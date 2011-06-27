  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,460
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,460
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,460
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,460
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,460
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,460
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Angle of departure17.3 degrees
Length248.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6458 lbs.
Gross weight9400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach30.3 degrees
Height79.4 in.
Maximum payload2820 lbs.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,460
partial wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Polished alloy spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,460
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles