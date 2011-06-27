  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cabela Features & Specs

More about the 2010 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Packages
Snow Plow Packageyes
Cabela's Luxury Packageyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Driver's Groupyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen, DVD ROM and Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changeryes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer/Clockyes
In-Dash Computer by Marelliyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer and Clockyes
SYNCyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tool Link by DEWALTyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 20" Premium Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Crew Chief by Microliseyes
Bug Shieldyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Power Moonroofyes
Manual Sliding Rear Windowyes
Measurements
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6727 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Angle of approach23.6 degrees
Maximum payload3000 lbs.
Angle of departure17.4 degrees
Length262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height79.9 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, premium leather
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
