Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,818*
Total Cash Price
$76,854
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,383*
Total Cash Price
$81,090
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,253*
Total Cash Price
$72,618
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,164*
Total Cash Price
$90,167
F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,819*
Total Cash Price
$62,936
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,860*
Total Cash Price
$88,957
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,514*
Total Cash Price
$75,644
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,472*
Total Cash Price
$63,541
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,643*
Total Cash Price
$84,116
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,732*
Total Cash Price
$66,567
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,036*
Total Cash Price
$67,777
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,080*
Total Cash Price
$65,961
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,688*
Total Cash Price
$68,382
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,731*
Total Cash Price
$80,485
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,341*
Total Cash Price
$68,987
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,211*
Total Cash Price
$60,515
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,124*
Total Cash Price
$64,146
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,557*
Total Cash Price
$73,828
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,211*
Total Cash Price
$60,515
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,991*
Total Cash Price
$83,511
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,211*
Total Cash Price
$60,515
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,515*
Total Cash Price
$61,725
F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,818*
Total Cash Price
$76,854
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,732*
Total Cash Price
$66,567
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,948*
Total Cash Price
$85,326
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,252*
Total Cash Price
$86,536
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,732*
Total Cash Price
$66,567
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,036*
Total Cash Price
$67,777
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,557*
Total Cash Price
$73,828
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,211*
Total Cash Price
$60,515
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,774*
Total Cash Price
$78,670
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,514*
Total Cash Price
$75,644
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,164*
Total Cash Price
$90,167
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,036*
Total Cash Price
$67,777
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$1,900
|$2,264
|$1,309
|$1,361
|$2,894
|$9,729
|Repairs
|$415
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,060
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,294
|Financing
|$4,134
|$3,324
|$2,460
|$1,539
|$558
|$12,014
|Depreciation
|$14,187
|$5,732
|$5,113
|$4,647
|$4,268
|$33,947
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,338
|$15,731
|$13,508
|$12,407
|$12,835
|$82,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$6,244
|Maintenance
|$2,005
|$2,389
|$1,382
|$1,436
|$3,054
|$10,266
|Repairs
|$438
|$638
|$744
|$868
|$1,012
|$3,700
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,284
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$4,531
|Financing
|$4,362
|$3,507
|$2,596
|$1,624
|$588
|$12,676
|Depreciation
|$14,969
|$6,047
|$5,395
|$4,903
|$4,504
|$35,818
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,899
|$16,599
|$14,252
|$13,090
|$13,542
|$87,383
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,592
|Maintenance
|$1,795
|$2,140
|$1,237
|$1,286
|$2,735
|$9,193
|Repairs
|$392
|$571
|$666
|$778
|$906
|$3,313
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,836
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$4,057
|Financing
|$3,906
|$3,140
|$2,324
|$1,454
|$527
|$11,352
|Depreciation
|$13,405
|$5,416
|$4,831
|$4,391
|$4,033
|$32,076
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,776
|$14,864
|$12,763
|$11,723
|$12,127
|$78,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,472
|$6,943
|Maintenance
|$2,229
|$2,657
|$1,536
|$1,597
|$3,396
|$11,415
|Repairs
|$487
|$709
|$827
|$966
|$1,125
|$4,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,764
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$5,038
|Financing
|$4,850
|$3,899
|$2,886
|$1,806
|$654
|$14,095
|Depreciation
|$16,645
|$6,724
|$5,999
|$5,452
|$5,008
|$39,828
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,246
|$18,457
|$15,848
|$14,556
|$15,058
|$97,164
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$4,846
|Maintenance
|$1,556
|$1,854
|$1,072
|$1,115
|$2,370
|$7,967
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,325
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,516
|Financing
|$3,385
|$2,722
|$2,014
|$1,260
|$457
|$9,838
|Depreciation
|$11,618
|$4,694
|$4,187
|$3,805
|$3,495
|$27,799
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,206
|$12,882
|$11,061
|$10,160
|$10,510
|$67,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,291
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|Maintenance
|$2,199
|$2,621
|$1,516
|$1,576
|$3,350
|$11,262
|Repairs
|$481
|$700
|$816
|$953
|$1,110
|$4,059
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,700
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,970
|Financing
|$4,785
|$3,847
|$2,847
|$1,782
|$645
|$13,906
|Depreciation
|$16,421
|$6,634
|$5,918
|$5,379
|$4,941
|$39,293
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,800
|$18,209
|$15,635
|$14,360
|$14,856
|$95,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$1,870
|$2,229
|$1,289
|$1,340
|$2,849
|$9,576
|Repairs
|$409
|$595
|$694
|$810
|$944
|$3,451
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,996
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,226
|Financing
|$4,069
|$3,271
|$2,421
|$1,515
|$549
|$11,825
|Depreciation
|$13,964
|$5,641
|$5,033
|$4,574
|$4,201
|$33,413
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,891
|$15,484
|$13,295
|$12,211
|$12,633
|$81,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,893
|Maintenance
|$1,571
|$1,872
|$1,083
|$1,126
|$2,393
|$8,044
|Repairs
|$343
|$500
|$583
|$680
|$793
|$2,899
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,357
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,550
|Financing
|$3,418
|$2,748
|$2,034
|$1,273
|$461
|$9,933
|Depreciation
|$11,730
|$4,739
|$4,227
|$3,842
|$3,529
|$28,067
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,429
|$13,006
|$11,168
|$10,257
|$10,611
|$68,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$6,477
|Maintenance
|$2,079
|$2,478
|$1,433
|$1,490
|$3,168
|$10,649
|Repairs
|$455
|$662
|$771
|$901
|$1,049
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,444
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,700
|Financing
|$4,524
|$3,638
|$2,692
|$1,685
|$610
|$13,149
|Depreciation
|$15,528
|$6,273
|$5,596
|$5,086
|$4,672
|$37,155
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,015
|$17,218
|$14,784
|$13,579
|$14,047
|$90,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$1,646
|$1,961
|$1,134
|$1,179
|$2,507
|$8,427
|Repairs
|$360
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,517
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,719
|Financing
|$3,581
|$2,879
|$2,131
|$1,333
|$483
|$10,406
|Depreciation
|$12,288
|$4,964
|$4,429
|$4,025
|$3,697
|$29,403
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,544
|$13,626
|$11,700
|$10,746
|$11,117
|$71,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$1,676
|$1,997
|$1,155
|$1,201
|$2,552
|$8,580
|Repairs
|$366
|$533
|$622
|$726
|$846
|$3,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,581
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,787
|Financing
|$3,646
|$2,931
|$2,169
|$1,357
|$492
|$10,595
|Depreciation
|$12,512
|$5,055
|$4,509
|$4,098
|$3,764
|$29,938
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,991
|$13,873
|$11,912
|$10,941
|$11,319
|$73,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,631
|$1,943
|$1,124
|$1,168
|$2,484
|$8,350
|Repairs
|$356
|$519
|$605
|$706
|$823
|$3,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,485
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,685
|Financing
|$3,548
|$2,853
|$2,111
|$1,321
|$479
|$10,311
|Depreciation
|$12,176
|$4,919
|$4,388
|$3,988
|$3,663
|$29,136
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,232
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,439
|$11,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,321
|$13,502
|$11,593
|$10,648
|$11,016
|$71,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$5,266
|Maintenance
|$1,690
|$2,015
|$1,165
|$1,211
|$2,575
|$8,657
|Repairs
|$370
|$538
|$627
|$732
|$853
|$3,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,613
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,821
|Financing
|$3,678
|$2,957
|$2,189
|$1,370
|$496
|$10,690
|Depreciation
|$12,623
|$5,100
|$4,549
|$4,135
|$3,798
|$30,205
|Fuel
|$2,248
|$2,314
|$2,384
|$2,455
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,214
|$13,997
|$12,019
|$11,039
|$11,420
|$73,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,168
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$1,990
|$2,371
|$1,371
|$1,426
|$3,031
|$10,189
|Repairs
|$435
|$633
|$738
|$862
|$1,004
|$3,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,252
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,497
|Financing
|$4,329
|$3,481
|$2,576
|$1,612
|$584
|$12,582
|Depreciation
|$14,857
|$6,002
|$5,355
|$4,866
|$4,470
|$35,551
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,676
|$16,475
|$14,146
|$12,993
|$13,441
|$86,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$1,705
|$2,033
|$1,175
|$1,222
|$2,598
|$8,734
|Repairs
|$373
|$543
|$633
|$739
|$861
|$3,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,645
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,854
|Financing
|$3,711
|$2,983
|$2,208
|$1,382
|$500
|$10,784
|Depreciation
|$12,735
|$5,145
|$4,590
|$4,171
|$3,832
|$30,472
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,437
|$14,121
|$12,125
|$11,137
|$11,521
|$74,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$958
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$4,940
|Maintenance
|$1,586
|$1,890
|$1,093
|$1,136
|$2,416
|$8,121
|Repairs
|$347
|$505
|$588
|$687
|$800
|$2,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,389
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,584
|Financing
|$3,450
|$2,774
|$2,053
|$1,285
|$465
|$10,028
|Depreciation
|$11,841
|$4,784
|$4,268
|$3,879
|$3,563
|$28,334
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,303
|$2,372
|$11,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,652
|$13,130
|$11,274
|$10,355
|$10,712
|$69,124
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,685
|Maintenance
|$1,825
|$2,175
|$1,258
|$1,308
|$2,780
|$9,346
|Repairs
|$399
|$581
|$677
|$791
|$921
|$3,368
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,900
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$4,125
|Financing
|$3,971
|$3,193
|$2,363
|$1,479
|$536
|$11,541
|Depreciation
|$13,629
|$5,506
|$4,912
|$4,464
|$4,100
|$32,611
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,222
|$15,112
|$12,976
|$11,918
|$12,329
|$79,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$2,064
|$2,461
|$1,423
|$1,479
|$3,145
|$10,572
|Repairs
|$451
|$657
|$766
|$894
|$1,042
|$3,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,412
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,666
|Financing
|$4,492
|$3,611
|$2,673
|$1,673
|$606
|$13,055
|Depreciation
|$15,416
|$6,228
|$5,556
|$5,049
|$4,638
|$36,887
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,792
|$17,094
|$14,678
|$13,481
|$13,946
|$89,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,753
|Maintenance
|$1,526
|$1,819
|$1,052
|$1,093
|$2,325
|$7,814
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,816
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,261
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,449
|Financing
|$3,320
|$2,669
|$1,976
|$1,236
|$448
|$9,649
|Depreciation
|$11,394
|$4,603
|$4,107
|$3,732
|$3,428
|$27,265
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,759
|$12,635
|$10,849
|$9,964
|$10,308
|$66,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$1,900
|$2,264
|$1,309
|$1,361
|$2,894
|$9,729
|Repairs
|$415
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,060
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,294
|Financing
|$4,134
|$3,324
|$2,460
|$1,539
|$558
|$12,014
|Depreciation
|$14,187
|$5,732
|$5,113
|$4,647
|$4,268
|$33,947
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,338
|$15,731
|$13,508
|$12,407
|$12,835
|$82,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$1,646
|$1,961
|$1,134
|$1,179
|$2,507
|$8,427
|Repairs
|$360
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,517
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,719
|Financing
|$3,581
|$2,879
|$2,131
|$1,333
|$483
|$10,406
|Depreciation
|$12,288
|$4,964
|$4,429
|$4,025
|$3,697
|$29,403
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,544
|$13,626
|$11,700
|$10,746
|$11,117
|$71,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$6,571
|Maintenance
|$2,109
|$2,514
|$1,454
|$1,512
|$3,213
|$10,802
|Repairs
|$461
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$3,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,508
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,767
|Financing
|$4,590
|$3,690
|$2,731
|$1,709
|$619
|$13,339
|Depreciation
|$15,751
|$6,363
|$5,677
|$5,159
|$4,739
|$37,689
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,461
|$17,466
|$14,997
|$13,774
|$14,249
|$91,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$6,664
|Maintenance
|$2,139
|$2,550
|$1,474
|$1,533
|$3,259
|$10,955
|Repairs
|$468
|$681
|$794
|$927
|$1,080
|$3,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,572
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,835
|Financing
|$4,655
|$3,742
|$2,770
|$1,733
|$628
|$13,528
|Depreciation
|$15,975
|$6,454
|$5,757
|$5,232
|$4,806
|$38,224
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,908
|$17,713
|$15,209
|$13,970
|$14,452
|$93,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$1,646
|$1,961
|$1,134
|$1,179
|$2,507
|$8,427
|Repairs
|$360
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,517
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,719
|Financing
|$3,581
|$2,879
|$2,131
|$1,333
|$483
|$10,406
|Depreciation
|$12,288
|$4,964
|$4,429
|$4,025
|$3,697
|$29,403
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,544
|$13,626
|$11,700
|$10,746
|$11,117
|$71,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$1,676
|$1,997
|$1,155
|$1,201
|$2,552
|$8,580
|Repairs
|$366
|$533
|$622
|$726
|$846
|$3,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,581
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,787
|Financing
|$3,646
|$2,931
|$2,169
|$1,357
|$492
|$10,595
|Depreciation
|$12,512
|$5,055
|$4,509
|$4,098
|$3,764
|$29,938
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,991
|$13,873
|$11,912
|$10,941
|$11,319
|$73,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,685
|Maintenance
|$1,825
|$2,175
|$1,258
|$1,308
|$2,780
|$9,346
|Repairs
|$399
|$581
|$677
|$791
|$921
|$3,368
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,900
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$4,125
|Financing
|$3,971
|$3,193
|$2,363
|$1,479
|$536
|$11,541
|Depreciation
|$13,629
|$5,506
|$4,912
|$4,464
|$4,100
|$32,611
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,222
|$15,112
|$12,976
|$11,918
|$12,329
|$79,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$1,783
|$1,031
|$1,072
|$2,279
|$7,661
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,197
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,381
|Financing
|$3,255
|$2,617
|$1,937
|$1,212
|$439
|$9,460
|Depreciation
|$11,171
|$4,513
|$4,026
|$3,659
|$3,361
|$26,730
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,313
|$12,387
|$10,636
|$9,769
|$10,106
|$65,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$6,058
|Maintenance
|$1,945
|$2,318
|$1,340
|$1,394
|$2,963
|$9,959
|Repairs
|$425
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$982
|$3,589
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,156
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,395
|Financing
|$4,232
|$3,402
|$2,518
|$1,576
|$571
|$12,298
|Depreciation
|$14,522
|$5,867
|$5,234
|$4,757
|$4,369
|$34,749
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,007
|$16,103
|$13,827
|$12,700
|$13,138
|$84,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$1,870
|$2,229
|$1,289
|$1,340
|$2,849
|$9,576
|Repairs
|$409
|$595
|$694
|$810
|$944
|$3,451
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,996
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,226
|Financing
|$4,069
|$3,271
|$2,421
|$1,515
|$549
|$11,825
|Depreciation
|$13,964
|$5,641
|$5,033
|$4,574
|$4,201
|$33,413
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,891
|$15,484
|$13,295
|$12,211
|$12,633
|$81,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,472
|$6,943
|Maintenance
|$2,229
|$2,657
|$1,536
|$1,597
|$3,396
|$11,415
|Repairs
|$487
|$709
|$827
|$966
|$1,125
|$4,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,764
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$5,038
|Financing
|$4,850
|$3,899
|$2,886
|$1,806
|$654
|$14,095
|Depreciation
|$16,645
|$6,724
|$5,999
|$5,452
|$5,008
|$39,828
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,246
|$18,457
|$15,848
|$14,556
|$15,058
|$97,164
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$1,676
|$1,997
|$1,155
|$1,201
|$2,552
|$8,580
|Repairs
|$366
|$533
|$622
|$726
|$846
|$3,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,581
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,787
|Financing
|$3,646
|$2,931
|$2,169
|$1,357
|$492
|$10,595
|Depreciation
|$12,512
|$5,055
|$4,509
|$4,098
|$3,764
|$29,938
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,991
|$13,873
|$11,912
|$10,941
|$11,319
|$73,036
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
