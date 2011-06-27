  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating566
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
part time 4WDyesyesyes
manual locking hubsnoyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l6.2 l6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm385 hp @ 5500 rpm385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesnono
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
3 front headrestsnoyesyes
Front center 3-point beltnoyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchnonoyes
Packages
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Snow Plow Packageyesyesyes
Lariat Interior Packageyesnono
Lariat Ultimate Packageyesnono
Chrome Packageyesyesyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyesyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Camper Packageyesyesyes
Heavy Service Suspension Package For Pickup Box Deletenoyesyes
XLT Interior Packagenoyesyes
XLT Premium Packagenoyesyes
Radio Prep Packagenoyesyes
XLT Discountnoyesyes
XLT Appearance Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
USB connectionyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
9 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
leather trim on center consoleyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yesnono
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesyes
front reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyesnono
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
Upfitter Switchesyesyesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryesnono
Navigation Radio w/Satellite Radio and HD AM/FM Radioyesnono
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsnoyesyes
Satellite Radionoyesyes
Luxury Cloth Front 40/Console/40 w/6-Way Power Driver Seatnoyesyes
SYNCnoyesyes
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marellinoyesyes
Instrumentation
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
premium leatheryesnono
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Rear head room40.8 in.40.8 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnono
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Bodyside Moldingsyesyesyes
Bed Matyesyesyes
Heated Backlight/Rear Window Defrostyesnono
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyesnono
TailGate Assist Stepyesyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-in Bedlineryesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Microliseyesyesyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyesyesyes
Bug Shieldyesyesyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain OWL Tires 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyesyesyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyesyesyes
12.5K Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesnono
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyesyesyes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 20" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesyesyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyesnono
Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALTnoyesyes
Spare Tire, Wheel, and Jack w/Box Deletenoyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassnoyesyes
LT275/65R18E All-Season BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsnoyesyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresnoyesyes
Power Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Power Heated Glass and Turn Signalsnoyesyes
Measurements
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Front track68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Gross weight9800 lbs.9800 lbs.9600 lbs.
Angle of approach20.6 degrees20.6 degrees20.0 degrees
Maximum payload2790 lbs.2790 lbs.2780 lbs.
Angle of departure17.9 degrees17.9 degrees18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.263.0 in.248.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity14000 lbs.14000 lbs.13800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height79.8 in.79.8 in.79.3 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.172.4 in.158.0 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.67.2 in.67.2 in.
Colors
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Monotone Leather, premium leather
  • Adobe Monotone Leather, premium leather
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
LT275/65R E tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
18 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresnoyesyes
17 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
$44,985
$44,985
$40,315
$40,315
$38,060
$38,060
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
