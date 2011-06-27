  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle46.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,540
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,540
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,540
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Front head room41.1 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight5970 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Angle of approach25.7 degrees
Maximum payload2900 lbs.
Angle of departure12.8 degrees
Length226.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height79.1 in.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Exterior Colors
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, leather
  • Tan, cloth
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, leather
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,540
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,540
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
