  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2006 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,210
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle47.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,210
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,210
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,210
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,210
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,210
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight5648 lbs.
Gross weight9400 lbs.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload3100 lbs.
Angle of departure10.7 degrees
Length226.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height76.5 in.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, cloth
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,210
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,210
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles