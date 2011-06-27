  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.25 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,640
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,640
2 total speakersyes
18 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Front head room41.3 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Front track68.7 in.
Length226.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight5276 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload3520 lbs.
Wheel base137 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,640
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
