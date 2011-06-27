  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own

F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,674*

Total Cash Price

$48,132

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,783*

Total Cash Price

$59,735

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,995*

Total Cash Price

$46,843

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,959*

Total Cash Price

$42,975

F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,068*

Total Cash Price

$54,578

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,068*

Total Cash Price

$54,578

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,555*

Total Cash Price

$47,273

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,197*

Total Cash Price

$44,694

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,260*

Total Cash Price

$63,173

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,985*

Total Cash Price

$57,587

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,959*

Total Cash Price

$42,975

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,151*

Total Cash Price

$51,570

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,757*

Total Cash Price

$45,124

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,959*

Total Cash Price

$42,975

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,949*

Total Cash Price

$53,719

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,379*

Total Cash Price

$64,033

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,793*

Total Cash Price

$48,991

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,379*

Total Cash Price

$64,033

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,317*

Total Cash Price

$45,554

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,270*

Total Cash Price

$52,430

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,223*

Total Cash Price

$59,305

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,078*

Total Cash Price

$43,835

F-250 Super Duty SuperCab

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,902*

Total Cash Price

$60,595

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,021*

Total Cash Price

$61,454

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,555*

Total Cash Price

$47,273

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,270*

Total Cash Price

$52,430

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,949*

Total Cash Price

$53,719

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,555*

Total Cash Price

$47,273

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,674*

Total Cash Price

$48,132

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,747*

Total Cash Price

$55,868

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,674*

Total Cash Price

$48,132

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,234*

Total Cash Price

$48,562

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,425*

Total Cash Price

$57,157

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,959*

Total Cash Price

$42,975

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$1,973$1,137$1,178$1,637$2,486$8,412
Repairs$524$607$709$827$964$3,631
Taxes & Fees$2,560$52$52$52$52$2,766
Financing$2,588$2,082$1,541$964$348$7,524
Depreciation$9,561$4,022$3,576$3,211$2,925$23,296
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$20,419$11,206$10,462$10,199$10,389$62,674

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,220$1,257$1,294$1,333$1,373$6,477
Maintenance$2,449$1,411$1,462$2,032$3,086$10,440
Repairs$651$753$880$1,026$1,197$4,506
Taxes & Fees$3,178$64$64$64$64$3,433
Financing$3,212$2,584$1,913$1,197$432$9,338
Depreciation$11,866$4,991$4,438$3,985$3,631$28,912
Fuel$2,765$2,847$2,933$3,020$3,111$14,676
True Cost to Own®$25,341$13,907$12,984$12,657$12,894$77,783

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$957$985$1,015$1,045$1,077$5,079
Maintenance$1,921$1,106$1,147$1,594$2,420$8,187
Repairs$510$591$690$804$938$3,534
Taxes & Fees$2,492$50$50$50$50$2,692
Financing$2,519$2,026$1,500$938$339$7,323
Depreciation$9,305$3,914$3,480$3,125$2,847$22,672
Fuel$2,168$2,232$2,300$2,369$2,439$11,508
True Cost to Own®$19,872$10,905$10,182$9,926$10,111$60,995

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$1,762$1,015$1,052$1,462$2,220$7,511
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$2,286$46$46$46$46$2,470
Financing$2,311$1,859$1,376$861$311$6,718
Depreciation$8,537$3,591$3,193$2,867$2,612$20,800
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$18,231$10,005$9,341$9,106$9,276$55,959

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$5,918
Maintenance$2,238$1,289$1,336$1,857$2,819$9,539
Repairs$594$688$804$937$1,093$4,117
Taxes & Fees$2,903$58$58$58$58$3,137
Financing$2,935$2,361$1,748$1,093$395$8,532
Depreciation$10,842$4,561$4,055$3,641$3,317$26,416
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$23,153$12,706$11,863$11,565$11,781$71,068

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$5,918
Maintenance$2,238$1,289$1,336$1,857$2,819$9,539
Repairs$594$688$804$937$1,093$4,117
Taxes & Fees$2,903$58$58$58$58$3,137
Financing$2,935$2,361$1,748$1,093$395$8,532
Depreciation$10,842$4,561$4,055$3,641$3,317$26,416
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$23,153$12,706$11,863$11,565$11,781$71,068

