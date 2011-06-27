  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2004 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,515
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,515
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,515
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,515
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle58.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,515
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,515
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,515
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,515
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,515
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,515
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,515
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.0 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,515
Front track68.7 in.
Length262 in.
Maximum towing capacity14200 lbs.
Curb weight5985 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload2740 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,515
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Brown Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,515
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,515
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,515
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles