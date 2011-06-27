Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,199*
Total Cash Price
$34,780
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,901*
Total Cash Price
$31,719
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,754*
Total Cash Price
$33,945
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,459*
Total Cash Price
$38,397
F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,159*
Total Cash Price
$27,824
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,162*
Total Cash Price
$35,336
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,162*
Total Cash Price
$35,336
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,085*
Total Cash Price
$28,937
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,794*
Total Cash Price
$40,901
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,938*
Total Cash Price
$31,163
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,754*
Total Cash Price
$33,945
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,791*
Total Cash Price
$33,389
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,567*
Total Cash Price
$29,215
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,941*
Total Cash Price
$38,675
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,159*
Total Cash Price
$27,824
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,938*
Total Cash Price
$31,163
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,607*
Total Cash Price
$36,171
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,757*
Total Cash Price
$41,458
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,938*
Total Cash Price
$31,163
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,420*
Total Cash Price
$31,441
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,159*
Total Cash Price
$27,824
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,159*
Total Cash Price
$27,824
F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,975*
Total Cash Price
$30,606
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,904*
Total Cash Price
$39,232
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,867*
Total Cash Price
$39,788
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,975*
Total Cash Price
$30,606
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,533*
Total Cash Price
$37,284
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,975*
Total Cash Price
$30,606
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,493*
Total Cash Price
$30,328
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,199*
Total Cash Price
$34,780
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,051*
Total Cash Price
$37,006
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,757*
Total Cash Price
$41,458
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,049*
Total Cash Price
$29,493
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,122*
Total Cash Price
$28,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,176
|$5,549
|Maintenance
|$1,874
|$1,506
|$1,549
|$2,491
|$3,585
|$11,005
|Repairs
|$616
|$713
|$834
|$974
|$1,134
|$4,270
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,874
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,104
|Financing
|$1,870
|$1,505
|$1,114
|$696
|$251
|$5,436
|Depreciation
|$7,476
|$3,061
|$2,695
|$2,389
|$2,144
|$17,765
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,405
|$10,649
|$10,169
|$10,646
|$11,330
|$60,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,060
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,374
|$1,412
|$2,272
|$3,270
|$10,037
|Repairs
|$562
|$650
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,919
|Financing
|$1,705
|$1,373
|$1,016
|$635
|$229
|$4,958
|Depreciation
|$6,818
|$2,792
|$2,458
|$2,179
|$1,955
|$16,202
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$2,720
|$12,832
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,873
|$9,712
|$9,274
|$9,709
|$10,333
|$54,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,416
|Maintenance
|$1,829
|$1,470
|$1,512
|$2,431
|$3,499
|$10,741
|Repairs
|$601
|$695
|$814
|$950
|$1,107
|$4,168
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,829
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,053
|Financing
|$1,825
|$1,469
|$1,087
|$680
|$245
|$5,306
|Depreciation
|$7,297
|$2,988
|$2,630
|$2,331
|$2,092
|$17,339
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,911
|$13,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,987
|$10,393
|$9,925
|$10,391
|$11,058
|$58,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$6,126
|Maintenance
|$2,069
|$1,663
|$1,710
|$2,750
|$3,958
|$12,150
|Repairs
|$680
|$787
|$920
|$1,075
|$1,252
|$4,714
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,069
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,323
|Financing
|$2,064
|$1,662
|$1,230
|$769
|$277
|$6,002
|Depreciation
|$8,254
|$3,380
|$2,975
|$2,637
|$2,367
|$19,613
|Fuel
|$2,926
|$3,014
|$3,104
|$3,197
|$3,293
|$15,533
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,215
|$11,756
|$11,226
|$11,753
|$12,508
|$66,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,439
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$1,205
|$1,239
|$1,993
|$2,868
|$8,804
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,683
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,204
