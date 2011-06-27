  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,765
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,765
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Heavy Service Suspension Package For Pickup Box Deleteyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
XLT Interior Packageyes
XLT Value Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
XLT Premium Package (Late Availability)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,765
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Luxury Cloth Front 40/Console/40 w/6-Way Power Driver Seatyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,765
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,765
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
LT275/65R18E All-Season Tiresyes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Tiresyes
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Running Boardsyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Baryes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
Wheel Well Lineryes
Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defrostyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Roll-up Tonneau Coveryes
18" Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
12.5K Trailer Hitchyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Front track68.3 in.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach18.7 degrees
Maximum payload3660 lbs.
Angle of departure17.0 degrees
Length248.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Adobe, cloth
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,765
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,765
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,765
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles