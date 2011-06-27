  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2014 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,315
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,315
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Lariat Interior Packageyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
FX Off-Road Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,315
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,315
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Premium Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyes
Navigation Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,315
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,315
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Baryes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain Tiresyes
20" Premium Polished Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Roll-up Tonneau Coveryes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
12.5K Trailer Hitchyes
Power Moonroofyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
20" Chrome Clad Cast Aluminum Wheelsyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Front track68.3 in.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach20.0 degrees
Maximum payload3150 lbs.
Angle of departure18.0 degrees
Length246.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height79.7 in.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Blue Jean Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Adobe, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,315
partial wheel coversyes
LT275/65R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,315
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