|$891
|$557
|$201
|$4,349
|Depreciation
|$5,981
|$2,449
|$2,156
|$1,911
|$1,715
|$14,212
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,924
|$8,519
|$8,135
|$8,517
|$9,064
|$48,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$5,638
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$1,530
|$1,574
|$2,531
|$3,642
|$11,181
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,137
|Financing
|$1,900
|$1,529
|$1,132
|$707
|$255
|$5,523
|Depreciation
|$7,596
|$3,110
|$2,738
|$2,427
|$2,178
|$18,049
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,683
|$10,819
|$10,331
|$10,817
|$11,511
|$61,162
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$5,638
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$1,530
|$1,574
|$2,531
|$3,642
|$11,181
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,137
|Financing
|$1,900
|$1,529
|$1,132
|$707
|$255
|$5,523
|Depreciation
|$7,596
|$3,110
|$2,738
|$2,427
|$2,178
|$18,049
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,683
|$10,819
|$10,331
|$10,817
|$11,511
|$61,162
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$951
|$979
|$4,617
|Maintenance
|$1,559
|$1,253
|$1,289
|$2,073
|$2,983
|$9,156
|Repairs
|$513
|$593
|$694
|$810
|$943
|$3,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,559
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,750
|Financing
|$1,556
|$1,252
|$927
|$579
|$209
|$4,523
|Depreciation
|$6,220
|$2,547
|$2,242
|$1,987
|$1,784
|$14,780
|Fuel
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,481
|$11,706
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,481
|$8,860
|$8,460
|$8,858
|$9,427
|$50,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,383
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$2,204
|$1,771
|$1,821
|$2,930
|$4,216
|$12,942
|Repairs
|$725
|$838
|$980
|$1,145
|$1,333
|$5,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,204
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,474
|Financing
|$2,199
|$1,770
|$1,310
|$819
|$295
|$6,393
|Depreciation
|$8,792
|$3,600
|$3,169
|$2,809
|$2,521
|$20,892
|Fuel
|$3,116
|$3,210
|$3,306
|$3,406
|$3,507
|$16,546
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,468
|$12,523
|$11,958
|$12,520
|$13,324
|$70,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$4,972
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,350
|$1,388
|$2,232
|$3,212
|$9,860
|Repairs
|$552
|$638
|$747
|$872
|$1,016
|$3,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,679
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,885
|Financing
|$1,676
|$1,348
|$998
|$624
|$225
|$4,871
|Depreciation
|$6,699
|$2,743
|$2,415
|$2,140
|$1,921
|$15,917
|Fuel
|$2,374
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,595
|$2,672
|$12,607
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,595
|$9,541
|$9,111
|$9,539
|$10,152
|$53,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,416
|Maintenance
|$1,829
|$1,470
|$1,512
|$2,431
|$3,499
|$10,741
|Repairs
|$601
|$695
|$814
|$950
|$1,107
|$4,168
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,829
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,053
|Financing
|$1,825
|$1,469
|$1,087
|$680
|$245
|$5,306
|Depreciation
|$7,297
|$2,988
|$2,630
|$2,331
|$2,092
|$17,339
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,911
|$13,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,987
|$10,393
|$9,925
|$10,391
|$11,058
|$58,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$5,327
|Maintenance
|$1,799
|$1,446
|$1,487
|$2,392
|$3,442
|$10,565
|Repairs
|$592
|$684
|$800
|$935
|$1,088
|$4,099
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,799
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,020
|Financing
|$1,795
|$1,445
|$1,069
|$668
|$241
|$5,219
|Depreciation
|$7,177
|$2,939
|$2,587
|$2,293
|$2,058
|$17,054
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,863
|$13,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,709
|$10,223
|$9,762
|$10,220
|$10,877
|$57,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$960
|$988
|$4,661
|Maintenance
|$1,574
|$1,265
|$1,301
|$2,093
|$3,011
|$9,244
|Repairs
|$518
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$952
|$3,587
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,574
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,767
|Financing
|$1,571
|$1,264
|$936
|$585
|$211
|$4,566
|Depreciation
|$6,280
|$2,571
|$2,264
|$2,007
|$1,801
|$14,923
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,293
|$2,361
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$11,819
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,620
|$8,945
|$8,542
|$8,943
|$9,517
|$50,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$6,170
|Maintenance
|$2,084
|$1,675
|$1,722
|$2,770
|$3,987
|$12,238
|Repairs
|$685
|$792
|$927
|$1,083
|$1,261
|$4,748
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,084
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,339
|Financing
|$2,079
|$1,674
|$1,238
|$774
|$279
|$6,045
|Depreciation
|$8,314
|$3,404
|$2,997
|$2,656
|$2,384
|$19,755
|Fuel
|$2,947
|$3,036
|$3,126
|$3,221
|$3,317
|$15,646
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,354
|$11,841
|$11,308
|$11,839
|$12,599
|$66,941
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,439
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$1,205
|$1,239
|$1,993
|$2,868
|$8,804
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,683
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,204
|$891
|$557
|$201
|$4,349
|Depreciation
|$5,981
|$2,449
|$2,156
|$1,911
|$1,715
|$14,212
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,924
|$8,519
|$8,135
|$8,517
|$9,064
|$48,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$4,972
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,350
|$1,388
|$2,232
|$3,212
|$9,860
|Repairs
|$552
|$638
|$747
|$872
|$1,016
|$3,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,679
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,885
|Financing
|$1,676
|$1,348
|$998
|$624
|$225
|$4,871
|Depreciation
|$6,699
|$2,743
|$2,415
|$2,140
|$1,921
|$15,917
|Fuel
|$2,374
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,595
|$2,672
|$12,607
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,595
|$9,541
|$9,111
|$9,539
|$10,152
|$53,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$1,188
|$1,223
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$1,949
|$1,567
|$1,611
|$2,591
|$3,728
|$11,445
|Repairs
|$641
|$741
|$867
|$1,013
|$1,179
|$4,441
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,949
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,188
|Financing
|$1,945
|$1,565
|$1,158
|$724
|$261
|$5,654
|Depreciation
|$7,775
|$3,184
|$2,803
|$2,484
|$2,230
|$18,476
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,924
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,101
|$11,075
|$10,576
|$11,072
|$11,783
|$62,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$6,614
|Maintenance
|$2,234
|$1,795
|$1,846
|$2,970
|$4,273
|$13,118
|Repairs
|$735
|$849
|$994
|$1,161
|$1,351
|$5,090
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,234
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$2,508
|Financing
|$2,229
|$1,794
|$1,328
|$830
|$299
|$6,480
|Depreciation
|$8,912
|$3,649
|$3,212
|$2,847
|$2,555
|$21,176
|Fuel
|$3,159
|$3,254
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$16,771
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,747
|$12,693
|$12,121
|$12,690
|$13,505
|$71,757
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$4,972
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,350
|$1,388
|$2,232
|$3,212
|$9,860
|Repairs
|$552
|$638
|$747
|$872
|$1,016
|$3,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,679
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,885
|Financing
|$1,676
|$1,348
|$998
|$624
|$225
|$4,871
|Depreciation
|$6,699
|$2,743
|$2,415
|$2,140
|$1,921
|$15,917
|Fuel
|$2,374
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,595
|$2,672
|$12,607
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,595
|$9,541
|$9,111
|$9,539
|$10,152
|$53,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$5,016
|Maintenance
|$1,694
|$1,362
|$1,400
|$2,252
|$3,241
|$9,949
|Repairs
|$557
|$644
|$754
|$880
|$1,025
|$3,860
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,694
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,902
|Financing
|$1,690
|$1,361
|$1,007
|$629
|$227
|$4,914
|Depreciation
|$6,759
|$2,767
|$2,436
|$2,159
|$1,938
|$16,060
|Fuel
|$2,396
|$2,468
|$2,541
|$2,618
|$2,696
|$12,719
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,734
|$9,626
|$9,193
|$9,624
|$10,242
|$54,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,439
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$1,205
|$1,239
|$1,993
|$2,868
|$8,804
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,683
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,204
|$891
|$557
|$201
|$4,349
|Depreciation
|$5,981
|$2,449
|$2,156
|$1,911
|$1,715
|$14,212
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,924
|$8,519
|$8,135
|$8,517
|$9,064
|$48,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,439
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$1,205
|$1,239
|$1,993
|$2,868
|$8,804
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,683
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,204
|$891
|$557
|$201
|$4,349
|Depreciation
|$5,981
|$2,449
|$2,156
|$1,911
|$1,715
|$14,212
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,924
|$8,519
|$8,135
|$8,517
|$9,064
|$48,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,883
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$1,326
|$1,363
|$2,192
|$3,155
|$9,684
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,851
|Financing
|$1,646
|$1,324
|$980
|$613
|$221
|$4,784
|Depreciation
|$6,579
|$2,694
|$2,372
|$2,102
|$1,887
|$15,633
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,316
|$9,371
|$8,949
|$9,369
|$9,970
|$52,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$6,259
|Maintenance
|$2,114
|$1,699
|$1,747
|$2,810
|$4,044
|$12,414
|Repairs
|$695
|$804
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,279
|$4,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,114
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,373
|Financing
|$2,109
|$1,698
|$1,256
|$785
|$283
|$6,132
|Depreciation
|$8,433
|$3,453
|$3,040
|$2,695
|$2,418
|$20,039
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,633
|$12,012
|$11,470
|$12,009
|$12,780
|$67,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,307
|$1,346
|$6,348
|Maintenance
|$2,144
|$1,723
|$1,772
|$2,850
|$4,101
|$12,590
|Repairs
|$705
|$815
|$954
|$1,114
