Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,674*
Total Cash Price
$48,132
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,783*
Total Cash Price
$59,735
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,995*
Total Cash Price
$46,843
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,959*
Total Cash Price
$42,975
F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,068*
Total Cash Price
$54,578
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,068*
Total Cash Price
$54,578
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,555*
Total Cash Price
$47,273
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,197*
Total Cash Price
$44,694
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,260*
Total Cash Price
$63,173
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,985*
Total Cash Price
$57,587
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,959*
Total Cash Price
$42,975
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,151*
Total Cash Price
$51,570
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,757*
Total Cash Price
$45,124
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,959*
Total Cash Price
$42,975
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,949*
Total Cash Price
$53,719
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,379*
Total Cash Price
$64,033
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,793*
Total Cash Price
$48,991
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,379*
Total Cash Price
$64,033
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,317*
Total Cash Price
$45,554
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,270*
Total Cash Price
$52,430
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,223*
Total Cash Price
$59,305
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,078*
Total Cash Price
$43,835
F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,902*
Total Cash Price
$60,595
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,021*
Total Cash Price
$61,454
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,555*
Total Cash Price
$47,273
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,270*
Total Cash Price
$52,430
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,949*
Total Cash Price
$53,719
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,555*
Total Cash Price
$47,273
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,674*
Total Cash Price
$48,132
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,747*
Total Cash Price
$55,868
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,674*
Total Cash Price
$48,132
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,234*
Total Cash Price
$48,562
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,425*
Total Cash Price
$57,157
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,959*
Total Cash Price
$42,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$1,973
|$1,137
|$1,178
|$1,637
|$2,486
|$8,412
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,560
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,766
|Financing
|$2,588
|$2,082
|$1,541
|$964
|$348
|$7,524
|Depreciation
|$9,561
|$4,022
|$3,576
|$3,211
|$2,925
|$23,296
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,419
|$11,206
|$10,462
|$10,199
|$10,389
|$62,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$6,477
|Maintenance
|$2,449
|$1,411
|$1,462
|$2,032
|$3,086
|$10,440
|Repairs
|$651
|$753
|$880
|$1,026
|$1,197
|$4,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,178
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,433
|Financing
|$3,212
|$2,584
|$1,913
|$1,197
|$432
|$9,338
|Depreciation
|$11,866
|$4,991
|$4,438
|$3,985
|$3,631
|$28,912
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,341
|$13,907
|$12,984
|$12,657
|$12,894
|$77,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,921
|$1,106
|$1,147
|$1,594
|$2,420
|$8,187
|Repairs
|$510
|$591
|$690
|$804
|$938
|$3,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,492
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,692
|Financing
|$2,519
|$2,026
|$1,500
|$938
|$339
|$7,323
|Depreciation
|$9,305
|$3,914
|$3,480
|$3,125
|$2,847
|$22,672
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,232
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,439
|$11,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,872
|$10,905
|$10,182
|$9,926
|$10,111
|$60,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$1,762
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,462
|$2,220
|$7,511
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,286
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,470
|Financing
|$2,311
|$1,859
|$1,376
|$861
|$311
|$6,718
|Depreciation
|$8,537
|$3,591
|$3,193
|$2,867
|$2,612
|$20,800
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,231
|$10,005
|$9,341
|$9,106
|$9,276
|$55,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$2,238
|$1,289
|$1,336
|$1,857
|$2,819
|$9,539
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,903
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,137
|Financing
|$2,935
|$2,361
|$1,748
|$1,093
|$395
|$8,532
|Depreciation
|$10,842
|$4,561
|$4,055
|$3,641
|$3,317
|$26,416
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,153
|$12,706
|$11,863
|$11,565
|$11,781
|$71,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$2,238
|$1,289
|$1,336
|$1,857
|$2,819
|$9,539
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,903
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,137
|Financing
|$2,935
|$2,361
|$1,748
|$1,093
|$395
|$8,532
|Depreciation
|$10,842
|$4,561
|$4,055
|$3,641
|$3,317
|$26,416
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,153
|$12,706
|$11,863
|$11,565
|$11,781
|$71,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$1,938
|$1,117
|$1,157
|$1,608
|$2,442
|$8,262
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,515
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,717
|Financing
|$2,542
|$2,045
|$1,514
|$947
|$342
|$7,390
|Depreciation
|$9,391
|$3,950
|$3,512
|$3,154
|$2,873
|$22,880
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,054
|$11,006
|$10,275
|$10,017
|$10,204
|$61,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$4,846
|Maintenance
|$1,832
|$1,056
|$1,094
|$1,520
|$2,309
|$7,811
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,377
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,569
|Financing
|$2,403
|$1,933
|$1,431
|$895
|$323
|$6,987
|Depreciation
|$8,878
|$3,735
|$3,321
|$2,982
|$2,716
|$21,632
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,960
|$10,405
|$9,715
|$9,470
|$9,647
|$58,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,291
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|Maintenance
|$2,590
|$1,492
|$1,546
|$2,149
|$3,263
|$11,041
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$931
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,360
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,631
|Financing
|$3,397
|$2,733
|$2,023
|$1,266
|$457
|$9,875
|Depreciation
|$12,549
|$5,279
|$4,694
|$4,214
|$3,840
|$30,576
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,800
|$14,707
|$13,731
|$13,386
|$13,636
|$82,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$6,244
|Maintenance
|$2,361
|$1,360
|$1,410
|$1,959
|$2,975
|$10,065
|Repairs
|$627
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,344
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,063
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,310
|Financing
|$3,097
|$2,491
|$1,844
|$1,154
|$417
|$9,002
|Depreciation
|$11,440
|$4,812
|$4,279
|$3,842
|$3,500
|$27,872
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,430
|$13,407
|$12,517
|$12,202
|$12,430
|$74,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$1,762
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,462
|$2,220
|$7,511
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,286
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,470
|Financing
|$2,311
|$1,859
|$1,376
|$861
|$311
|$6,718
|Depreciation
|$8,537
|$3,591
|$3,193
|$2,867
|$2,612
|$20,800
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,231
|$10,005
|$9,341
|$9,106
|$9,276
|$55,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,592
|Maintenance
|$2,114
|$1,218
|$1,262
|$1,754
|$2,664
|$9,013
|Repairs
|$562
|$650
|$760
|$886
|$1,033
|$3,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,743
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,964
|Financing
|$2,773
|$2,231
|$1,651
|$1,033
|$373
|$8,062
|Depreciation
|$10,244
|$4,309
|$3,832
|$3,440
|$3,134
|$24,960
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,877
|$12,006
|$11,209
|$10,927
|$11,131
|$67,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,893
|Maintenance
|$1,850
|$1,066
|$1,105
|$1,535
|$2,331
|$7,887
|Repairs
|$491
|$569
|$665
|$775
|$904
|$3,404
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,400
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,594
|Financing
|$2,427
|$1,952
|$1,445
|$904
|$327
|$7,054
|Depreciation
|$8,964
|$3,771
|$3,353
|$3,010
|$2,743
|$21,840
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,143
|$10,505
|$9,808
|$9,561
|$9,740
|$58,757
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$1,762
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,462
|$2,220
|$7,511
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,286
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,470
|Financing
|$2,311
|$1,859
|$1,376
|$861
|$311
|$6,718
|Depreciation
|$8,537
|$3,591
|$3,193
|$2,867
|$2,612
|$20,800
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,231
|$10,005
|$9,341
|$9,106
|$9,276
|$55,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$2,203
|$1,269
|$1,315
|$1,828
|$2,775
|$9,389
|Repairs
|$585
|$678
|$791
|$923
|$1,076
|$4,053
