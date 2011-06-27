  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own

More about the 2017 F-250 Super Duty

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,818*

Total Cash Price

$76,854

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,383*

Total Cash Price

$81,090

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,253*

Total Cash Price

$72,618

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,164*

Total Cash Price

$90,167

F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,819*

Total Cash Price

$62,936

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$95,860*

Total Cash Price

$88,957

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,514*

Total Cash Price

$75,644

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,472*

Total Cash Price

$63,541

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$90,643*

Total Cash Price

$84,116

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,732*

Total Cash Price

$66,567

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,036*

Total Cash Price

$67,777

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,080*

Total Cash Price

$65,961

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,688*

Total Cash Price

$68,382

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,731*

Total Cash Price

$80,485

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,341*

Total Cash Price

$68,987

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,211*

Total Cash Price

$60,515

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,124*

Total Cash Price

$64,146

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,557*

Total Cash Price

$73,828

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,211*

Total Cash Price

$60,515

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$89,991*

Total Cash Price

$83,511

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,211*

Total Cash Price

$60,515

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,515*

Total Cash Price

$61,725

F-250 Super Duty SuperCab

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,818*

Total Cash Price

$76,854

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,732*

Total Cash Price

$66,567

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,948*

Total Cash Price

$85,326

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,252*

Total Cash Price

$86,536

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,732*

Total Cash Price

$66,567

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,036*

Total Cash Price

$67,777

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,557*

Total Cash Price

$73,828

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,211*

Total Cash Price

$60,515

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,774*

Total Cash Price

$78,670

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,514*

Total Cash Price

$75,644

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,164*

Total Cash Price

$90,167

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,036*

Total Cash Price

$67,777

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$5,918
Maintenance$1,900$2,264$1,309$1,361$2,894$9,729
Repairs$415$605$705$823$959$3,506
Taxes & Fees$4,060$58$58$58$58$4,294
Financing$4,134$3,324$2,460$1,539$558$12,014
Depreciation$14,187$5,732$5,113$4,647$4,268$33,947
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$28,338$15,731$13,508$12,407$12,835$82,818

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,177$1,211$1,248$1,285$1,324$6,244
Maintenance$2,005$2,389$1,382$1,436$3,054$10,266
Repairs$438$638$744$868$1,012$3,700
Taxes & Fees$4,284$62$62$62$62$4,531
Financing$4,362$3,507$2,596$1,624$588$12,676
Depreciation$14,969$6,047$5,395$4,903$4,504$35,818
Fuel$2,665$2,744$2,827$2,912$2,999$14,148
True Cost to Own®$29,899$16,599$14,252$13,090$13,542$87,383

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,054$1,085$1,117$1,151$1,186$5,592
Maintenance$1,795$2,140$1,237$1,286$2,735$9,193
Repairs$392$571$666$778$906$3,313
Taxes & Fees$3,836$55$55$55$55$4,057
Financing$3,906$3,140$2,324$1,454$527$11,352
Depreciation$13,405$5,416$4,831$4,391$4,033$32,076
Fuel$2,387$2,458$2,532$2,608$2,686$12,670
True Cost to Own®$26,776$14,864$12,763$11,723$12,127$78,253

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,347$1,387$1,429$1,472$6,943
Maintenance$2,229$2,657$1,536$1,597$3,396$11,415
Repairs$487$709$827$966$1,125$4,114
Taxes & Fees$4,764$69$69$69$69$5,038
Financing$4,850$3,899$2,886$1,806$654$14,095
Depreciation$16,645$6,724$5,999$5,452$5,008$39,828
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$33,246$18,457$15,848$14,556$15,058$97,164

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$913$940$968$997$1,028$4,846
Maintenance$1,556$1,854$1,072$1,115$2,370$7,967
Repairs$340$495$577$674$785$2,871
Taxes & Fees$3,325$48$48$48$48$3,516
Financing$3,385$2,722$2,014$1,260$457$9,838
Depreciation$11,618$4,694$4,187$3,805$3,495$27,799
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$23,206$12,882$11,061$10,160$10,510$67,819

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,291$1,329$1,369$1,410$1,452$6,850
Maintenance$2,199$2,621$1,516$1,576$3,350$11,262
Repairs$481$700$816$953$1,110$4,059
Taxes & Fees$4,700$68$68$68$68$4,970
Financing$4,785$3,847$2,847$1,782$645$13,906
Depreciation$16,421$6,634$5,918$5,379$4,941$39,293
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$32,800$18,209$15,635$14,360$14,856$95,860

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,130$1,164$1,199$1,235$5,825
Maintenance$1,870$2,229$1,289$1,340$2,849$9,576
Repairs$409$595$694$810$944$3,451
Taxes & Fees$3,996$58$58$58$58$4,226
Financing$4,069$3,271$2,421$1,515$549$11,825
Depreciation$13,964$5,641$5,033$4,574$4,201$33,413
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$27,891$15,484$13,295$12,211$12,633$81,514

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$949$978$1,007$1,037$4,893
Maintenance$1,571$1,872$1,083$1,126$2,393$8,044
Repairs$343$500$583$680$793$2,899
Taxes & Fees$3,357$48$48$48$48$3,550
Financing$3,418$2,748$2,034$1,273$461$9,933
Depreciation$11,730$4,739$4,227$3,842$3,529$28,067
Fuel$2,088$2,150$2,216$2,282$2,350$11,086
True Cost to Own®$23,429$13,006$11,168$10,257$10,611$68,472

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,220$1,257$1,294$1,333$1,373$6,477
Maintenance$2,079$2,478$1,433$1,490$3,168$10,649
Repairs$455$662$771$901$1,049$3,838
Taxes & Fees$4,444$64$64$64$64$4,700
Financing$4,524$3,638$2,692$1,685$610$13,149
Depreciation$15,528$6,273$5,596$5,086$4,672$37,155
Fuel$2,765$2,847$2,933$3,020$3,111$14,676
True Cost to Own®$31,015$17,218$14,784$13,579$14,047$90,643

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$5,126
Maintenance$1,646$1,961$1,134$1,179$2,507$8,427
Repairs$360$524$611$713$831$3,037
Taxes & Fees$3,517$51$51$51$51$3,719
Financing$3,581$2,879$2,131$1,333$483$10,406
Depreciation$12,288$4,964$4,429$4,025$3,697$29,403
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$24,544$13,626$11,700$10,746$11,117$71,732

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$1,676$1,997$1,155$1,201$2,552$8,580
Repairs$366$533$622$726$846$3,092
Taxes & Fees$3,581$52$52$52$52$3,787
Financing$3,646$2,931$2,169$1,357$492$10,595
Depreciation$12,512$5,055$4,509$4,098$3,764$29,938
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$24,991$13,873$11,912$10,941$11,319$73,036

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$957$985$1,015$1,045$1,077$5,079
Maintenance$1,631$1,943$1,124$1,168$2,484$8,350
Repairs$356$519$605$706$823$3,009
Taxes & Fees$3,485$50$50$50$50$3,685
Financing$3,548$2,853$2,111$1,321$479$10,311
Depreciation$12,176$4,919$4,388$3,988$3,663$29,136
Fuel$2,168$2,232$2,300$2,369$2,439$11,508
True Cost to Own®$24,321$13,502$11,593$10,648$11,016$71,080

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$992$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$5,266
Maintenance$1,690$2,015$1,165$1,211$2,575$8,657
Repairs$370$538$627$732$853$3,120
Taxes & Fees$3,613$52$52$52$52$3,821
Financing$3,678$2,957$2,189$1,370$496$10,690
Depreciation$12,623$5,100$4,549$4,135$3,798$30,205
Fuel$2,248$2,314$2,384$2,455$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$25,214$13,997$12,019$11,039$11,420$73,688

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,168$1,202$1,238$1,275$1,314$6,198
Maintenance$1,990$2,371$1,371$1,426$3,031$10,189
Repairs$435$633$738$862$1,004$3,672
Taxes & Fees$4,252$61$61$61$61$4,497
Financing$4,329$3,481$2,576$1,612$584$12,582
Depreciation$14,857$6,002$5,355$4,866$4,470$35,551
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,042
True Cost to Own®$29,676$16,475$14,146$12,993$13,441$86,731

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,001$1,031$1,061$1,093$1,126$5,312
Maintenance$1,705$2,033$1,175$1,222$2,598$8,734
Repairs$373$543$633$739$861$3,148
Taxes & Fees$3,645$52$52$52$52$3,854
Financing$3,711$2,983$2,208$1,382$500$10,784
Depreciation$12,735$5,145$4,590$4,171$3,832$30,472
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$25,437$14,121$12,125$11,137$11,521$74,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$26,730

