Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

ray190 , 11/25/2011

48 of 186 people found this review helpful

I ours he'd this track and know I have found out that I can not put a snow plow on this truck? it's not strong enough that what Ford says. i have plowed snow in SE VA for 20 years now and do it with 2WD 3/4ton pick ups all the time. I purchased what I thought was a heavy duty truck that could do work not just go get a 6pack. I have tried to contact Ford and it's a joke. I Manage a fleet of 45 trucks and vans. I will not be purchasing any more fords.