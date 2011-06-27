  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,375
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,375
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Heavy Service Suspension Package For Pickup Box Deleteyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
XLT Interior Packageyes
XLT Value Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,375
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,375
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,375
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,375
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,375
17" 6-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Bed Matyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Ford Work Solutions Ford Telematics by Telogisyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Tiresyes
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Running Boardsyes
Manual Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
Wheel Well Lineryes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Curb weight5941 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Maximum payload3890 lbs.
Angle of departure17.8 degrees
Length227.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height76.6 in.
EPA interior volume65.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Exterior Colors
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,375
partial wheel coversyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,375
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles