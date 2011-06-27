  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own

More about the 2015 F-250 Super Duty

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,199*

Total Cash Price

$34,780

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,901*

Total Cash Price

$31,719

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,754*

Total Cash Price

$33,945

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,459*

Total Cash Price

$38,397

F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,159*

Total Cash Price

$27,824

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,162*

Total Cash Price

$35,336

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,162*

Total Cash Price

$35,336

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,085*

Total Cash Price

$28,937

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,794*

Total Cash Price

$40,901

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,938*

Total Cash Price

$31,163

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,754*

Total Cash Price

$33,945

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,791*

Total Cash Price

$33,389

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,567*

Total Cash Price

$29,215

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,941*

Total Cash Price

$38,675

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,159*

Total Cash Price

$27,824

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,938*

Total Cash Price

$31,163

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,607*

Total Cash Price

$36,171

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,757*

Total Cash Price

$41,458

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,938*

Total Cash Price

$31,163

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,420*

Total Cash Price

$31,441

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,159*

Total Cash Price

$27,824

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,159*

Total Cash Price

$27,824

F-250 Super Duty SuperCab

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,975*

Total Cash Price

$30,606

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,904*

Total Cash Price

$39,232

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,867*

Total Cash Price

$39,788

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,975*

Total Cash Price

$30,606

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,533*

Total Cash Price

$37,284

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,975*

Total Cash Price

$30,606

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,493*

Total Cash Price

$30,328

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,199*

Total Cash Price

$34,780

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,051*

Total Cash Price

$37,006

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,757*

Total Cash Price

$41,458

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,049*

Total Cash Price

$29,493

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$49,122*

Total Cash Price

$28,380

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,045$1,076$1,109$1,143$1,176$5,549
Maintenance$1,874$1,506$1,549$2,491$3,585$11,005
Repairs$616$713$834$974$1,134$4,270
Taxes & Fees$1,874$58$58$58$58$2,104
Financing$1,870$1,505$1,114$696$251$5,436
Depreciation$7,476$3,061$2,695$2,389$2,144$17,765
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$17,405$10,649$10,169$10,646$11,330$60,199

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$953$982$1,011$1,042$1,073$5,060
Maintenance$1,709$1,374$1,412$2,272$3,270$10,037
Repairs$562$650$760$888$1,034$3,894
Taxes & Fees$1,709$52$52$52$52$1,919
Financing$1,705$1,373$1,016$635$229$4,958
Depreciation$6,818$2,792$2,458$2,179$1,955$16,202
Fuel$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$2,720$12,832
True Cost to Own®$15,873$9,712$9,274$9,709$10,333$54,901

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,020$1,050$1,082$1,115$1,148$5,416
Maintenance$1,829$1,470$1,512$2,431$3,499$10,741
Repairs$601$695$814$950$1,107$4,168
Taxes & Fees$1,829$56$56$56$56$2,053
Financing$1,825$1,469$1,087$680$245$5,306
Depreciation$7,297$2,988$2,630$2,331$2,092$17,339
Fuel$2,586$2,664$2,744$2,827$2,911$13,732
True Cost to Own®$16,987$10,393$9,925$10,391$11,058$58,754

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,154$1,188$1,224$1,261$1,299$6,126
Maintenance$2,069$1,663$1,710$2,750$3,958$12,150
Repairs$680$787$920$1,075$1,252$4,714
Taxes & Fees$2,069$63$63$63$63$2,323
Financing$2,064$1,662$1,230$769$277$6,002
Depreciation$8,254$3,380$2,975$2,637$2,367$19,613
Fuel$2,926$3,014$3,104$3,197$3,293$15,533
True Cost to Own®$19,215$11,756$11,226$11,753$12,508$66,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$14,212

Taxes & Fees

$1,683

Financing

$4,349

Fuel

$11,256

Insurance

$4,439

Repairs

$3,416

Maintenance

$8,804

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$836$861$887$914$941$4,439
Maintenance$1,499$1,205$1,239$1,993$2,868$8,804
Repairs$493$570$667$779$907$3,416
Taxes & Fees$1,499$46$46$46$46$1,683
Financing$1,496$1,204$891$557$201$4,349
Depreciation$5,981$2,449$2,156$1,911$1,715$14,212
Fuel$2,120$2,184$2,249$2,317$2,386$11,256
True Cost to Own®$13,924$8,519$8,135$8,517$9,064$48,159

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,062$1,093$1,126$1,161$1,195$5,638
Maintenance$1,904$1,530$1,574$2,531$3,642$11,181
Repairs$626$724$847$989$1,152$4,338
Taxes & Fees$1,904$58$58$58$58$2,137
Financing$1,900$1,529$1,132$707$255$5,523
Depreciation$7,596$3,110$2,738$2,427$2,178$18,049
Fuel$2,692$2,774$2,856$2,943$3,030$14,295
True Cost to Own®$17,683$10,819$10,331$10,817$11,511$61,162

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,062$1,093$1,126$1,161$1,195$5,638
Maintenance$1,904$1,530$1,574$2,531$3,642$11,181
Repairs$626$724$847$989$1,152$4,338
Taxes & Fees$1,904$58$58$58$58$2,137
Financing$1,900$1,529$1,132$707$255$5,523
Depreciation$7,596$3,110$2,738$2,427$2,178$18,049
Fuel$2,692$2,774$2,856$2,943$3,030$14,295
True Cost to Own®$17,683$10,819$10,331$10,817$11,511$61,162

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$869$895$922$951$979$4,617
Maintenance$1,559$1,253$1,289$2,073$2,983$9,156
Repairs$513$593$694$810$943$3,553
Taxes & Fees$1,559$48$48$48$48$1,750
Financing$1,556$1,252$927$579$209$4,523
Depreciation$6,220$2,547$2,242$1,987$1,784$14,780
Fuel$2,205$2,271$2,339$2,410$2,481$11,706
True Cost to Own®$14,481$8,860$8,460$8,858$9,427$50,085

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,266$1,304$1,344$1,383$6,525
Maintenance$2,204$1,771$1,821$2,930$4,216$12,942
Repairs$725$838$980$1,145$1,333$5,022
Taxes & Fees$2,204$68$68$68$68$2,474
Financing$2,199$1,770$1,310$819$295$6,393
Depreciation$8,792$3,600$3,169$2,809$2,521$20,892
Fuel$3,116$3,210$3,306$3,406$3,507$16,546
True Cost to Own®$20,468$12,523$11,958$12,520$13,324$70,794

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$936$964$993$1,024$1,054$4,972
Maintenance$1,679$1,350$1,388$2,232$3,212$9,860
Repairs$552$638$747$872$1,016$3,826
Taxes & Fees$1,679$52$52$52$52$1,885
Financing$1,676$1,348$998$624$225$4,871
Depreciation$6,699$2,743$2,415$2,140$1,921$15,917
Fuel$2,374$2,446$2,519$2,595$2,672$12,607
True Cost to Own®$15,595$9,541$9,111$9,539$10,152$53,938

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,020$1,050$1,082$1,115$1,148$5,416
Maintenance$1,829$1,470$1,512$2,431$3,499$10,741
Repairs$601$695$814$950$1,107$4,168
Taxes & Fees$1,829$56$56$56$56$2,053
Financing$1,825$1,469$1,087$680$245$5,306
Depreciation$7,297$2,988$2,630$2,331$2,092$17,339
Fuel$2,586$2,664$2,744$2,827$2,911$13,732
True Cost to Own®$16,987$10,393$9,925$10,391$11,058$58,754

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,003$1,033$1,064$1,097$1,129$5,327
Maintenance$1,799$1,446$1,487$2,392$3,442$10,565
Repairs$592$684$800$935$1,088$4,099
Taxes & Fees$1,799$55$55$55$55$2,020
Financing$1,795$1,445$1,069$668$241$5,219
Depreciation$7,177$2,939$2,587$2,293$2,058$17,054
Fuel$2,544$2,621$2,699$2,780$2,863$13,507
True Cost to Own®$16,709$10,223$9,762$10,220$10,877$57,791

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$960$988$4,661
Maintenance$1,574$1,265$1,301$2,093$3,011$9,244
Repairs$518$599$700$818$952$3,587
Taxes & Fees$1,574$48$48$48$48$1,767
Financing$1,571$1,264$936$585$211$4,566
Depreciation$6,280$2,571$2,264$2,007$1,801$14,923
Fuel$2,226$2,293$2,361$2,433$2,505$11,819
True Cost to Own®$14,620$8,945$8,542$8,943$9,517$50,567

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,162$1,197$1,233$1,270$1,308$6,170
Maintenance$2,084$1,675$1,722$2,770$3,987$12,238
Repairs$685$792$927$1,083$1,261$4,748
Taxes & Fees$2,084$64$64$64$64$2,339
Financing$2,079$1,674$1,238$774$279$6,045
Depreciation$8,314$3,404$2,997$2,656$2,384$19,755
Fuel$2,947$3,036$3,126$3,221$3,317$15,646
True Cost to Own®$19,354$11,841$11,308$11,839$12,599$66,941

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$836$861$887$914$941$4,439
Maintenance$1,499$1,205$1,239$1,993$2,868$8,804
Repairs$493$570$667$779$907$3,416
Taxes & Fees$1,499$46$46$46$46$1,683
Financing$1,496$1,204$891$557$201$4,349
Depreciation$5,981$2,449$2,156$1,911$1,715$14,212
Fuel$2,120$2,184$2,249$2,317$2,386$11,256
True Cost to Own®$13,924$8,519$8,135$8,517$9,064$48,159

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$936$964$993$1,024$1,054$4,972
Maintenance$1,679$1,350$1,388$2,232$3,212$9,860
Repairs$552$638$747$872$1,016$3,826
Taxes & Fees$1,679$52$52$52$52$1,885
Financing$1,676$1,348$998$624$225$4,871
Depreciation$6,699$2,743$2,415$2,140$1,921$15,917
Fuel$2,374$2,446$2,519$2,595$2,672$12,607
True Cost to Own®$15,595$9,541$9,111$9,539$10,152$53,938

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,087$1,119$1,153$1,188$1,223$5,771
Maintenance$1,949$1,567$1,611$2,591$3,728$11,445
Repairs$641$741$867$1,013$1,179$4,441
Taxes & Fees$1,949$60$60$60$60$2,188
Financing$1,945$1,565$1,158$724$261$5,654
Depreciation$7,775$3,184$2,803$2,484$2,230$18,476
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,924$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$18,101$11,075$10,576$11,072$11,783$62,607

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,246$1,283$1,322$1,362$1,402$6,614
Maintenance$2,234$1,795$1,846$2,970$4,273$13,118
Repairs$735$849$994$1,161$1,351$5,090
Taxes & Fees$2,234$69$69$69$69$2,508
Financing$2,229$1,794$1,328$830$299$6,480
Depreciation$8,912$3,649$3,212$2,847$2,555$21,176
Fuel$3,159$3,254$3,351$3,452$3,555$16,771
True Cost to Own®$20,747$12,693$12,121$12,690$13,505$71,757

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$936$964$993$1,024$1,054$4,972
Maintenance$1,679$1,350$1,388$2,232$3,212$9,860
Repairs$552$638$747$872$1,016$3,826
Taxes & Fees$1,679$52$52$52$52$1,885
Financing$1,676$1,348$998$624$225$4,871
Depreciation$6,699$2,743$2,415$2,140$1,921$15,917
Fuel$2,374$2,446$2,519$2,595$2,672$12,607
True Cost to Own®$15,595$9,541$9,111$9,539$10,152$53,938

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$945$973$1,002$1,033$1,063$5,016
Maintenance$1,694$1,362$1,400$2,252$3,241$9,949
Repairs$557$644$754$880$1,025$3,860
Taxes & Fees$1,694$52$52$52$52$1,902
Financing$1,690$1,361$1,007$629$227$4,914
Depreciation$6,759$2,767$2,436$2,159$1,938$16,060
Fuel$2,396$2,468$2,541$2,618$2,696$12,719
True Cost to Own®$15,734$9,626$9,193$9,624$10,242$54,420

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$836$861$887$914$941$4,439
Maintenance$1,499$1,205$1,239$1,993$2,868$8,804
Repairs$493$570$667$779$907$3,416
Taxes & Fees$1,499$46$46$46$46$1,683
Financing$1,496$1,204$891$557$201$4,349
Depreciation$5,981$2,449$2,156$1,911$1,715$14,212
Fuel$2,120$2,184$2,249$2,317$2,386$11,256
True Cost to Own®$13,924$8,519$8,135$8,517$9,064$48,159

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$836$861$887$914$941$4,439
Maintenance$1,499$1,205$1,239$1,993$2,868$8,804
Repairs$493$570$667$779$907$3,416
Taxes & Fees$1,499$46$46$46$46$1,683
Financing$1,496$1,204$891$557$201$4,349
Depreciation$5,981$2,449$2,156$1,911$1,715$14,212
Fuel$2,120$2,184$2,249$2,317$2,386$11,256
True Cost to Own®$13,924$8,519$8,135$8,517$9,064$48,159

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$920$947$976$1,005$1,035$4,883
Maintenance$1,649$1,326$1,363$2,192$3,155$9,684
Repairs$542$627$734$857$998$3,758
Taxes & Fees$1,649$51$51$51$51$1,851
Financing$1,646$1,324$980$613$221$4,784
Depreciation$6,579$2,694$2,372$2,102$1,887$15,633
Fuel$2,332$2,402$2,474$2,549$2,625$12,382
True Cost to Own®$15,316$9,371$8,949$9,369$9,970$52,975

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,179$1,214$1,251$1,289$1,327$6,259
Maintenance$2,114$1,699$1,747$2,810$4,044$12,414
Repairs$695$804$940$1,098$1,279$4,817
Taxes & Fees$2,114$65$65$65$65$2,373
Financing$2,109$1,698$1,256$785$283$6,132
Depreciation$8,433$3,453$3,040$2,695$2,418$20,039
Fuel$2,989$3,079$3,171$3,267$3,364$15,871
True Cost to Own®$19,633$12,012$11,470$12,009$12,780$67,904

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,195$1,231$1,268$1,307$1,346$6,348
Maintenance$2,144$1,723$1,772$2,850$4,101$12,590
Repairs$705$815$954$1,114$1,297$4,885
Taxes & Fees$2,144$66$66$66$66$2,407
Financing$2,139$1,722$1,274$797$287$6,219
Depreciation$8,553$3,502$3,083$2,733$2,452$20,323
Fuel$3,032$3,123$3,216$3,313$3,412$16,096
True Cost to Own®$19,911$12,182$11,633$12,179$12,962$68,867

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$920$947$976$1,005$1,035$4,883
Maintenance$1,649$1,326$1,363$2,192$3,155$9,684
Repairs$542$627$734$857$998$3,758
Taxes & Fees$1,649$51$51$51$51$1,851
Financing$1,646$1,324$980$613$221$4,784
Depreciation$6,579$2,694$2,372$2,102$1,887$15,633
Fuel$2,332$2,402$2,474$2,549$2,625$12,382
True Cost to Own®$15,316$9,371$8,949$9,369$9,970$52,975

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,120$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,948
Maintenance$2,009$1,615$1,660$2,671$3,843$11,797
Repairs$661$764$894$1,044$1,215$4,577
Taxes & Fees$2,009$62$62$62$62$2,255
Financing$2,005$1,613$1,194$746$269$5,828
Depreciation$8,015$3,282$2,889$2,561$2,298$19,044
Fuel$2,841$2,927$3,014$3,105$3,197$15,083
True Cost to Own®$18,658$11,415$10,901$11,413$12,146$64,533

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$920$947$976$1,005$1,035$4,883
Maintenance$1,649$1,326$1,363$2,192$3,155$9,684
Repairs$542$627$734$857$998$3,758
Taxes & Fees$1,649$51$51$51$51$1,851
Financing$1,646$1,324$980$613$221$4,784
Depreciation$6,579$2,694$2,372$2,102$1,887$15,633
Fuel$2,332$2,402$2,474$2,549$2,625$12,382
True Cost to Own®$15,316$9,371$8,949$9,369$9,970$52,975

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$911$938$967$996$1,026$4,839
Maintenance$1,634$1,313$1,351$2,172$3,126$9,596
Repairs$537$621$727$849$989$3,723
Taxes & Fees$1,634$50$50$50$50$1,834
Financing$1,631$1,312$971$607$219$4,740
Depreciation$6,519$2,669$2,350$2,083$1,869$15,491
Fuel$2,311$2,381$2,451$2,526$2,601$12,269
True Cost to Own®$15,177$9,286$8,867$9,284$9,880$52,493

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,045$1,076$1,109$1,143$1,176$5,549
Maintenance$1,874$1,506$1,549$2,491$3,585$11,005
Repairs$616$713$834$974$1,134$4,270
Taxes & Fees$1,874$58$58$58$58$2,104
Financing$1,870$1,505$1,114$696$251$5,436
Depreciation$7,476$3,061$2,695$2,389$2,144$17,765
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$17,405$10,649$10,169$10,646$11,330$60,199

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,112$1,145$1,180$1,216$1,252$5,904
Maintenance$1,994$1,603$1,648$2,651$3,814$11,709
Repairs$656$758$887$1,036$1,206$4,543
Taxes & Fees$1,994$61$61$61$61$2,238
Financing$1,990$1,601$1,185$741$267$5,784
Depreciation$7,955$3,257$2,867$2,542$2,281$18,902
Fuel$2,820$2,905$2,991$3,082$3,173$14,970
True Cost to Own®$18,519$11,330$10,820$11,328$12,055$64,051

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,246$1,283$1,322$1,362$1,402$6,614
Maintenance$2,234$1,795$1,846$2,970$4,273$13,118
Repairs$735$849$994$1,161$1,351$5,090
Taxes & Fees$2,234$69$69$69$69$2,508
Financing$2,229$1,794$1,328$830$299$6,480
Depreciation$8,912$3,649$3,212$2,847$2,555$21,176
Fuel$3,159$3,254$3,351$3,452$3,555$16,771
True Cost to Own®$20,747$12,693$12,121$12,690$13,505$71,757

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$886$913$940$969$997$4,705
Maintenance$1,589$1,277$1,313$2,113$3,040$9,332
Repairs$523$604$707$826$961$3,621
Taxes & Fees$1,589$49$49$49$49$1,784
Financing$1,586$1,276$944$590$213$4,610
Depreciation$6,340$2,596$2,285$2,026$1,818$15,065
Fuel$2,247$2,315$2,384$2,456$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$14,759$9,030$8,623$9,028$9,608$51,049

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$853$878$905$932$960$4,528
Maintenance$1,529$1,229$1,264$2,033$2,925$8,980
Repairs$503$581$680$795$925$3,484
Taxes & Fees$1,529$47$47$47$47$1,717
Financing$1,526$1,228$909$568$205$4,436
Depreciation$6,101$2,498$2,199$1,949$1,749$14,496
Fuel$2,162$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$11,481
True Cost to Own®$14,202$8,689$8,298$8,687$9,245$49,122

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2015 F-250 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