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,858
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,088
|Financing
|$2,889
|$2,324
|$1,720
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,398
|Depreciation
|$10,671
|$4,489
|$3,991
|$3,584
|$3,265
|$26,000
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,789
|$12,506
|$11,676
|$11,383
|$11,595
|$69,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,472
|$6,943
|Maintenance
|$2,625
|$1,512
|$1,567
|$2,178
|$3,308
|$11,191
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,100
|$1,283
|$4,831
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,406
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,680
|Financing
|$3,443
|$2,770
|$2,050
|$1,283
|$463
|$10,010
|Depreciation
|$12,720
|$5,351
|$4,758
|$4,272
|$3,892
|$30,992
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,164
|$14,907
|$13,918
|$13,568
|$13,821
|$83,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$2,009
|$1,157
|$1,199
|$1,667
|$2,531
|$8,563
|Repairs
|$534
|$618
|$722
|$841
|$982
|$3,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,606
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,816
|Financing
|$2,635
|$2,119
|$1,569
|$982
|$355
|$7,659
|Depreciation
|$9,732
|$4,094
|$3,640
|$3,268
|$2,978
|$23,712
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,783
|$11,406
|$10,649
|$10,381
|$10,575
|$63,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,472
|$6,943
|Maintenance
|$2,625
|$1,512
|$1,567
|$2,178
|$3,308
|$11,191
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,100
|$1,283
|$4,831
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,406
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,680
|Financing
|$3,443
|$2,770
|$2,050
|$1,283
|$463
|$10,010
|Depreciation
|$12,720
|$5,351
|$4,758
|$4,272
|$3,892
|$30,992
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,164
|$14,907
|$13,918
|$13,568
|$13,821
|$83,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$958
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$4,940
|Maintenance
|$1,868
|$1,076
|$1,115
|$1,550
|$2,353
|$7,962
|Repairs
|$496
|$575
|$671
|$782
|$913
|$3,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,423
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,618
|Financing
|$2,450
|$1,971
|$1,459
|$913
|$330
|$7,121
|Depreciation
|$9,049
|$3,806
|$3,385
|$3,039
|$2,769
|$22,048
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,303
|$2,372
|$11,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,325
|$10,605
|$9,901
|$9,652
|$9,833
|$59,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,685
|Maintenance
|$2,150
|$1,238
|$1,283
|$1,784
|$2,708
|$9,163
|Repairs
|$571
|$661
|$772
|$900
|$1,050
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,789
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,013
|Financing
|$2,819
|$2,268
|$1,679
|$1,050
|$379
|$8,196
|Depreciation
|$10,415
|$4,381
|$3,895
|$3,498
|$3,187
|$25,376
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,242
|$12,206
|$11,396
|$11,109
|$11,317
|$68,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$2,432
|$1,401
|$1,452
|$2,018
|$3,064
|$10,365
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,155
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,409
|Financing
|$3,189
|$2,565
|$1,899
|$1,188
|$429
|$9,271
|Depreciation
|$11,781
|$4,956
|$4,406
|$3,956
|$3,605
|$28,704
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,159
|$13,807
|$12,891
|$12,566
|$12,801
|$77,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,753
|Maintenance
|$1,797
|$1,035
|$1,073
|$1,491
|$2,264
|$7,661
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,332
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,519
|Financing
|$2,357
|$1,896
|$1,404
|$878
|$317
|$6,852
|Depreciation
|$8,708
|$3,663
|$3,257
|$2,924
|$2,664
|$21,216
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,596
|$10,205
|$9,528
|$9,288
|$9,462
|$57,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$6,571
|Maintenance
|$2,484
|$1,431
|$1,483
|$2,061
|$3,130
|$10,591
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,223
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,483
|Financing
|$3,259
|$2,621
|$1,940
|$1,214
|$439
|$9,472
|Depreciation
|$12,037
|$5,063
|$4,502
|$4,042
|$3,683
|$29,328
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,706
|$14,107
|$13,171
|$12,839
|$13,079
|$78,902
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$6,664
|Maintenance
|$2,520
|$1,451
|$1,504
|$2,091
|$3,175
|$10,741
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,269
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,532
|Financing
|$3,305
|$2,658
|$1,968
|$1,231
|$445
|$9,607
|Depreciation
|$12,208
|$5,135
|$4,566
|$4,100
|$3,735
|$29,744
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,070
|$14,307
|$13,358
|$13,022
|$13,265
|$80,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$1,938
|$1,117
|$1,157
|$1,608
|$2,442
|$8,262
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,515
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,717
|Financing
|$2,542
|$2,045
|$1,514
|$947
|$342
|$7,390
|Depreciation
|$9,391
|$3,950
|$3,512
|$3,154
|$2,873
|$22,880
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,054
|$11,006
|$10,275
|$10,017
|$10,204
|$61,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,685
|Maintenance
|$2,150
|$1,238
|$1,283
|$1,784
|$2,708
|$9,163
|Repairs
|$571
|$661
|$772
|$900
|$1,050
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,789
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,013
|Financing
|$2,819
|$2,268
|$1,679
|$1,050
|$379
|$8,196
|Depreciation
|$10,415
|$4,381
|$3,895
|$3,498
|$3,187
|$25,376
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,242
|$12,206
|$11,396
|$11,109
|$11,317
|$68,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$2,203
|$1,269
|$1,315
|$1,828
|$2,775
|$9,389
|Repairs
|$585
|$678
|$791
|$923
|$1,076
|$4,053
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,858
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,088
|Financing
|$2,889
|$2,324
|$1,720
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,398
|Depreciation
|$10,671
|$4,489
|$3,991
|$3,584
|$3,265
|$26,000
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,789
|$12,506
|$11,676
|$11,383
|$11,595
|$69,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$1,938
|$1,117
|$1,157
|$1,608
|$2,442
|$8,262
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,515
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,717
|Financing
|$2,542
|$2,045
|$1,514
|$947
|$342
|$7,390
|Depreciation
|$9,391
|$3,950
|$3,512
|$3,154
|$2,873
|$22,880
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,054
|$11,006
|$10,275
|$10,017
|$10,204
|$61,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$1,973
|$1,137
|$1,178
|$1,637
|$2,486
|$8,412
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,560
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,766
|Financing
|$2,588
|$2,082
|$1,541
|$964
|$348
|$7,524
|Depreciation
|$9,561
|$4,022
|$3,576
|$3,211
|$2,925
|$23,296
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,419
|$11,206
|$10,462
|$10,199
|$10,389
|$62,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$6,058
|Maintenance
|$2,291
|$1,320
|$1,368
|$1,901
|$2,886
|$9,764
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$1,119
|$4,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,972
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,211
|Financing
|$3,004
|$2,417
|$1,789
|$1,119
|$404
|$8,733
|Depreciation
|$11,098
|$4,668
|$4,151
|$3,727
|$3,396
|$27,040
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,700
|$13,007
|$12,143
|$11,838
|$12,059
|$72,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$1,973
|$1,137
|$1,178
|$1,637
|$2,486
|$8,412
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,560
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,766
|Financing
|$2,588
|$2,082
|$1,541
|$964
|$348
|$7,524
|Depreciation
|$9,561
|$4,022
|$3,576
|$3,211
|$2,925
|$23,296
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,419
|$11,206
|$10,462
|$10,199
|$10,389
|$62,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$5,266
|Maintenance
|$1,991
|$1,147
|$1,189
|$1,652
|$2,509
|$8,487
|Repairs
|$529
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$973
|$3,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,583
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,791
|Financing
|$2,611
|$2,101
|$1,555
|$973
|$351
|$7,591
|Depreciation
|$9,647
|$4,058
|$3,608
|$3,240
|$2,952
|$23,504
|Fuel
|$2,248
|$2,314
|$2,384
|$2,455
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,601
|$11,306
|$10,555
|$10,290
|$10,482
|$63,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,168
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$2,343
|$1,350
|$1,399
|$1,944
|$2,953
|$9,990
|Repairs
|$622
|$721
|$842
|$982
|$1,145
|$4,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,040
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,285
|Financing
|$3,074
|$2,472
|$1,830
|$1,145
|$414
|$8,935
|Depreciation
|$11,354
|$4,776
|$4,247
|$3,813
|$3,474
|$27,664
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,247
|$13,307
|$12,424
|$12,111
|$12,337
|$74,425
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$1,762
|$1,015
|$1,052
|$1,462
|$2,220
|$7,511
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,286
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,470
|Financing
|$2,311
|$1,859
|$1,376
|$861
|$311
|$6,718
|Depreciation
|$8,537
|$3,591
|$3,193
|$2,867
|$2,612
|$20,800
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,231
|$10,005
|$9,341
|$9,106
|$9,276
|$55,959
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 F-250 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019