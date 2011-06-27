Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle56.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.4 in.
Length245.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6193 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Height80.8 in.
Maximum payload2605 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic/Black
  • Arizona Beige/Black
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
