Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2010 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,580
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,580
4x4 Off-Road Packageyes
Snow Plow Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Lariat Plus Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,580
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,580
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen, DVD ROM and Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changeryes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer/Clockyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer and Clockyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,580
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,580
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 20" Premium Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coatyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Bug Shieldyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 20" Premium Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6554 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Angle of approach23.5 degrees
Maximum payload2980 lbs.
Angle of departure17.3 degrees
Length248.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height79.4 in.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Chaparral, premium leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,580
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,580
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
