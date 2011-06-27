  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 F-250 Super Duty
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$9,294 - $12,686
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Not Tough Enough

ray190, 11/25/2011
48 of 186 people found this review helpful

I ours he'd this track and know I have found out that I can not put a snow plow on this truck? it's not strong enough that what Ford says. i have plowed snow in SE VA for 20 years now and do it with 2WD 3/4ton pick ups all the time. I purchased what I thought was a heavy duty truck that could do work not just go get a 6pack. I have tried to contact Ford and it's a joke. I Manage a fleet of 45 trucks and vans. I will not be purchasing any more fords.

