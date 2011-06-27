Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle49.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,670
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,670
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,670
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,670
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Angle of departure16.4 degrees
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight5925 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Angle of approach21.1 degrees
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload3070 lbs.
Wheel base141.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,670
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,670
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