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$5,126
Maintenance$1,938$1,117$1,157$1,608$2,442$8,262
Repairs$515$596$696$812$947$3,566
Taxes & Fees$2,515$51$51$51$51$2,717
Financing$2,542$2,045$1,514$947$342$7,390
Depreciation$9,391$3,950$3,512$3,154$2,873$22,880
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$20,054$11,006$10,275$10,017$10,204$61,555

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$913$940$968$997$1,028$4,846
Maintenance$1,832$1,056$1,094$1,520$2,309$7,811
Repairs$487$564$658$768$895$3,372
Taxes & Fees$2,377$48$48$48$48$2,569
Financing$2,403$1,933$1,431$895$323$6,987
Depreciation$8,878$3,735$3,321$2,982$2,716$21,632
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$18,960$10,405$9,715$9,470$9,647$58,197

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,291$1,329$1,369$1,410$1,452$6,850
Maintenance$2,590$1,492$1,546$2,149$3,263$11,041
Repairs$688$797$931$1,085$1,266$4,766
Taxes & Fees$3,360$68$68$68$68$3,631
Financing$3,397$2,733$2,023$1,266$457$9,875
Depreciation$12,549$5,279$4,694$4,214$3,840$30,576
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$26,800$14,707$13,731$13,386$13,636$82,260

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,177$1,211$1,248$1,285$1,324$6,244
Maintenance$2,361$1,360$1,410$1,959$2,975$10,065
Repairs$627$726$848$989$1,154$4,344
Taxes & Fees$3,063$62$62$62$62$3,310
Financing$3,097$2,491$1,844$1,154$417$9,002
Depreciation$11,440$4,812$4,279$3,842$3,500$27,872
Fuel$2,665$2,744$2,827$2,912$2,999$14,148
True Cost to Own®$24,430$13,407$12,517$12,202$12,430$74,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$1,762$1,015$1,052$1,462$2,220$7,511
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$2,286$46$46$46$46$2,470
Financing$2,311$1,859$1,376$861$311$6,718
Depreciation$8,537$3,591$3,193$2,867$2,612$20,800
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$18,231$10,005$9,341$9,106$9,276$55,959

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,054$1,085$1,117$1,151$1,186$5,592
Maintenance$2,114$1,218$1,262$1,754$2,664$9,013
Repairs$562$650$760$886$1,033$3,890
Taxes & Fees$2,743$55$55$55$55$2,964
Financing$2,773$2,231$1,651$1,033$373$8,062
Depreciation$10,244$4,309$3,832$3,440$3,134$24,960
Fuel$2,387$2,458$2,532$2,608$2,686$12,670
True Cost to Own®$21,877$12,006$11,209$10,927$11,131$67,151

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$949$978$1,007$1,037$4,893
Maintenance$1,850$1,066$1,105$1,535$2,331$7,887
Repairs$491$569$665$775$904$3,404
Taxes & Fees$2,400$48$48$48$48$2,594
Financing$2,427$1,952$1,445$904$327$7,054
Depreciation$8,964$3,771$3,353$3,010$2,743$21,840
Fuel$2,088$2,150$2,216$2,282$2,350$11,086
True Cost to Own®$19,143$10,505$9,808$9,561$9,740$58,757

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$1,762$1,015$1,052$1,462$2,220$7,511
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$2,286$46$46$46$46$2,470
Financing$2,311$1,859$1,376$861$311$6,718
Depreciation$8,537$3,591$3,193$2,867$2,612$20,800
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$18,231$10,005$9,341$9,106$9,276$55,959

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,130$1,164$1,199$1,235$5,825
Maintenance$2,203$1,269$1,315$1,828$2,775$9,389
Repairs$585$678$791$923$1,076$4,053
Taxes & Fees$2,858$58$58$58$58$3,088
Financing$2,889$2,324$1,720$1,076$389$8,398
Depreciation$10,671$4,489$3,991$3,584$3,265$26,000
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$22,789$12,506$11,676$11,383$11,595$69,949

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,347$1,387$1,429$1,472$6,943
Maintenance$2,625$1,512$1,567$2,178$3,308$11,191
Repairs$697$808$943$1,100$1,283$4,831
Taxes & Fees$3,406$69$69$69$69$3,680
Financing$3,443$2,770$2,050$1,283$463$10,010
Depreciation$12,720$5,351$4,758$4,272$3,892$30,992
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$27,164$14,907$13,918$13,568$13,821$83,379

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,001$1,031$1,061$1,093$1,126$5,312
Maintenance$2,009$1,157$1,199$1,667$2,531$8,563
Repairs$534$618$722$841$982$3,696
Taxes & Fees$2,606$52$52$52$52$2,816
Financing$2,635$2,119$1,569$982$355$7,659
Depreciation$9,732$4,094$3,640$3,268$2,978$23,712
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$20,783$11,406$10,649$10,381$10,575$63,793

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,308$1,347$1,387$1,429$1,472$6,943
Maintenance$2,625$1,512$1,567$2,178$3,308$11,191
Repairs$697$808$943$1,100$1,283$4,831
Taxes & Fees$3,406$69$69$69$69$3,680
Financing$3,443$2,770$2,050$1,283$463$10,010
Depreciation$12,720$5,351$4,758$4,272$3,892$30,992
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$27,164$14,907$13,918$13,568$13,821$83,379

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$958$987$1,017$1,047$4,940
Maintenance$1,868$1,076$1,115$1,550$2,353$7,962
Repairs$496$575$671$782$913$3,437
Taxes & Fees$2,423$49$49$49$49$2,618
Financing$2,450$1,971$1,459$913$330$7,121
Depreciation$9,049$3,806$3,385$3,039$2,769$22,048
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,237$2,303$2,372$11,191
True Cost to Own®$19,325$10,605$9,901$9,652$9,833$59,317

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,103$1,136$1,170$1,205$5,685
Maintenance$2,150$1,238$1,283$1,784$2,708$9,163
Repairs$571$661$772$900$1,050$3,955
Taxes & Fees$2,789$56$56$56$56$3,013
Financing$2,819$2,268$1,679$1,050$379$8,196
Depreciation$10,415$4,381$3,895$3,498$3,187$25,376
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$22,242$12,206$11,396$11,109$11,317$68,270

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,212$1,248$1,285$1,323$1,363$6,431
Maintenance$2,432$1,401$1,452$2,018$3,064$10,365
Repairs$646$748$874$1,018$1,188$4,474
Taxes & Fees$3,155$63$63$63$63$3,409
Financing$3,189$2,565$1,899$1,188$429$9,271
Depreciation$11,781$4,956$4,406$3,956$3,605$28,704
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$25,159$13,807$12,891$12,566$12,801$77,223

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$922$950$978$1,008$4,753
Maintenance$1,797$1,035$1,073$1,491$2,264$7,661
Repairs$477$553$646$753$878$3,307
Taxes & Fees$2,332$47$47$47$47$2,519
Financing$2,357$1,896$1,404$878$317$6,852
Depreciation$8,708$3,663$3,257$2,924$2,664$21,216
Fuel$2,029$2,089$2,152$2,216$2,283$10,769
True Cost to Own®$18,596$10,205$9,528$9,288$9,462$57,078

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,313$1,352$1,393$6,571
Maintenance$2,484$1,431$1,483$2,061$3,130$10,591
Repairs$660$764$893$1,041$1,214$4,571
Taxes & Fees$3,223$65$65$65$65$3,483
Financing$3,259$2,621$1,940$1,214$439$9,472
Depreciation$12,037$5,063$4,502$4,042$3,683$29,328
Fuel$2,804$2,888$2,975$3,064$3,156$14,887
True Cost to Own®$25,706$14,107$13,171$12,839$13,079$78,902

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,256$1,293$1,331$1,371$1,413$6,664
Maintenance$2,520$1,451$1,504$2,091$3,175$10,741
Repairs$669$775$905$1,055$1,231$4,636
Taxes & Fees$3,269$66$66$66$66$3,532
Financing$3,305$2,658$1,968$1,231$445$9,607
Depreciation$12,208$5,135$4,566$4,100$3,735$29,744
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$26,070$14,307$13,358$13,022$13,265$80,021

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$5,126
Maintenance$1,938$1,117$1,157$1,608$2,442$8,262
Repairs$515$596$696$812$947$3,566
Taxes & Fees$2,515$51$51$51$51$2,717
Financing$2,542$2,045$1,514$947$342$7,390
Depreciation$9,391$3,950$3,512$3,154$2,873$22,880
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$20,054$11,006$10,275$10,017$10,204$61,555

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,103$1,136$1,170$1,205$5,685
Maintenance$2,150$1,238$1,283$1,784$2,708$9,163
Repairs$571$661$772$900$1,050$3,955
Taxes & Fees$2,789$56$56$56$56$3,013
Financing$2,819$2,268$1,679$1,050$379$8,196
Depreciation$10,415$4,381$3,895$3,498$3,187$25,376
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$22,242$12,206$11,396$11,109$11,317$68,270

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,130$1,164$1,199$1,235$5,825
Maintenance$2,203$1,269$1,315$1,828$2,775$9,389
Repairs$585$678$791$923$1,076$4,053
Taxes & Fees$2,858$58$58$58$58$3,088
Financing$2,889$2,324$1,720$1,076$389$8,398
Depreciation$10,671$4,489$3,991$3,584$3,265$26,000
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$22,789$12,506$11,676$11,383$11,595$69,949

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$994$1,024$1,055$1,087$5,126
Maintenance$1,938$1,117$1,157$1,608$2,442$8,262
Repairs$515$596$696$812$947$3,566
Taxes & Fees$2,515$51$51$51$51$2,717
Financing$2,542$2,045$1,514$947$342$7,390
Depreciation$9,391$3,950$3,512$3,154$2,873$22,880
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$20,054$11,006$10,275$10,017$10,204$61,555

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$1,973$1,137$1,178$1,637$2,486$8,412
Repairs$524$607$709$827$964$3,631
Taxes & Fees$2,560$52$52$52$52$2,766
Financing$2,588$2,082$1,541$964$348$7,524
Depreciation$9,561$4,022$3,576$3,211$2,925$23,296
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$20,419$11,206$10,462$10,199$10,389$62,674

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,141$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,284$6,058
Maintenance$2,291$1,320$1,368$1,901$2,886$9,764
Repairs$608$705$823$959$1,119$4,215
Taxes & Fees$2,972$60$60$60$60$3,211
Financing$3,004$2,417$1,789$1,119$404$8,733
Depreciation$11,098$4,668$4,151$3,727$3,396$27,040
Fuel$2,586$2,662$2,743$2,825$2,909$13,725
True Cost to Own®$23,700$13,007$12,143$11,838$12,059$72,747

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$1,973$1,137$1,178$1,637$2,486$8,412
Repairs$524$607$709$827$964$3,631
Taxes & Fees$2,560$52$52$52$52$2,766
Financing$2,588$2,082$1,541$964$348$7,524
Depreciation$9,561$4,022$3,576$3,211$2,925$23,296
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$20,419$11,206$10,462$10,199$10,389$62,674

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$992$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$5,266
Maintenance$1,991$1,147$1,189$1,652$2,509$8,487
Repairs$529$612$715$834$973$3,663
Taxes & Fees$2,583$52$52$52$52$2,791
Financing$2,611$2,101$1,555$973$351$7,591
Depreciation$9,647$4,058$3,608$3,240$2,952$23,504
Fuel$2,248$2,314$2,384$2,455$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$20,601$11,306$10,555$10,290$10,482$63,234

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,168$1,202$1,238$1,275$1,314$6,198
Maintenance$2,343$1,350$1,399$1,944$2,953$9,990
Repairs$622$721$842$982$1,145$4,312
Taxes & Fees$3,040$61$61$61$61$3,285
Financing$3,074$2,472$1,830$1,145$414$8,935
Depreciation$11,354$4,776$4,247$3,813$3,474$27,664
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,042
True Cost to Own®$24,247$13,307$12,424$12,111$12,337$74,425

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$959$988$4,660
Maintenance$1,762$1,015$1,052$1,462$2,220$7,511
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$2,286$46$46$46$46$2,470
Financing$2,311$1,859$1,376$861$311$6,718
Depreciation$8,537$3,591$3,193$2,867$2,612$20,800
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$18,231$10,005$9,341$9,106$9,276$55,959

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2016 F-250 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

