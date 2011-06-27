  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2007 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle54.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,030
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,030
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,030
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,030
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight5856 lbs.
Gross weight9800 lbs.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload3300 lbs.
Angle of departure10.6 degrees
Length247.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Exterior Colors
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, leather
  • Tan, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, leather
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,030
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,030
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,030
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
