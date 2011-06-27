  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Angle of departure17.3 degrees
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6346 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach30.3 degrees
Height79.4 in.
Maximum payload2750 lbs.
Wheel base141.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Chrome steel spare wheelyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles