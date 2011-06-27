  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,980
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Power Equipment Groupyes
XL Appearance Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
XL Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,980
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Cloth Front Seats with Mini-Consoleyes
SYNC w/MyFordyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,980
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,980
17" 6-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain Tiresyes
Bed Matyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Ford Work Solutions Ford Telematics by Telogisyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Tiresyes
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Running Boardsyes
Wheel Well Lineryes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Curb weight6442 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach18.7 degrees
Maximum payload3390 lbs.
Angle of departure16.7 degrees
Length246.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.4 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Exterior Colors
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Steel, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,980
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,980
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
