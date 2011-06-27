  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle49.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,020
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,020
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Passenger vanity mirroryes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,020
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Front head room41.4 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Angle of departure16.4 degrees
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight5887 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Angle of approach21.1 degrees
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload3010 lbs.
Wheel base141.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,020
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,020
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
