  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,670
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,670
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,670
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,670
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle51.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,670
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,670
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,670
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,670
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,670
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,670
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,670
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,670
Angle of departure17.4 degrees
Length246.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6560 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach30.3 degrees
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload2830 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,670
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Chaparral, premium leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,670
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,670
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles