Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle46.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,875
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,875
4x4 Off-Road Packageyes
XLT Convenience Packageyes
Snow Plow Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,875
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,875
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Driver's Groupyes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer/Clockyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cloth Luxury Bucket Seats w/Consoleyes
In-Dash Computer by Marelliyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
SYNCyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,875
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Tool Link by DEWALTyes
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
LT275/70R18E All-Season BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Crew Chief by Microliseyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
Bug Shieldyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Power Telescope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Power Glassyes
Manual Sliding Rear Windowyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6181 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Angle of approach23.5 degrees
Maximum payload2950 lbs.
Angle of departure17.3 degrees
Length227.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height79.2 in.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,875
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,875
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