|$1,297
|$4,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,144
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,407
|Financing
|$2,139
|$1,722
|$1,274
|$797
|$287
|$6,219
|Depreciation
|$8,553
|$3,502
|$3,083
|$2,733
|$2,452
|$20,323
|Fuel
|$3,032
|$3,123
|$3,216
|$3,313
|$3,412
|$16,096
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,911
|$12,182
|$11,633
|$12,179
|$12,962
|$68,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,883
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$1,326
|$1,363
|$2,192
|$3,155
|$9,684
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,851
|Financing
|$1,646
|$1,324
|$980
|$613
|$221
|$4,784
|Depreciation
|$6,579
|$2,694
|$2,372
|$2,102
|$1,887
|$15,633
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,316
|$9,371
|$8,949
|$9,369
|$9,970
|$52,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,948
|Maintenance
|$2,009
|$1,615
|$1,660
|$2,671
|$3,843
|$11,797
|Repairs
|$661
|$764
|$894
|$1,044
|$1,215
|$4,577
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,009
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,255
|Financing
|$2,005
|$1,613
|$1,194
|$746
|$269
|$5,828
|Depreciation
|$8,015
|$3,282
|$2,889
|$2,561
|$2,298
|$19,044
|Fuel
|$2,841
|$2,927
|$3,014
|$3,105
|$3,197
|$15,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,658
|$11,415
|$10,901
|$11,413
|$12,146
|$64,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,883
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$1,326
|$1,363
|$2,192
|$3,155
|$9,684
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,851
|Financing
|$1,646
|$1,324
|$980
|$613
|$221
|$4,784
|Depreciation
|$6,579
|$2,694
|$2,372
|$2,102
|$1,887
|$15,633
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,316
|$9,371
|$8,949
|$9,369
|$9,970
|$52,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$938
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$4,839
|Maintenance
|$1,634
|$1,313
|$1,351
|$2,172
|$3,126
|$9,596
|Repairs
|$537
|$621
|$727
|$849
|$989
|$3,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,634
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,834
|Financing
|$1,631
|$1,312
|$971
|$607
|$219
|$4,740
|Depreciation
|$6,519
|$2,669
|$2,350
|$2,083
|$1,869
|$15,491
|Fuel
|$2,311
|$2,381
|$2,451
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$12,269
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,177
|$9,286
|$8,867
|$9,284
|$9,880
|$52,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,176
|$5,549
|Maintenance
|$1,874
|$1,506
|$1,549
|$2,491
|$3,585
|$11,005
|Repairs
|$616
|$713
|$834
|$974
|$1,134
|$4,270
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,874
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,104
|Financing
|$1,870
|$1,505
|$1,114
|$696
|$251
|$5,436
|Depreciation
|$7,476
|$3,061
|$2,695
|$2,389
|$2,144
|$17,765
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,405
|$10,649
|$10,169
|$10,646
|$11,330
|$60,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,904
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$1,603
|$1,648
|$2,651
|$3,814
|$11,709
|Repairs
|$656
|$758
|$887
|$1,036
|$1,206
|$4,543
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,994
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,238
|Financing
|$1,990
|$1,601
|$1,185
|$741
|$267
|$5,784
|Depreciation
|$7,955
|$3,257
|$2,867
|$2,542
|$2,281
|$18,902
|Fuel
|$2,820
|$2,905
|$2,991
|$3,082
|$3,173
|$14,970
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,519
|$11,330
|$10,820
|$11,328
|$12,055
|$64,051
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$6,614
|Maintenance
|$2,234
|$1,795
|$1,846
|$2,970
|$4,273
|$13,118
|Repairs
|$735
|$849
|$994
|$1,161
|$1,351
|$5,090
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,234
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$2,508
|Financing
|$2,229
|$1,794
|$1,328
|$830
|$299
|$6,480
|Depreciation
|$8,912
|$3,649
|$3,212
|$2,847
|$2,555
|$21,176
|Fuel
|$3,159
|$3,254
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$16,771
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,747
|$12,693
|$12,121
|$12,690
|$13,505
|$71,757
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$997
|$4,705
|Maintenance
|$1,589
|$1,277
|$1,313
|$2,113
|$3,040
|$9,332
|Repairs
|$523
|$604
|$707
|$826
|$961
|$3,621
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,589
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,784
|Financing
|$1,586
|$1,276
|$944
|$590
|$213
|$4,610
|Depreciation
|$6,340
|$2,596
|$2,285
|$2,026
|$1,818
|$15,065
|Fuel
|$2,247
|$2,315
|$2,384
|$2,456
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,759
|$9,030
|$8,623
|$9,028
|$9,608
|$51,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$4,528
|Maintenance
|$1,529
|$1,229
|$1,264
|$2,033
|$2,925
|$8,980
|Repairs
|$503
|$581
|$680
|$795
|$925
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,529
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,717
|Financing
|$1,526
|$1,228
|$909
|$568
|$205
|$4,436
|Depreciation
|$6,101
|$2,498
|$2,199
|$1,949
|$1,749
|$14,496
|Fuel
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$11,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,202
|$8,689
|$8,298
|$8,687
|$9,245
|$49,122
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 F-250 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
