10,200
Depreciation$10,821$4,365$3,911$3,600$3,328$26,024
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$21,786$12,602$12,020$10,274$9,799$66,481

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,130$1,164$1,199$1,235$5,825
Maintenance$713$1,881$2,251$1,308$1,776$7,929
Repairs$175$415$609$710$829$2,738
Taxes & Fees$3,850$58$58$58$58$4,080
Financing$3,916$3,150$2,331$1,459$528$11,384
Depreciation$12,078$4,871$4,365$4,018$3,714$29,045
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$24,315$14,065$13,415$11,466$10,936$74,198

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$638$1,686$2,017$1,172$1,592$7,104
Repairs$157$372$545$636$743$2,453
Taxes & Fees$3,450$52$52$52$52$3,656
Financing$3,509$2,822$2,089$1,307$473$10,200
Depreciation$10,821$4,365$3,911$3,600$3,328$26,024
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$21,786$12,602$12,020$10,274$9,799$66,481

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,001$1,031$1,061$1,093$1,126$5,312
Maintenance$650$1,716$2,053$1,192$1,620$7,231
Repairs$160$378$555$648$756$2,497
Taxes & Fees$3,511$52$52$52$52$3,721
Financing$3,572$2,873$2,126$1,330$481$10,382
Depreciation$11,015$4,443$3,981$3,664$3,387$26,489
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$22,175$12,827$12,234$10,457$9,974$67,668

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,347$1,387$1,429$1,472$6,943
Maintenance$849$2,242$2,683$1,559$2,117$9,451
Repairs$209$495$726$846$988$3,263
Taxes & Fees$4,589$69$69$69$69$4,863
Financing$4,668$3,755$2,779$1,739$629$13,569
Depreciation$14,396$5,807$5,203$4,789$4,427$34,622
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$28,983$16,765$15,991$13,668$13,036$88,443

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$570$1,505$1,801$1,046$1,421$6,343
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$3,080$46$46$46$46$3,264
Financing$3,133$2,520$1,865$1,167$422$9,107
Depreciation$9,662$3,897$3,492$3,214$2,971$23,236
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$19,452$11,252$10,732$9,173$8,749$59,358

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,212$1,248$1,285$1,323$1,363$6,431
Maintenance$787$2,077$2,485$1,443$1,961$8,753
Repairs$193$458$672$784$915$3,022
Taxes & Fees$4,250$63$63$63$63$4,504
Financing$4,324$3,478$2,574$1,610$582$12,568
Depreciation$13,334$5,378$4,819$4,435$4,100$32,066
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$26,844$15,528$14,810$12,659$12,074$81,914

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$570$1,505$1,801$1,046$1,421$6,343
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$3,080$46$46$46$46$3,264
Financing$3,133$2,520$1,865$1,167$422$9,107
Depreciation$9,662$3,897$3,492$3,214$2,971$23,236
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$19,452$11,252$10,732$9,173$8,749$59,358

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$922$950$978$1,008$4,753
Maintenance$581$1,535$1,837$1,067$1,449$6,470
Repairs$143$339$497$579$676$2,234
Taxes & Fees$3,142$47$47$47$47$3,329
Financing$3,196$2,570$1,902$1,190$430$9,289
Depreciation$9,855$3,975$3,562$3,278$3,030$23,701
Fuel$2,029$2,089$2,152$2,216$2,283$10,769
True Cost to Own®$19,841$11,477$10,947$9,356$8,924$60,545

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$5,918
Maintenance$724$1,911$2,287$1,328$1,805$8,056
Repairs$178$422$618$721$842$2,781
Taxes & Fees$3,912$58$58$58$58$4,145
Financing$3,979$3,200$2,369$1,482$536$11,566
Depreciation$12,271$4,949$4,435$4,082$3,773$29,510
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$24,704$14,290$13,630$11,650$11,111$75,385

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$5,126
Maintenance$627$1,656$1,981$1,151$1,563$6,977
Repairs$154$365$536$625$729$2,409
Taxes & Fees$3,388$51$51$51$51$3,590
Financing$3,446$2,772$2,052$1,284$464$10,018
Depreciation$10,628$4,287$3,841$3,535$3,268$25,560
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$21,397$12,377$11,805$10,090$9,624$65,294

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,130$1,164$1,199$1,235$5,825
Maintenance$713$1,881$2,251$1,308$1,776$7,929
Repairs$175$415$609$710$829$2,738
Taxes & Fees$3,850$58$58$58$58$4,080
Financing$3,916$3,150$2,331$1,459$528$11,384
Depreciation$12,078$4,871$4,365$4,018$3,714$29,045
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$24,315$14,065$13,415$11,466$10,936$74,198

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,220$1,257$1,294$1,333$1,373$6,477
Maintenance$792$2,092$2,503$1,454$1,975$8,817
Repairs$195$461$677$790$922$3,044
Taxes & Fees$4,281$64$64$64$64$4,537
Financing$4,355$3,503$2,592$1,622$587$12,659
Depreciation$13,430$5,417$4,854$4,467$4,130$32,298
Fuel$2,765$2,847$2,933$3,020$3,111$14,676
True Cost to Own®$27,038$15,640$14,917$12,750$12,161$82,508

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$570$1,505$1,801$1,046$1,421$6,343
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$3,080$46$46$46$46$3,264
Financing$3,133$2,520$1,865$1,167$422$9,107
Depreciation$9,662$3,897$3,492$3,214$2,971$23,236
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$19,452$11,252$10,732$9,173$8,749$59,358

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$5,126
Maintenance$627$1,656$1,981$1,151$1,563$6,977
Repairs$154$365$536$625$729$2,409
Taxes & Fees$3,388$51$51$51$51$3,590
Financing$3,446$2,772$2,052$1,284$464$10,018
Depreciation$10,628$4,287$3,841$3,535$3,268$25,560
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$21,397$12,377$11,805$10,090$9,624$65,294

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,141$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,284$6,058
Maintenance$741$1,957$2,341$1,360$1,847$8,246
Repairs$182$432$633$738$862$2,847
Taxes & Fees$4,004$60$60$60$60$4,243
Financing$4,073$3,276$2,425$1,517$549$11,839
Depreciation$12,561$5,066$4,540$4,178$3,862$30,207
Fuel$2,586$2,662$2,743$2,825$2,909$13,725
True Cost to Own®$25,288$14,628$13,952$11,925$11,374$77,165

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$957$985$1,015$1,045$1,077$5,079
Maintenance$621$1,640$1,963$1,140$1,549$6,914
Repairs$153$362$531$619$723$2,387
Taxes & Fees$3,357$50$50$50$50$3,558
Financing$3,415$2,747$2,033$1,272$460$9,927
Depreciation$10,532$4,248$3,806$3,503$3,238$25,327
Fuel$2,168$2,232$2,300$2,369$2,439$11,508
True Cost to Own®$21,203$12,265$11,698$9,999$9,536$64,700

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$958$987$1,017$1,047$4,940
Maintenance$604$1,595$1,909$1,109$1,506$6,724
Repairs$148$352$516$602$703$2,321
Taxes & Fees$3,265$49$49$49$49$3,460
Financing$3,321$2,671$1,977$1,237$447$9,653
Depreciation$10,242$4,131$3,702$3,407$3,149$24,630
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,237$2,303$2,372$11,191
True Cost to Own®$20,619$11,927$11,376$9,723$9,274$62,919

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,103$1,136$1,170$1,205$5,685
Maintenance$695$1,836$2,197$1,276$1,734$7,738
Repairs$171$405$594$693$809$2,672
Taxes & Fees$3,758$56$56$56$56$3,982
Financing$3,822$3,074$2,275$1,424$515$11,111
Depreciation$11,788$4,754$4,260$3,921$3,625$28,348
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$23,731$13,727$13,093$11,191$10,674$72,417

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,036$1,067$1,099$1,132$1,166$5,499
Maintenance$673$1,776$2,125$1,234$1,677$7,485
Repairs$165$392$575$670$782$2,584
Taxes & Fees$3,634$54$54$54$54$3,852
Financing$3,697$2,974$2,201$1,377$498$10,746
Depreciation$11,401$4,598$4,121$3,793$3,506$27,418
Fuel$2,347$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$12,458
True Cost to Own®$22,953$13,277$12,664$10,824$10,324$70,042

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,256$1,293$1,331$1,371$1,413$6,664
Maintenance$815$2,152$2,575$1,496$2,032$9,070
Repairs$200$475$696$812$948$3,132
Taxes & Fees$4,404$66$66$66$66$4,668
Financing$4,480$3,604$2,667$1,669$603$13,023
Depreciation$13,817$5,573$4,994$4,596$4,249$33,227
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$27,816$16,090$15,347$13,117$12,511$84,882

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Learn about the 2018 F-250 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

