Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.7 in.
Length231.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight5505 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height76.6 in.
Maximum payload3295 lbs.
Wheel base141.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Sonic Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic/Black
  • Arizona Beige/Black
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
