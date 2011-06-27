Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck, Tempermental Motor John , 07/26/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We lived at 8500' elev. when I bought the this truck w/6.0 Diesel. It produces a lot of power at hi elevation. Easily hauls a 3 ton Bobcat on utility trailer up hill. The injectors are sensitive to dirty oil and fuel. Had to replace injectors after ruining them with biodiesel extended oil changes. Upgraded to Elite Diesel Stage 1 inj and new flash. Now change oil every 3000 mi or less, use Seafoam fuel treatment, and engine is much happier. Burnt up one alternator at 84,000 miles. Replaced it myself in 10 minutes for $200. No other repair problems. Mileage around town is 16-17 mpg. Highway is 22-26 and truck is comfortable on long trips. Report Abuse

6.0 Diesel Blows Heads Greg , 09/20/2010 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Any web search of the infamous Ford Diesel will let you know, its not if but when you will be spending a lot of bucks to rebuild the engine. Removal of the entire cab is necessary to gain entry to the engine. A defective EGR, Oil Cooler or over boosting Turbo Charger are all blamed for the head bolts stretching, and allowing the heads to left when the compression gets too great. The fix is spending $3,000 to $8,000 for new head gaskets, checking or replacing the heads, $1,000 to rebuild the Turbo. Replace the oil cooler and EGR, just in case. The 2008-2010 get terrible gas mileage and the 2011 needs a urea tank filled every 3,000 miles Report Abuse

My F-250 Ted Hendrickson , 11/06/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Had A Dodge with gas engine, this truck is a much better puller, and outperforms the Dodge on every level Report Abuse

2004 Ford F-250 6.0 Liter Diesel Ken , 11/06/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle due to the emissions testing. But I never dreamed the truck would have this much torque and comfortable riding being an 8800 lb truck. I highly recommend the F250 Super Duty. Report Abuse