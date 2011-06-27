  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle61.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.4 in.
Length262 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6329 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height80.8 in.
Maximum payload2470 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Sonic Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Flint
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