Taxes & Fees

$3,381

Financing

$9,460

Fuel

$10,558

Insurance

$4,660

Repairs

$2,761

Maintenance

$7,661

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$1,496$1,783$1,031$1,072$2,279$7,661
Repairs$327$476$555$648$755$2,761
Taxes & Fees$3,197$46$46$46$46$3,381
Financing$3,255$2,617$1,937$1,212$439$9,460
Depreciation$11,171$4,513$4,026$3,659$3,361$26,730
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$22,313$12,387$10,636$9,769$10,106$65,211

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$958$987$1,017$1,047$4,940
Maintenance$1,586$1,890$1,093$1,136$2,416$8,121
Repairs$347$505$588$687$800$2,927
Taxes & Fees$3,389$49$49$49$49$3,584
Financing$3,450$2,774$2,053$1,285$465$10,028
Depreciation$11,841$4,784$4,268$3,879$3,563$28,334
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,237$2,303$2,372$11,191
True Cost to Own®$23,652$13,130$11,274$10,355$10,712$69,124

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,103$1,136$1,170$1,205$5,685
Maintenance$1,825$2,175$1,258$1,308$2,780$9,346
Repairs$399$581$677$791$921$3,368
Taxes & Fees$3,900$56$56$56$56$4,125
Financing$3,971$3,193$2,363$1,479$536$11,541
Depreciation$13,629$5,506$4,912$4,464$4,100$32,611
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$27,222$15,112$12,976$11,918$12,329$79,557

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$1,496$1,783$1,031$1,072$2,279$7,661
Repairs$327$476$555$648$755$2,761
Taxes & Fees$3,197$46$46$46$46$3,381
Financing$3,255$2,617$1,937$1,212$439$9,460
Depreciation$11,171$4,513$4,026$3,659$3,361$26,730
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$22,313$12,387$10,636$9,769$10,106$65,211

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,212$1,248$1,285$1,323$1,363$6,431
Maintenance$2,064$2,461$1,423$1,479$3,145$10,572
Repairs$451$657$766$894$1,042$3,810
Taxes & Fees$4,412$63$63$63$63$4,666
Financing$4,492$3,611$2,673$1,673$606$13,055
Depreciation$15,416$6,228$5,556$5,049$4,638$36,887
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$30,792$17,094$14,678$13,481$13,946$89,991

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$1,496$1,783$1,031$1,072$2,279$7,661
Repairs$327$476$555$648$755$2,761
Taxes & Fees$3,197$46$46$46$46$3,381
Financing$3,255$2,617$1,937$1,212$439$9,460
Depreciation$11,171$4,513$4,026$3,659$3,361$26,730
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$22,313$12,387$10,636$9,769$10,106$65,211

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$922$950$978$1,008$4,753
Maintenance$1,526$1,819$1,052$1,093$2,325$7,814
Repairs$334$486$566$661$770$2,816
Taxes & Fees$3,261$47$47$47$47$3,449
Financing$3,320$2,669$1,976$1,236$448$9,649
Depreciation$11,394$4,603$4,107$3,732$3,428$27,265
Fuel$2,029$2,089$2,152$2,216$2,283$10,769
True Cost to Own®$22,759$12,635$10,849$9,964$10,308$66,515

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$5,918
Maintenance$1,900$2,264$1,309$1,361$2,894$9,729
Repairs$415$605$705$823$959$3,506
Taxes & Fees$4,060$58$58$58$58$4,294
Financing$4,134$3,324$2,460$1,539$558$12,014
Depreciation$14,187$5,732$5,113$4,647$4,268$33,947
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$28,338$15,731$13,508$12,407$12,835$82,818

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$5,126
Maintenance$1,646$1,961$1,134$1,179$2,507$8,427
Repairs$360$524$611$713$831$3,037
Taxes & Fees$3,517$51$51$51$51$3,719
Financing$3,581$2,879$2,131$1,333$483$10,406
Depreciation$12,288$4,964$4,429$4,025$3,697$29,403
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$24,544$13,626$11,700$10,746$11,117$71,732

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,313$1,352$1,393$6,571
Maintenance$2,109$2,514$1,454$1,512$3,213$10,802
Repairs$461$671$783$914$1,065$3,893
Taxes & Fees$4,508$65$65$65$65$4,767
Financing$4,590$3,690$2,731$1,709$619$13,339
Depreciation$15,751$6,363$5,677$5,159$4,739$37,689
Fuel$2,804$2,888$2,975$3,064$3,156$14,887
True Cost to Own®$31,461$17,466$14,997$13,774$14,249$91,948

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,256$1,293$1,331$1,371$1,413$6,664
Maintenance$2,139$2,550$1,474$1,533$3,259$10,955
Repairs$468$681$794$927$1,080$3,948
Taxes & Fees$4,572$66$66$66$66$4,835
Financing$4,655$3,742$2,770$1,733$628$13,528
Depreciation$15,975$6,454$5,757$5,232$4,806$38,224
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$31,908$17,713$15,209$13,970$14,452$93,252

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$5,126
Maintenance$1,646$1,961$1,134$1,179$2,507$8,427
Repairs$360$524$611$713$831$3,037
Taxes & Fees$3,517$51$51$51$51$3,719
Financing$3,581$2,879$2,131$1,333$483$10,406
Depreciation$12,288$4,964$4,429$4,025$3,697$29,403
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$24,544$13,626$11,700$10,746$11,117$71,732

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$1,676$1,997$1,155$1,201$2,552$8,580
Repairs$366$533$622$726$846$3,092
Taxes & Fees$3,581$52$52$52$52$3,787
Financing$3,646$2,931$2,169$1,357$492$10,595
Depreciation$12,512$5,055$4,509$4,098$3,764$29,938
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$24,991$13,873$11,912$10,941$11,319$73,036

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,103$1,136$1,170$1,205$5,685
Maintenance$1,825$2,175$1,258$1,308$2,780$9,346
Repairs$399$581$677$791$921$3,368
Taxes & Fees$3,900$56$56$56$56$4,125
Financing$3,971$3,193$2,363$1,479$536$11,541
Depreciation$13,629$5,506$4,912$4,464$4,100$32,611
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$27,222$15,112$12,976$11,918$12,329$79,557

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$1,496$1,783$1,031$1,072$2,279$7,661
Repairs$327$476$555$648$755$2,761
Taxes & Fees$3,197$46$46$46$46$3,381
Financing$3,255$2,617$1,937$1,212$439$9,460
Depreciation$11,171$4,513$4,026$3,659$3,361$26,730
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$22,313$12,387$10,636$9,769$10,106$65,211

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,141$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,284$6,058
Maintenance$1,945$2,318$1,340$1,394$2,963$9,959
Repairs$425$619$722$842$982$3,589
Taxes & Fees$4,156$60$60$60$60$4,395
Financing$4,232$3,402$2,518$1,576$571$12,298
Depreciation$14,522$5,867$5,234$4,757$4,369$34,749
Fuel$2,586$2,662$2,743$2,825$2,909$13,725
True Cost to Own®$29,007$16,103$13,827$12,700$13,138$84,774

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,130$1,164$1,199$1,235$5,825
Maintenance$1,870$2,229$1,289$1,340$2,849$9,576
Repairs$409$595$694$810$944$3,451
Taxes & Fees$3,996$58$58$58$58$4,226
Financing$4,069$3,271$2,421$1,515$549$11,825
Depreciation$13,964$5,641$5,033$4,574$4,201$33,413
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$27,891$15,484$13,295$12,211$12,633$81,514

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,347$1,387$1,429$1,472$6,943
Maintenance$2,229$2,657$1,536$1,597$3,396$11,415
Repairs$487$709$827$966$1,125$4,114
Taxes & Fees$4,764$69$69$69$69$5,038
Financing$4,850$3,899$2,886$1,806$654$14,095
Depreciation$16,645$6,724$5,999$5,452$5,008$39,828
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$33,246$18,457$15,848$14,556$15,058$97,164

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$1,676$1,997$1,155$1,201$2,552$8,580
Repairs$366$533$622$726$846$3,092
Taxes & Fees$3,581$52$52$52$52$3,787
Financing$3,646$2,931$2,169$1,357$492$10,595
Depreciation$12,512$5,055$4,509$4,098$3,764$29,938
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$24,991$13,873$11,912$10,941$11,319$73,036

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2017 F-250 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

