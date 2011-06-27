  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 F-250 Super Duty
5(72%)4(25%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
40 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price
$15,786
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck, Tempermental Motor

John, 07/26/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

We lived at 8500' elev. when I bought the this truck w/6.0 Diesel. It produces a lot of power at hi elevation. Easily hauls a 3 ton Bobcat on utility trailer up hill. The injectors are sensitive to dirty oil and fuel. Had to replace injectors after ruining them with biodiesel extended oil changes. Upgraded to Elite Diesel Stage 1 inj and new flash. Now change oil every 3000 mi or less, use Seafoam fuel treatment, and engine is much happier. Burnt up one alternator at 84,000 miles. Replaced it myself in 10 minutes for $200. No other repair problems. Mileage around town is 16-17 mpg. Highway is 22-26 and truck is comfortable on long trips.

Report Abuse

6.0 Diesel Blows Heads

Greg, 09/20/2010
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Any web search of the infamous Ford Diesel will let you know, its not if but when you will be spending a lot of bucks to rebuild the engine. Removal of the entire cab is necessary to gain entry to the engine. A defective EGR, Oil Cooler or over boosting Turbo Charger are all blamed for the head bolts stretching, and allowing the heads to left when the compression gets too great. The fix is spending $3,000 to $8,000 for new head gaskets, checking or replacing the heads, $1,000 to rebuild the Turbo. Replace the oil cooler and EGR, just in case. The 2008-2010 get terrible gas mileage and the 2011 needs a urea tank filled every 3,000 miles

Report Abuse

My F-250

Ted Hendrickson, 11/06/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Had A Dodge with gas engine, this truck is a much better puller, and outperforms the Dodge on every level

Report Abuse

2004 Ford F-250 6.0 Liter Diesel

Ken, 11/06/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle due to the emissions testing. But I never dreamed the truck would have this much torque and comfortable riding being an 8800 lb truck. I highly recommend the F250 Super Duty.

Report Abuse

Bought to work & play

Countryeyes4U, 07/31/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Searched and compared. Have a 2 horse straight pull trailer with dressing room to tow. Trailer GVW at 7,000 lbs. Ordered F-250 with 3:73 gears, tows very well and gets better than average milage for it's size. Solid and hefty. Handles the trailer nicely and was ordered to do so. Rides well either empty or working with a load.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles